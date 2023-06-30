Daily Markets: Investors Look to Key Inflation Data That Could Guide Future Fed Action

Today’s Big Picture

Asia-Pacific equity markets finished the day mixed. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng dropped 0.09%, Japan’s Nikkei declined 0.14%, and Taiwan’s TAIEX fell 0.16%. Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries gained 0.16%, South Korea’s KOSPI rose 0.56%, China’s Shanghai Composite rallied 0.62%, and India’s SENSEX closed 1.26% higher to set a new all-time high, nudged ahead by Technology and Auto stocks, as well as strong U.S. data.

European markets are up across the board in midday trading and futures point to a healthy open.

Before equity markets open, at 8:30 AM ET we will receive the May Personal Income & Spending report as well as the May data for the Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) price index. As we’ve shared often, the PCE price index, and especially the core PCE price index are key inflation barometers for the Fed. Following Fed Chair Powell reconfirming the prospects for two additional rate hikes this year, investors will be closely watching today’s PCE data to gauge inflation fighting progress and the probability the Fed will hike two more times in the coming months. Should the May core PCE price index come in hotter than expected or show little progress relative to its April 4.7% YoY print, we could see stocks end a vibrant June on a weak note.

Data Download

International Economy

China’s NBS Manufacturing PMI rose to 49 in June from 48.8 in May, matching market estimates while pointing to the third straight month of contraction in factory activity. The latest figure came amid growing signs that China’s post-pandemic recovery lost steam, with new orders (48.6 vs 48.3 in May), buying activity (48.9 vs 49.0) and export sales (46.4 vs 47.2) all extending declines. The NBS Non-Manufacturing PMI for China declined to 53.2 in June from 54.5 a month earlier with new orders remaining weak (49.5 vs 49.5 in May) and foreign sales shrinking for the second consecutive month (49.0 vs 49.7).

Retail Sales in Germany decreased 3.6% YoY in May.

The preliminary (flash) consumer price inflation rate in the Euro Area decreased to 5.5% YoY in June, down from 6.1% in the previous month and slightly below market expectations of 5.6%. However, the flash June core CPI rate, which excludes energy, food, alcohol and tobacco, in the Euro Area increased for the first time in three months to 5.4%, up from 5.3% in May, but below market forecasts of 5.5%.

Domestic Economy

In addition to the May Personal Income & Spending report and the May PCE data out this morning, we also have the final June figure for the University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index. The market sees that coming in at 63.9 vs. 59.2 in May.

Markets

Equities continued on their cautiously optimistic risk-off track as sectors were up almost across the board yesterday, except for Communication Services (-0.54%), pulled down by Meta Platforms (META) dropping 1.32% and Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) both declining around 0.90%, and Consumer Staples (-0.10%) seeing Proctor & Gamble (PG) [-0.41%], McCormack & Co (MKC) [-5.52%] and Coca-Cola (KO) [-0.83%] contribute to over 200% of that sector’s return. Sector results played out in the broad indexes to have the Nasdaq Composite close flat, the S&P 500 gain 0.45%, the Dow rose 0.80% and the Russell 2000 closed 1.23% higher. In individual names, pre-July 4 travel snags weighed on United Airlines (UAL) as shared slid 4.58% on passenger delays and flight cancellations.

Here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: 2.94%

S&P 500: 14.51%

Nasdaq Composite: 29.86%

Russell 2000: 6.83%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): 83.54%

Ether (ETH-USD): 54.64%

Stocks to Watch

Before U.S. equity markets begin trading today, Constellation Brands (STZ) is expected to report its quarterly results.

Nike (NKE) shares are trading off in pre-market trading following the company’s mixed May quarter earnings report last night that included weaker than expected gross margins due to higher product input costs, elevated freight and logistics costs, higher markdowns and continued unfavorable changes in net foreign currency exchange rates. North America revenue rose 5% to 45.36 billion and while revenue in Greater China soared 25% higher to $1.8 billion, Nike’s Wholesale revenue fell 2%, more than expected. That miss is weighing on shares of Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS).

indie Semiconductor (INDI) launched an integrated automotive wireless power charging system-on-chip (SoC) that offers the industry's highest level of integration.

JetBlue (JBLU) has expanded its presence in the transatlantic market to Europe with new service between JFK Airport in NY and Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport. In 2024, the company plans to launch service between Boston and Paris.

Foxconn Technology (FXCOF) will invest $246 million in two new projects in Vietnam's northern province of Quang Ninh with a focus on the production and assembly of telecom and electric vehicle (EV) parts.

Per currently available World Bank GDP Data, what’s the difference between Apple (AAPL) and France? Not much as the company just crossed the $3 trillion market capitalization threshold, valuing it higher than the most recently recorded GDP of that country, ranked #7 globally.

IPOs

Readers looking to dig deeper into the upcoming IPO calendar should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

After Today’s Market Close

As we head into what for some will be a long weekend, given the July 4th holiday this coming Tuesday, there are no companies slated to report their quarterly results after equities stop trading today. Those looking for more on upcoming quarterly earnings reports should head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Monday, July 3

Japan: Manufacturing PMI – June

China: Caixin Manufacturing PMI – June

Eurozone: Manufacturing PMI – June

UK: Manufacturing PMI - June

US: S&P Global June Manufacturing PMI (Final) – June

US: ISM Manufacturing Index – June

US: Construction Spending – May

US: Equity markets close at 1 PM ET.

Tuesday, July 4

Korea: Consumer Price Index – June

Germany: Imports/Export - May

US: Equity markets closed for the July 4th holiday

Wednesday, July 5

Japan: Services PMI – June

China: Caixin Services PMI – June

Eurozone: Services PMI – June

UK: Services PMI - June

US: Weekly MBA Mortgage Applications

US: ADP Employment Change Report – June

US: Factory Orders – May

Thursday, July 6

Eurozone: Retail Sales - May

US: Challenger Job Cuts Report – June

US: Weekly Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims

US: S&P Global Services PMI (Final) – June

US: ISM Non-Manufacturing Index – June

US: Jolts Job Openings Report – May

US: Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories

US: Weekly EIA Crude Oil Inventories

Friday, July 7

US: Employment Report – June

Thought for the Day

“It takes time to create excellence. If it could be done quickly, more people would do it.” ~ John Wooden

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.