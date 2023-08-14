Daily Markets: Investors Look to Retail Earnings Impact
Today’s Big Picture
Asia-Pacific equity markets finished the day lower except for India’s SENSEX which ended the day up 0.12%. China’s Shanghai Composite declined 0.34%, both Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries and South Korea’s KOSPI fell about 0.80%, Taiwan’s TAIEX and Japan’s Nikkei gave back 1.25% and 1.27%, respectively, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng closed 1.58% lower on a broad decline led by Producer Manufacturing names. European markets are mostly higher in midday trading and U.S. equity futures point to a positive open.
Giving equity futures some lift this morning is news that China’s banking regulator is setting up a task force to examine risks at Zhongzhi Enterprise Group Co. The move aims to stem potential contagion concerns; however, it is another factor that may contribute to a more cautious tone in the near term. While we wait for the current earnings season to pivot toward retailers later this week, the tick down in Treasury yields is giving some lift to stocks this morning, especially mega-cap growth stocks including Microsoft (MSFT), Nvidia (NVDA), and Meta Platforms (META).
The bulk of the current earnings season is behind us, and while the results have largely been better than expected, so far there has been little upward movement in earnings expectations for the S&P 500 in 2H 2023 and 2024. With retailer earnings coming into focus, comments last week from Ralph Lauren (RL) about a pick-up in promotional activity and concerns over the impact of returning student debt payments could see softer-than-expected guidance for 2H 2023, including the year-end holiday shopping season. There have also been some mixed signals on inflation with Friday’s headline PPI upside 0.3% surprise but again, the overall tone is that progress is being made. While we wait for the next Fed meeting in September, investors will return to being data dependent as we continue to cycle through economic updates.
Data Download
International Economy
There are no market-moving economic data points this today, but as you will see in On the Horizon below, the pace of data picks back up tomorrow.
Domestic Economy
With student debt repayment set to resume starting October 1, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York's Quarterly Report on Household Debt and Credit found student debt stood at ~$1.57 trillion at the end of 2Q 2023. A new survey by Credit Karma finds over half of borrowers (56%) will be forced to choose between making their loan payments or covering necessities, such as rent and groceries.
Goldman Sachs (GS) expects the Fed to start cutting rates in 2Q 2024 but cautioned that rates could hold steady if inflation does not cool fast enough.
Markets
Energy continued to march to the beat of its own drummer, posting a 1.54% gain on Friday while the rest of the market had mixed results after the latest PPI update. Technology (-0.74%) and Communication Services (-.047%) took the biggest hits, followed by Consumer Discretionary, which declined 0.34%. Sector results were reflected in broad index results as the Russell 2000 gained 0.13%, the Dow added 0.30% while the S&P 500 declined 0.11% and the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.68%. In individual names, News Corp (NWS,NWSA) saw a 4.50%+ bump after trading off following posting a quarter-over-quarter revenue decline.
Here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:
- Dow Jones Industrial Average: 6.44%
- S&P 500: 16.27%
- Nasdaq Composite: 30.37%
- Russell 2000: 9.30%
- Bitcoin (BTC-USD): 77.14%
- Ether (ETH-USD): 54.15%
Stocks to Watch
Before U.S. equity markets begin trading today, JinkoSolar (JKS) and Monday.com (MNDY) will be among the handful of companies reporting their quarterly results.
Shares in Country Garden (CTRYF) slumped to a record low earlier today after the Chinese developer suspended trading in at least 10 of its mainland bonds, spurring a wider sell-off in property-linked stocks. The company is at risk of joining a slew of defaulters if it fails to make coupon payments on two-dollar bonds within a 30-day grace period. In September alone, according to reports, Country Garden may need to repay more than 9 billion yuan ($1.25 billion) worth of onshore bonds.
Telsa (TSLA) shares are moving lower in premarket trading after the company initiated another round of price cuts in China following cuts by Geely Automobile (GELYF) for its Zeekr brand.
Shares of AMC Entertainment (AMC) are down in premarket trading after a Delaware judge approved the theater chain's revised stockholder settlement on Friday.
Following US Steel (X) saying it started a formal review process after receiving multiple unsolicited proposals for the steelmaker, Cleveland Cliffs (CLF) made public its offer to acquire the company for $17.50 per share in cash and 1.023 shares of Cliffs stock.
Amazon (AMZN) is designing two types of microchips, Inferentia and Trainium, for training and accelerating generative AI making it a competitor with Nvidia’s (NVDA) GPUs.
British electric van maker Arrival (ARVL) hired adviser Alvarez & Marsal as it considers a range of restructuring options, including a possible bankruptcy.
IPOs
After Today’s Market Close
Definitive Healthcare (DH), Heron Therapeutics (HRTX), and Navitas Semiconductor (NVTS) are slated to report quarterly results after equities stop trading. Those looking for more on upcoming quarterly earnings reports should head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.
On the Horizon
Tuesday, August 15
- Japan: 2Q 2023 GDP
- China: Industrial Production, Retail Sales - July
- UK: Employment Change - June
- Eurozone: ZEW Economic Sentiment - August
- US: Retail Sales - July
- US: Import/Export Prices -July
- US: Empire State Manufacturing Index - August
- US: Business Inventories - June
- US: NAHB Housing Market Index - August
Wednesday, August 16
- UK: Consumer Price Index, Producer Price Index - July
- Eurozone: 2Q 2023 GDP
- Eurozone: Industrial Production - June
- US: Weekly MBA Mortgage Applications
- US: Housing Starts - July
- US: Industrial Production & Capacity Utilization
- US: Weekly EIA Crude Oil Inventories
Thursday, August 17
- Japan: Core Machinery Orders - June
- Japan: Imports/Exports - July
- US: Weekly Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims
- US: Philadelphia Fed Index - August
- US: Leading Indicators - July
- US: Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories
Friday, August 18
- Japan: Consumer Price Index - July
- UK: Retail Sales - July
- Eurozone: Consumer Price Index - July
Thought for the Day
“I would rather have a mind opened by wonder than one closed by belief.” ~ Gerry Spence
