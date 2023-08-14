Daily Markets: Investors Look to Retail Earnings Impact

Today’s Big Picture

Asia-Pacific equity markets finished the day lower except for India’s SENSEX which ended the day up 0.12%. China’s Shanghai Composite declined 0.34%, both Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries and South Korea’s KOSPI fell about 0.80%, Taiwan’s TAIEX and Japan’s Nikkei gave back 1.25% and 1.27%, respectively, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng closed 1.58% lower on a broad decline led by Producer Manufacturing names. European markets are mostly higher in midday trading and U.S. equity futures point to a positive open.

Giving equity futures some lift this morning is news that China’s banking regulator is setting up a task force to examine risks at Zhongzhi Enterprise Group Co. The move aims to stem potential contagion concerns; however, it is another factor that may contribute to a more cautious tone in the near term. While we wait for the current earnings season to pivot toward retailers later this week, the tick down in Treasury yields is giving some lift to stocks this morning, especially mega-cap growth stocks including Microsoft (MSFT), Nvidia (NVDA), and Meta Platforms (META).

The bulk of the current earnings season is behind us, and while the results have largely been better than expected, so far there has been little upward movement in earnings expectations for the S&P 500 in 2H 2023 and 2024. With retailer earnings coming into focus, comments last week from Ralph Lauren (RL) about a pick-up in promotional activity and concerns over the impact of returning student debt payments could see softer-than-expected guidance for 2H 2023, including the year-end holiday shopping season. There have also been some mixed signals on inflation with Friday’s headline PPI upside 0.3% surprise but again, the overall tone is that progress is being made. While we wait for the next Fed meeting in September, investors will return to being data dependent as we continue to cycle through economic updates.

Data Download

International Economy

There are no market-moving economic data points this today, but as you will see in On the Horizon below, the pace of data picks back up tomorrow.

Domestic Economy

With student debt repayment set to resume starting October 1, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York's Quarterly Report on Household Debt and Credit found student debt stood at ~$1.57 trillion at the end of 2Q 2023. A new survey by Credit Karma finds over half of borrowers (56%) will be forced to choose between making their loan payments or covering necessities, such as rent and groceries.

Goldman Sachs (GS) expects the Fed to start cutting rates in 2Q 2024 but cautioned that rates could hold steady if inflation does not cool fast enough.

Markets

Energy continued to march to the beat of its own drummer, posting a 1.54% gain on Friday while the rest of the market had mixed results after the latest PPI update. Technology (-0.74%) and Communication Services (-.047%) took the biggest hits, followed by Consumer Discretionary, which declined 0.34%. Sector results were reflected in broad index results as the Russell 2000 gained 0.13%, the Dow added 0.30% while the S&P 500 declined 0.11% and the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.68%. In individual names, News Corp (NWS,NWSA) saw a 4.50%+ bump after trading off following posting a quarter-over-quarter revenue decline.

Here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: 6.44%

S&P 500: 16.27%

Nasdaq Composite: 30.37%

Russell 2000: 9.30%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): 77.14%

Ether (ETH-USD): 54.15%

Stocks to Watch

Before U.S. equity markets begin trading today, JinkoSolar (JKS) and Monday.com (MNDY) will be among the handful of companies reporting their quarterly results.

Shares in Country Garden (CTRYF) slumped to a record low earlier today after the Chinese developer suspended trading in at least 10 of its mainland bonds, spurring a wider sell-off in property-linked stocks. The company is at risk of joining a slew of defaulters if it fails to make coupon payments on two-dollar bonds within a 30-day grace period. In September alone, according to reports, Country Garden may need to repay more than 9 billion yuan ($1.25 billion) worth of onshore bonds.

Telsa (TSLA) shares are moving lower in premarket trading after the company initiated another round of price cuts in China following cuts by Geely Automobile (GELYF) for its Zeekr brand.

Shares of AMC Entertainment (AMC) are down in premarket trading after a Delaware judge approved the theater chain's revised stockholder settlement on Friday.

Following US Steel (X) saying it started a formal review process after receiving multiple unsolicited proposals for the steelmaker, Cleveland Cliffs (CLF) made public its offer to acquire the company for $17.50 per share in cash and 1.023 shares of Cliffs stock.

Amazon (AMZN) is designing two types of microchips, Inferentia and Trainium, for training and accelerating generative AI making it a competitor with Nvidia’s (NVDA) GPUs.

British electric van maker Arrival (ARVL) hired adviser Alvarez & Marsal as it considers a range of restructuring options, including a possible bankruptcy.

IPOs

Readers looking to dig deeper into the upcoming IPO calendar should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

After Today’s Market Close

Definitive Healthcare (DH), Heron Therapeutics (HRTX), and Navitas Semiconductor (NVTS) are slated to report quarterly results after equities stop trading. Those looking for more on upcoming quarterly earnings reports should head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Tuesday, August 15

Japan: 2Q 2023 GDP

China: Industrial Production, Retail Sales - July

UK: Employment Change - June

Eurozone: ZEW Economic Sentiment - August

US: Retail Sales - July

US: Import/Export Prices -July

US: Empire State Manufacturing Index - August

US: Business Inventories - June

US: NAHB Housing Market Index - August

Wednesday, August 16

UK: Consumer Price Index, Producer Price Index - July

Eurozone: 2Q 2023 GDP

Eurozone: Industrial Production - June

US: Weekly MBA Mortgage Applications

US: Housing Starts - July

US: Industrial Production & Capacity Utilization

US: Weekly EIA Crude Oil Inventories

Thursday, August 17

Japan: Core Machinery Orders - June

Japan: Imports/Exports - July

US: Weekly Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims

US: Philadelphia Fed Index - August

US: Leading Indicators - July

US: Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories

Friday, August 18

Japan: Consumer Price Index - July

UK: Retail Sales - July

Eurozone: Consumer Price Index - July

Thought for the Day

“I would rather have a mind opened by wonder than one closed by belief.” ~ Gerry Spence

Disclosures

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.