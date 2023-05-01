Daily Markets: Investors Gear Up for This Week's Fed Meeting

Today’s Big Picture

Asia-Pacific equity markets were largely closed today due to the International Worker’s Day Holiday, the global equivalent of our Labor Day. Those indexes that did publish today include Japan’s Nikkei and Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries, which gained 0.92% and 0.31%, respectively. European markets are also closed today marking International Worker’s Day, or “May Day” as it is known, except for OMX Copenhagen, which is up 0.43% in midday trading, and U.S. futures point to a flat to down open.

This morning brings a fresh look at the U.S. manufacturing economy with dueling reporting from S&P Global and the Institute for Supply Management (ISM). S&P will publish its findings at 9:45 AM ET, and the headline figure is expected to inch lower to 48 from 48.6 the prior month, suggesting that part of the economy continued to contract. For context, a reading above 50 indicates expansion, while a print below 50 contraction. Soon after, ISM’s April Manufacturing PMI Index will be out at 10 AM ET, and the consensus thinking is it will improve to 46.8 from 46.3 the prior month.

As important as the collective headline data will be, ahead of the Fed’s monetary policy meeting that concludes this coming Wednesday afternoon, new order data, inflation, and job market comments will be of equal if not greater importance. As such, what’s revealed in those two PMI reports is likely to not only set the tone for the first day of trading in May but possibly its first week as well.

Data Download

International Economy

The au Jibun Bank Japan Manufacturing PMI held at a six-month high of 49.5 in April, matching a preliminary reading, and after a final 49.2 in March. Japan’s Consumer Confidence rose to 35.4 in April vs. 33.9 the prior month and better than the expected reading of 32.

China’s official NBS Manufacturing PMI unexpectedly fell to a four-month low of 49.2 in April from 51.9 in March, missing market estimates of 51.4. The latest print pointed to the first contraction in factory activity since last December, amid weak global demand. New orders (48.8 vs 53.6) and buying activity (49.1 vs 53.5) shrank after rising in the prior three months. At the same time, export sales fell for the first time since January (47.6 vs 50.4). China’s NBS Non-Manufacturing PMI for China slipped to 56.4 in April from March's near 12-year high of 58.2, marking the fourth straight month of expansion in services activity as the country continued to emerge from covid restrictions.

Domestic Economy

In addition to the economic data discussed above, March Construction Spending will be reported at 10 AM ET and is expected to rise 0.1% MoM. We expect investors will be parsing the report to measure the impact of infrastructure spending on nonresidential construction spend.

Following a surge in tax revenue recorded by the Treasury Department last week, it appears the Treasury will be able to cover the government’s obligations at least until the second half of July, offering a modest extension for current debt ceiling conversations.

California became the world’s first jurisdiction to regulate the end of the sales of traditional combustion trucks by 2036, creating a path to 100% zero emission medium heavy-duty trucks on the roads in California by 2045.

Markets

It seems like traders had more gas in the tank on Friday after a very strong Thursday. The Nasdaq Composite gained 0.69%, the Dow and S&P 500 rose 0.80% and 0.83%, respectively, and the Russell 2000 closed 1.01% higher. Sectors told a similar risk-off story as Utilities (-0.14%) was the only sector to lose ground. Energy (1.55%) posted the highest returns while Financials, Materials, and Real Estate all posted gains between 1.15% and 1.19%. While all other sectors gained, there was some relative weakness in Consumer Discretionary as Amazon (AMZN) singlehandedly overpowered what otherwise would have been a relatively strong day in the sector. Amazon shares gave back some recent gains, dropping 3.98% on a disappointing cloud outlook and notification of layoffs in the Prime Video segment.

Here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: 2.87%

S&P 500: 8.59%

Nasdaq Composite: 16.82%

Russell 2000: 0.44%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): 76.79%

Ether (ETH-USD): 58.06%

Stocks to Watch

Before U.S. equity markets begin trading today, Check Point Software (CHKP), Global Payments (GPN), and On Semiconductor (ON) are expected to report their quarterly results.

Regulators have taken possession of First Republic Bank (FRC), resulting in the third failure of an American regional since March. The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation has been appointed as receiver and accepted a bid from JPMorgan (JPM) to assume all deposits, including all uninsured deposits, and substantially all assets of First Republic Bank.

Chinese EV company Nio (NIO) delivered 6,658 vehicles in April, an increase of 31.2% YoY, bringing its year-to-date deliveries to 327,255 vehicles. Competitor Xpeng (XPEV) delivered 7,079 Smart EVs during the month while Li Auto (LI) delivered 25,681 vehicles in April, setting another monthly record and exceeding the 20,000 vehicle delivery mark for the second consecutive month.

IPOs

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) will spin off Kenvue, its consumer health unit, in a new IPO expected to start trading on May 5.

Chip designer Arm (ARMHF) said it confidentially submitted a draft registration statement with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for an initial public offering.

Readers looking to dig more into the upcoming IPO calendar should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

After Today’s Market Close

Avis Budget (CAR), CF Industries (CF), Hologic (HOLX), Kennametal (KMT), Logitech International (LOGI), NXP Semiconductor (NXPI), and Terex (TEX) are slated to report their quarterly results after equities stop trading. Those looking for more on which companies are reporting when should head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Tuesday, May 2

Japan: Nikkei Manufacturing PMI - April

China: Caixin Manufacturing PMI – April

Eurozone: S&P Global Manufacturing PMI, Consumer Price Index - April

Germany: Retail Sales - March

UK: Manufacturing PMI – April

US: Factory Orders – March

US: JOLTS Job Openings – March

Wednesday, May 3

UK: Bank of England Quarterly Bulletin

US: Weekly MBA Mortgage Applications

US: ADP Employment Change Report – March

US: S&P Global Final Services PMI – April

US: ISM Non-Manufacturing Index – April

US: Weekly EIA Crude Oil Inventories

US: FOMC Rate Decision – 2 PM ET

Thursday, May 4

Eurozone: S&P Global Services PMI – April

UK: Bank of England Consumer Credit – March

UK: Services PMI – April

Eurozone: Producer Price Index – March

Eurozone: European Central Bank Rate Decision

US: Weekly Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims

US: Challenger Job Cuts – April

US: Productivity & Unit Labor Cost – 1Q 2023

US: Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories

Friday, May 5

China: Caixin Services PMI – April

Eurozone: Retail Sales - March

US: Employment Report – March

US: Consumer Credit – March

Thought for the Day

Disclosures

