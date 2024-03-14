Daily Markets: Investors Focused on February Retail Sales and PPI

Today’s Big Picture

Asia-Pacific equity markets finished the day mixed. Both Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries and China’s Shanghai Composite fell just under 0.20%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng declined 0.71% in a mixed day led by Health Technology names. Taiwan’s TAIEX ended the day flat, up a mere 0.05%, Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.29%, India’s SENSEX added 0.46%, and South Korea’s KOSPI closed 0.94% higher led by Finance, and Producer Manufacturing names. European markets are trading higher in midday trading and U.S. equity futures are pointing to a positive open.

We have a big morning of economic data with the Retail Sales and Producer Price Index both being published ahead of the market open. Headline retail sales are expected to rebound, rising 0.8% compared to January after that month’s nearly 1.0% drop. Excluding auto sales, the market sees February Retail Sales up 0.5%. The headline Producer Price Index (PPI) for February is also expected to climb, rising 1.1% YoY compared to January’s 0.9% move. Helping fuel that expectation is the rebound in energy prices and as many consumers know those at the gas pump.

The market’s take on Core PPI is for it to inch lower to 1.9% YoY, down from 2.0% the month before, but so far, the majority of February inflation data and comments moved in a different direction. Should we see that trend continue with this morning’s PPI figures, both for headline and core, it would be another reason for the Fed to have a more cautious tone when it comes to rate cuts following next week’s policy meeting.

Data Download

International Economy

Hard to believe, we know, but there were no major economic releases for economies outside the U.S. this morning. We suggest you enjoy this short break while it lasts.

Domestic Economy

In addition to this morning’s Retail Sales and Producer Price Index reports for February, January Business Inventories data will be released at 9 AM ET. Coming off the post holiday shopping season sales season, we will be looking to see if retail and retailer inventories are bloated as we transition to the spring season.

The U.S. House of Representatives overwhelmingly passed a bill on Wednesday that would give TikTok's Chinese owner ByteDance about six months to divest the U.S. assets of the short-video app, or face a ban, in the greatest threat to the app since the Trump administration.

Markets

Technology giveth and Technology taketh away as the sector gave back a little over half of its Tuesday gains, falling 1.08% on the heels of Intel’s (INTC) government contract news which put a damper on the entire sector. Overall, sectors were mixed with leadership coming from Energy which gained 1.60% followed by Materials, up 0.99%. The Russell 2000 led broad indexes, gaining 0.30%, the Dow rose 0.10% while the S&P 500 fell 0.19% and the Nasdaq Composite closed 0.54% lower.

Shares of PayPal (PYPL) reacted positively to news of the company installing former SoFi executive Aaron J. Webster as the new Chief Enterprise Services Officer. Shares traded 4.03% higher on the news. Here’s how market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: 3.59%

S&P 500: 8.29%

Nasdaq Composite: 7.77%

Russell 2000: 2.20%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): 74.11%

Ether (ETH-USD): 74.52%

Stocks to Watch

Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS), Dollar General (DG), G-III Apparel (GIII), and Hello Group (MOMO) are expected to release quarterly earnings before equities begin trading later this morning. Pre-market breadth is healthy today as 248 names in the S&P 500 have traded hands so far this morning with 190 gainers and 58 decliners. Dollar General (DG) sits on top of the decliners leaderboard and Tesla (TSLA) traders are busy this morning, approaching 700,000 shares at the time of writing, indicating a roughly 1.50% decline ahead of the open. Names catching a healthy bid this morning include Microchip Technology (MCHP), Skyworks Solutions (SWKS), and Moderna (MRNA).

Homebuilder Lennar (LEN) reported February quarter EPS that easily cleared the consensus forecast, however, revenue for the period came in at $7.31 billion, missing the $7.39 billion forecast. New orders during the quarter increased 28% to 18,176 homes, while its dollar value rose 21% to $7.7 billion. Exiting the quarter, Lennar’s backlog was 16,270 homes up from 14,892 at the end of November. Deliveries increased 23% to 16,798 homes, in line with guidance of 16,500-17,000, and management targets 19,000-19,500 new deliveries in the current quarter.

Noted Apple partner Foxconn (FXCOF) reported stronger than expected quarterly results and shared it expects "significant" growth in 2024 driven by demand for AI servers. Management noted that the annual growth in GPU modules will more than double this year, while revenue from the AI server business is anticipated to exceed 40% on-year and account for over 40% of total server business.

Foxconn expects inventory digestion in networking products to have a slight impact on growth momentum in the first half of 2024. But, seeing the entire cloud and networking products segment this year, the company believes strong growth is still achievable. Foxconn said it expects revenue for the first quarter to slightly decline from a year earlier, with revenue for smart computer electronics also likely to drop in the period.

Shares of Robinhood (HOOD) surged more than 10% following the release of its February performance data. The company reported a 16% increase in assets under custody from the previous month and a substantial 59% jump from February 2023. Trading volumes showed significant growth, with equity notional trading volumes reaching $80.9 billion, options contracts traded at $119.1 million, and crypto notional trading volume hitting $6.5 million, marking a 36%, 12%, and 10% increase, respectively, compared to January volumes.

Fisker (FSR) shares plummeted by more than 40% in aftermarket trading last night following reports of the company's potential bankruptcy filing. The electric vehicle maker has been struggling with mechanical issues in its Ocean SUV and financial challenges, leading to doubts about its ability to continue operations.

BP Pulse, BP’s (BP) electric vehicle charging brand, has acquired the freehold of one of the largest truck stops in Europe, Ashford International Truckstop in Kent as part of its strategic drive to create a Europe-wide network of electric truck charging infrastructure.

IPOs

Readers who want to dig deeper into the upcoming IPO calendar should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

After Today’s Market Close

Adobe (ADBE), Blink Charging (BLNK), PagerDuty (PD), Smartsheet (SMAR), and Ulta Beauty (ULTA) are expected to report quarterly results after equities stop trading today. Those looking for more on upcoming quarterly earnings reports should head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Friday, March 15

US: Import/Export Prices - February

US: Industrial Production & Capacity Utilization - February

US: The University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index (Preliminary) - March

Thought for the Day

"We are cups, constantly and quietly being filled. The trick is knowing how to tip ourselves over and let the beautiful stuff out." —Ray Bradbury

Disclosures

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.