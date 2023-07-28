Daily Markets: Investors Look Toward Latest Inflation Insights

Today’s Big Picture

Asia-Pacific equity markets finished the day mixed as Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries fell 0.74% after a strong couple of days saw some profit-taking, Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.40% as the Bank of Japan made no changes to its current rate target (-0.10%), and India’s SENSEX declined 0.16%. South Korea’s KOSPI advanced 0.17%, Taiwan’s TAIEX rose 0.30%, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng and China’s Shanghai Composite closed 1.41%, and 1.84% higher, respectively, on speculation that China will be providing additional economic stimulus.

European markets are lower in midday trading and U.S. equity futures point to a positive open.

Coming up at 8:30 AM ET are two pieces of data that market and Fed watchers will dig into. Alongside the June Personal Income & Spending data, we will also receive the June PCE Price Index figures, a preferred gauge of inflation by the Fed. The consensus forecast for the June core PCE Price Index is +4.2% YoY, down from 4.6% in May. However, the sharp drop for the preliminary 2Q 2023 core PCE Price Index suggests we could see a more meaningful decline in the June data. If that happens, it would support the market narrative that this week’s rate hike by the Fed is likely its last one. Folks will also be looking to size up the year-over-year gains in Personal Income vs. the inflation data for signs real wage growth is returning. Also at 8:30 AM ET, the 2Q 2023 Employment Cost Index will be published, and what it says about wage pressure will be of high interest to investors as well as Fed watchers.

Data Download

International Economy

The core consumer price index for the Ku-area of Tokyo in Japan rose 3% year-on-year in July, slowing from a 3.2% gain seen in the previous two months but coming in above market expectations of 2.9% and the Bank of Japan’s 2% target.

By unanimous vote, the Bank of Japan kept its key short-term interest rate unchanged at -0.1% and that of 10-year bond yields at around 0% in its July meeting.

The economic sentiment indicator in the Euro Area declined for a third consecutive month to 94.5 in July, the lowest reading since last October and below market expectations of 95.0. On the price front, the consumer inflation expectations index dropped to 4.8 in July, the lowest since October 2015, while the gauge for selling price expectations among manufacturers decreased to 3.4, the lowest since November 2020.

The German economy shrank 0.2% YoY in 2Q 2023 matching the downwardly revised 0.2% drop for 1Q 2023 and faring a tad better than the forecasted 0.3% decline.

Domestic Economy

In addition to the June Personal Income and Spending data and the Employment Cost Index for 2Q 2023 out this morning, the University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index will publish its final reading for July at 10 AM ET. The final figure is forecasted to come in at 72.6, up meaningfully from the prior reading of 64.4. The inflation expectations component of the index is thought to inch higher to 3.4% from 3.3% the prior month.

Treasury yields gained after a slew of robust data showed the economy is on a generally solid footing, raising expectations it may avoid recession despite the Federal Reserve's tightening monetary policy efforts over the last year and a half.

Markets

In the game of 3D chess that is the markets, equities traded off on worries that despite the Fed’s posturing that they seemed content with the progress made on inflation, the surprise 2.4% 2Q GDP print might put more rate hikes back on the table. All sectors were lower, except for Communication Services, which rallied 0.84% almost singlehandedly on Meta Platform’s (META) 4.40% gain which contributed to just over 134% of the sector’s return after the company posted a strong quarter and outlook. The Nasdaq Composite fell 0.55%, the S&P 500 declined 0.64%, the Dow was 0.67% lower and the Russell 2000 closed down 1.29%. In individual names, shares of Lam Research (LRCX) were bid up 9.28% after the company posted a strong quarter and guidance prompted new, higher price targets from various research firms.

Here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: 6.44%

S&P 500: 18.18%

Nasdaq Composite: 34.24%

Russell 2000: 11.00%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): 75.93%

Ether (ETH-USD): 55.11%

Stocks to Watch

Before U.S. equity markets begin trading today, Charter Communications (CHTR), Chevron (CVX), CNH Industrial (CNHI), Colgate Palmolive (CL), Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Procter & Gamble (PG) are expected to report their quarterly results.

Shares of Intel (INTC) increased over 7% in aftermarket trading last night after the company posted June quarter results that exceeded expectations and showed signs of a PC market revival. For the current quarter, Intel expects revenue of between $12.9-$13.9 billion, compared to the consensus of $13.28 billion, and EPS of $0.20 vs. the $0.17 consensus.

Roku (ROKU) shares also popped in aftermarket trading last night shares after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly results. For the June quarter, active accounts increased by 16% to 73.5 million, while streaming hours increased by 21% to 25.1 billion. The company guided current quarter revenue to $815 million vs. the $808 million consensus.

While June quarter results at Ford Motor (F) handily beat expectations and the company lifted its 2023 earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) guidance to $11-$12 billion, its shares traded off in response. During its earnings call, management shared it expects the EV market to remain volatile until the winners and losers shake out. It also shared that given the rapid and dynamic EV pricing environment, it no longer expects to see contribution margin breakeven for the company’s Gen 1 Mach-E products this year. As we move deeper into the current quarter, investors will be closely watching UAW contract negotiations with Ford as well as General Motors (GM) and Stellantis (STLA) following the Teamsters’ win against UPS (UPS).

Juniper Networks (JNPR) reported better than expected June quarter results but guided current quarter revenue to $1.385 billion plus or minus $50 million vs. the $1.43 billion posted in the June quarter. Backing the company’s guidance was the nearly double-digit sequential gain in total product orders, however, management doesn’t see a return to year over year revenue growth until the December quarter.

Semiconductor capital equipment KLA Corp. (KLAC) bested consensus expectations for its June quarter and guided revenue for the current quarter to $2.2-$2.475 billion vs. the $2.23 billion consensus. Management continues to see the business environment stabilizing and remain confident that the secular trends driving long-term semiconductor industry demand remain strong.

On the Horizon

Monday, July 31

Japan: Household Confidence -July

Germany: Retail Sales – June

UK: Bank of England Consumer Credit – June

Eurozone: Consumer Price Index – July

Eurozone: 2Q 2022 GDP

US: Chicago PMI – July

Tuesday, August 1

Japan: Manufacturing PMI – July

China: Caixin Manufacturing PMI – July

Eurozone: Manufacturing PMI – July

Eurozone: Unemployment Rate - June

UK: Manufacturing PMI - July

US: S&P Global Manufacturing PMI – July

US: ISM Manufacturing Index – July

US: Construction Spending – June

US: JOLTS Job Openings Report – June

Wednesday, August 2

US: Weekly MBA Mortgage Applications

US: ADP Employment Change Report – July

US: Weekly EIA Crude Oil Inventories

Thursday, August 3

Japan: Services PMI – July

China: Caixin Services PMI – July

Eurozone: Services PMI – July

UK: Services PMI - July

Productivity & Unit Labor Costs – 2Q 2022

US: Weekly Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims

US: S&P Global Services PMI – July

US: ISM Non-Manufacturing s Index – July

US: Factory Orders – June

US: Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories

Friday, August 4

Germany: Factory Orders – June

Eurozone: Retail Sales - June

US: Employment Report – July

Thought for the Day

“Life is like riding a bicycle. To keep your balance, you must keep moving.” ~ Albert Einstein

