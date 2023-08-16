Daily Markets: Investors Look to Fed Meeting Minutes

Today’s Big Picture

Asia-Pacific equity markets finished the day lower except for India’s SENSEX which gained 0.21% and Taiwan’s TAIEX which closed essentially flat, down a mere 0.05%. China’s Shanghai Composite dropped 0.82%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 1.36%, Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries and Japan’s Nikkei gave back 1.44% and 1.46%, respectively, and South Korea’s KOSPI closed 1.76% lower on a broad decline led by Distribution Service names. European markets are mixed in midday trading and U.S. equity futures point to a positive open, although the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) is also higher, at least at the time of writing.

Over the last few days, stocks have been trading off amid the renewed rise in 10-year Treasury yields, suggesting a greater probability the Fed funds rate will remain near current levels for longer than previously expected. The CME FedWatch Tool now shows the greatest probability for the first potential rate cut at the Fed’s May 2024 policy meeting. This afternoon brings the meeting minutes from the Fed’s July policy meeting, and once again the market will be looking for more insight on upcoming monetary policy decisions. Given the Fed’s data-dependent playbook, the July meeting minutes are likely to provide only incremental insight into the Fed’s thinking following last week’s inflation data and what’s ahead before the Fed’s next policy meeting in late September.

We do expect Fed watchers will listen for a possible monetary policy signal from Fed Chair Powell at the Kansas City Fed’s annual Jackson Hole conference in Wyoming next week. Odds are, however, Powell will stick to the data-dependent script, leaving the market to refine its policy expectations with each fresh data point.

Data Download

International Economy

Bloomberg reports Chinese authorities asked some investment funds this week to avoid being net sellers of equities.

Consumer price inflation in the UK dropped to 6.8% in July from 7.9% in June, pointing to the lowest level since February 2022 and matching the market consensus. The sequential drop was mainly due to a slump in fuel prices. The core rate of inflation, however, came in at 6.9% in July, unchanged from June.

The Eurozone economy grew by 0.3% in 2Q 2023, in line with the preliminary estimate, and follows a flat final reading for 1Q 2023. On a yearly basis, the Eurozone grew by 0.6%, the weakest pace of expansion since the 2020-21 period of recession. Industrial production in the Euro Area fell by 1.2% YoY in June, far smaller than the expected reading of -4.2% and May’s 2.5% fall. Despite the improvement, the June figure marks the fourth consecutive month of declines in industrial activity.

Domestic Economy

In addition to the usual Wednesday data points, which include the latest MBA Mortgage Applications index and crude oil inventory data from the Energy Information Administration, we also have July Housing Starts and Industrial Production data coming out this morning. Those two July data sets will be inputs for the Atlanta Fed’s GDPNow, which as of yesterday’s update sees the economy growing at +5.0% in the current quarter. We’d remind readers this model is a rolling forecast, which means as more data is available, including those out this morning and in the coming weeks, additional revisions will be made.

Markets

Lowered expectations regarding China and jitters over potential U.S. bank credit downgrades from Fitch Ratings took their toll on markets yesterday as Energy (-2.08%) and Financials (-1.84%) led the way down. Consumer Discretionary (-1.36%) names also traded off. Relative safety was found in the Healthcare sector which was down 0.37% at the close. All major indexes were down over 1% with the Dow 1.02% lower, the Nasdaq Composite off 1.14%, the S&P 500 giving back 1.16% and the Russell 2000 losing 1.29%. Not everyone got the “Sell” memo as homebuilders D.R. Horton (DHI) and Lennar Corp (LEN) gained 2.89% and 1.77%, respectively, on news that the Oracle of Omaha himself (Warren Buffett) has been adding to his homebuilder exposure.

Here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: 5.43%

S&P 500: 15.58%

Nasdaq Composite: 30.24%

Russell 2000: 7.64%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): 75.74%

Ether (ETH-USD): 52.44%

Stocks to Watch

Before U.S. equity markets begin trading today, Brinker (EAT), JD.com (JD), Target (TGT), and TJX Companies (TJX) are expected to report quarterly results.

Cava Group (CAVA) reported second-quarter earnings of $0.21 per share with revenues rising 27.2% YoY to $172.9 million as compared to the $163.2 million consensus estimate. Same-store sales showed growth of 18.2% and profit margins posted a 4% increase to 26.1% on a YoY basis. The company guided that it expects 2023 sales growth of +13-15% and 65-70 net new restaurant openings.

Agilent (A) announced quarterly earnings of $1.43 per share, beating the consensus estimate by $0.07. Revenues fell 2.7% YoY to $1.67 billion, in line with estimates. The company lowered guidance for 2023, seeing a new EPS range of $5.40-5.43, $0.20 lower on the high and low end. 2023 revenues were also adjusted down to $6.80-6.85 billion, from $6.93-7.03 billion. Its management said they "executed well in challenging macroeconomic market conditions during the quarter, particularly in China. Looking forward, we believe the current market environment is transitory."

Coherent (COHR) shares tumbled after the company issued a downbeat outlook. The company anticipates quarterly revenue of between $1-$1.1 billion vs. the $1.17 billion consensus. The greater shortfall was with its Non-GAAP EPS outlook that sees $0.05-$0.20, significantly less than the consensus of $0.45.

Intel (INTC) announced it mutually agreed with Tower Semiconductor (TSEM) to terminate its previously disclosed agreement to acquire Tower due to the inability to obtain required regulatory approvals. In accordance with the terms of the merger agreement, Intel will pay a termination fee of $353 million to Tower.

Reports indicate Foxconn Technology (FXCOF) is starting production of Apple's (AAPL) new iPhone 15 at a facility in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu and aims to deliver the phones only weeks after they begin shipping from factories in China.

IPOs

Near-term the calendar for such activity looks rather thin. Readers looking to dig deeper into the upcoming IPO calendar should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

After Today’s Market Close

Cisco (CSCO) and Wolfspeed (WOLF) are slated to report quarterly results after equities stop trading. Those looking for more on upcoming quarterly earnings reports should head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Thursday, August 17

Japan: Core Machinery Orders - June

Japan: Imports/Exports - July

US: Weekly Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims

US: Philadelphia Fed Index - August

US: Leading Indicators - July

US: Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories

Friday, August 18

Japan: Consumer Price Index - July

UK: Retail Sales - July

Eurozone: Consumer Price Index - July

