Daily Markets: Investors Optimistic About 2024, But Obstacles Linger

Today’s Big Picture

Asia-Pacific equity markets finished the day mostly lower except for Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries and South Korea’s KOSPI, which finished the first session of the year up 0.48% and 0.55%, respectively. China’s Shanghai Composite and Taiwan’s TAIEX both fell 0.43%, India’s SENSEX dropped 0.53% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng closed 1.52% lower in a broad decline led by Consumer Non-Durable names. Japan’s markets are closed in observance of the New Year Holiday through tomorrow and will reopen for 2024 trading on Thursday. European markets are mixed in midday trading, and U.S. equity futures point to a down market open to start the new trading year.

Investors are optimistic for 2024 spurred on by potential rate cuts, cooling inflation, an earnings rebound, and sector diversification outside of the “Magnificent Seven” that sent the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite soaring last year and erased 2022 losses. In the short-term, after rocketing 15%-20% higher during the last few months of 2023, those market barometers, from a technical perspective, are flirting with overbought territory as other indicators are looking exhausted. Investor sentiment measured by the Fear & Greed Index continues to flash “Extreme Greed” while the latest AAII Investor Sentiment Index saw a rebound in Bearishness during the last week of the year.

That mindset is contending with renewed hostility between Ukraine and Russia, Israel indicates its war will continue for “many months,” and both oil prices and Treasury yields rebounding. Following such a sharp run in the market, a pullback could be in the cards, and that would give investors, especially those who missed out on the November-December market run, an opportunity to put capital to work at better prices.

Data Download

International Economy

Over the holiday weekend, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to continue until “absolute victory,” adding that “the war will last for many more months.” Over the holiday weekend, Russia stepped up its air strikes on Ukraine with attacks continuing into this morning.

In his New Year’s address, President Xi Jinping said China’s “reunification” with Taiwan is inevitable. Xi also pledged to strengthen economic momentum and job creation after China’s much-anticipated post-pandemic economic boom failed to materialize in 2023.

China’s NBS Manufacturing PMI in China unexpectedly fell to 49.0 in December from 49.4 in the prior month, missing market estimates of 49.5. The December figure was the third straight month of contraction in factory activity and the steepest pace in 6 months, due to a faltering recovery in the face of property weakness, deflationary risks, and mounting global headwinds. New orders shrank for the 3rd month, with the rate of drop the fastest since June. The NBS Non-Manufacturing PMI for China edged up to 50.4 in December from November's 11-month low of 50.2. It was the 12th straight month of expansion in services activity, and overseas orders grew for the first time in eight months (50.9 vs 46.8) while both new orders (47.5 vs 47.2) and employment (47.1 vs 46.9) declined at softer paces.

The Caixin China General Manufacturing PMI inched up to 50.8 in December from 50.7 in November, beating market forecasts of 50.4 and pointing to the highest reading since August. Output grew the most in seven months while new orders rose at the fastest pace since February, with new export orders falling at the softest pace in six months.

The HCOB Eurozone Manufacturing PMI increased slightly to 44.4 in December, surpassing preliminary estimates of 44.2. However, the sector remained in contraction, with output and job losses continuing for the seventh consecutive month.

The S&P Global UK Manufacturing PMI recorded 46.2 in December 2023, slightly below the preliminary estimate of 46.4 and a drop from November's seven-month high of 47.2. Inflows of new business decreased for the ninth consecutive period, backlogs of work were sharply reduced, and job losses were recorded for the fifteenth consecutive month.

Oil prices are moving higher this morning after Iran deployed a warship to the Red Sea as tensions in the key trade route escalated following the U.S. sinking three Houthi boats over the weekend.

Domestic Economy

At 9:45 AM ET, S&P Global will publish its final Manufacturing PMI for December which is expected to come in at 48.2 compared to November’s 49.4 reading.

At 10 AM ET, November Construction Spending will be released and the consensus forecast calls for a 0.5% MoM increase.

Markets

Equities closed out 2023 with a bit of a whimper as the Dow came close to flat, down 0.05%, the S&P 500 fell 0.28%, the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.56% and the Russell 2000 closed 1.52% lower. Despite Friday’s lackluster performance, last year saw broad indexes, not to mention what we’ll call mature crypto assets post impressive numbers as indicated below:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: 13.70%

S&P 500: 24.23%

Nasdaq Composite: 43.42%

Russell 2000: 15.09%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): 152.97%

Ether (ETH-USD): 91.57%

If there was a topic of conversation, it was the persistent narrowness of the participation that drove these returns. We all have heard that the so-called “Magnificent Seven” dragged markets higher but those seven stocks were distributed only among three sectors. Given the sector proxies’ 2023 returns shown below, can you figure out which are the homes of those seven names?

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE): -4.15%

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF): 9.94%

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP): -3.38%

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLU): -10.17%

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLI): 16.07%

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV): 0.39%

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLB): 10.12%

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK): 54.68%

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC): 51.41%

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE): 8.48%

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY): 38.44%

Getting back to Friday’s results, in individual names, Boston Scientific (BSX) rose 2.72% on reports that the company expects a new atrial fibrillation platform to gain FDA approval in the coming quarter.

Stocks to Watch

No companies are expected to release quarterly earnings before equities begin trading later this morning. Pre-market breadth is strong today as 294 names in the S&P 500 have traded hands so far this morning with 103 gainers and 191 decliners. Names seeing a healthy bid this morning include AMETEK Inc (AME), Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB), and Invitation Homes (INHV) while Chubb Limited (CB), Generac Holdings (GNRC), and Conagra Brands (CAG) are coming under some pressure.

Nokia (NOK) does not expect to achieve its 2023 financial outlook as licensing renewal discussions have slipped into 2024. The company shared that while its net sales for the December quarter are expected to improve sequentially, customer spending constraints were a factor during the quarter. Nokia will report its December quarter results on January 25.

ASML (ASML) said the Dutch government recently partially revoked an export license of some lithography systems to China. In its remarks, ASML noted the current revocation of the export license or the latest U.S. export control curbs to have a material impact on its financial outlook for 2023. Shares of ASML are trading down this morning on this news, likely because China accounted for 46% of the company’s sales in 3Q 2023.

Baidu (BIDU) withdrew its $3.6 billion proposed takeover of JOYY's (YY) video-based entertainment live-streaming business in China after it missed the December 31 deadline to meet all closing conditions.

Danone (DANOY) revealed plans to divest its U.S.-based organic dairy divisions Horizon Organic and Wallaby to investment firm Platinum Equity.

IPOs

After Today’s Market Close

On the Horizon

Wednesday, January 3

US: Weekly MBA Mortgage Applications

US: ISM Manufacturing PMI - December

US: JOLTs Job Openings Report - November

US: FOMC Meeting Minutes - December

Thursday, January 4

China: Caixin Services PMI - December

Eurozone: HCOB Services PMI - December

UK: S&P Global/CIPS Services PMI - December

US: Challenger Job Cuts Report - December

US: ADP Employment Change Report - December

US: Weekly Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims

US: Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories

US: Weekly EIA Crude Oil Inventories

Friday, January 5

Eurozone: Inflation Rate (Flash) - December

US: Employment Report - December

US: ISM Services PMI - December

US: Factory Orders - November

Disclosures

Nokia (NOK) is a constituent of the Tematica BITA Digital Infrastructure & Connectivity Index

