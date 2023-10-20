Daily Markets: Investors Digest Powell Comments Amid Rising Treasury Yields

Today’s Big Picture

Asia-Pacific equity markets finished the day lower after following the U.S. markets’ reaction to treasury yields touching 5%. Taiwan’s TAIEX ended the day close to flat, down a mere 0.07% while India’s SENSEX declined 0.35%, Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.54%, both China’s Shanghai Composite and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng dropped just over 0.70%, and Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries shed 1.16%. South Korea’s KOSPI gave back 1.69% in a broad decline led by Transportation names.

Major European markets are all down well over 1% in midday trading, and U.S. equity futures point to a lower open amid further escalation between Israel-Hamas and prospects that could spread to other parts of the Middle East. Also weighing on stocks this morning is the latest round of quarterly earnings and the 10-year Treasury yield flirting with 5% following comments yesterday from Fed Chair Powell.

Appearing at the Economic Club of New York, Powell suggested the U.S. central bank is inclined to hold interest rates steady again at its next meeting but noted inflation remains too high and monetary policy was not yet too tight. This leaves the door open for a future hike if policymakers see further signs of resilient economic growth as well as the first-rate cut by the Fed coming later than expected. Following Powell’s comments, we have two Fed speakers, Philly Fed President Patrick Harker and Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester, on deck today.

Data Download

International Economy

China released new rules to restrict exports of graphite, a key material used in electric vehicle batteries, that go into effect on December 1. Top buyers of graphite from China include the U.S., South Korea, Japan, and India.

The Peoples Bank of China injected a record amount of short-term financing into the financial system earlier today, the latest attempt to stimulate the economy given the current pace of economic growth and a prolonged property downturn.

The annual inflation rate in Japan fell to 3.0% in September from 3.2% in the prior month, pointing to the lowest reading since September 2022. On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.3% in September, after a 0.2% gain in August. The core consumer price index in Japan, which excludes fresh food but includes fuel costs, rose 2.8% in September from a year ago, slowing from a 3.1% gain in August but coming in above market expectations for a 2.7% rise.

Producer prices in Germany tumbled by 14.7% YoY in September, compared with market forecasts of a 14.2% fall and after a 12.6% decline in August. It was the third straight month of decline.

Retail Sales in the UK decreased 1% YoY in September, the smallest decline since sales started falling in April 2022, but much worse than forecasts of a 0.1% drop.

Domestic Economy

Bloomberg's latest survey shows economists now see US GDP rising 3.5% in 3Q 2023, up from 3.0% a month ago. Survey findings also see the core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index averaging 2.6% in 2024, unchanged from last month’s consensus. In August, the core PCE price index came in at +3.9%.

Later today, the White House is expected to send to Congress a supplemental funding request for roughly $100 billion that includes at least $10 billion for Israel, and roughly $60 billion in assistance to Ukraine, countries in the Indo-Pacific region, and border security. However, without a House speaker, progress on that effort is likely to be slow.

The U.S. Department of Energy said it will seek to buy oil for the Strategic Petroleum Reserve through at least May 2024, starting with a solicitation for as much as 6 million barrels of oil at $79 per barrel or less for delivery in December and January.

The Federal Communications Commission has opened the 6 GHz band to a new class of very low-power devices, which would include advanced augmented and virtual reality wearable technologies and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Markets

Equities extended losses yesterday, taking cues from the bond market as traders there sold off treasuries, driving yields to 5%. All sectors were lower, with Real Estate (-2.46%) and Consumer Discretionary (-2.56%) suffering the most followed by Financials which fell 1.33%. Relative safety was found in Communications Services (-0.10%) and Energy, down 0.17% at the close. The Dow declined 0.75%, the S&P 500 fell 0.85%, the Nasdaq Composite gave back 0.96% and the Russell 2000 sold off 1.51%. Driving the decline in Consumer Discretionary were shares of Tesla (TSLA) which fell 9.30% following the company’s latest earnings release and accounted for roughly 70% of the sector’s results.

Here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: 0.81%

S&P 500: 11.42%

Nasdaq Composite: 25.98%

Russell 2000: -3.32%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): 72.90%

Ether (ETH-USD): 30.76%

Stocks to Watch

Before U.S. equity markets begin trading today, American Express (AXP), Comerica (CMA), First Bancorp (FBP), Interpublic (IPG), and Sensient (SXT) are among the companies reporting their latest quarterly results.

Ahead of today’s open, traders are bidding up Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM), Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) and PNC Financial (PNC) 2% or more while taking the hammer to Solar Edge Technologies (SEDG). Meanwhile, Enphase Energy (ENPH) is taking some of the brunt of traders ire over solar today.

At its Securities Analyst Meeting, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) issued downside EPS guidance for 2024 of $1.82-$2.02 vs. the consensus. For the year, the company anticipates revenue growth of 2%-4% in constant currency, with the effects of foreign exchange expected to be a 50-to-100-basis-point headwind. For the 2024-2026 period, Hewlett Packard Enterprise calls for its revenue to grow 2%-4% in constant currency and a compounded annual growth rate for annualized revenue run-rate of 35% to 45%.

SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) cut its 3Q 2023 revenue forecast due to unexpected cancellations and pushouts of backlog from European distributors. The company now forecasts revenue of $720-$730 million for the quarter, down from $880-$920 million and the $910 million consensus forecast. Shares are down just over 25% in pre-market trading.

Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) and Nucor (NUE) announced they are raising minimum base prices for hot-rolled steel to $800/short ton, effective immediately.

Toyota Motor (TM) reached an agreement with Tesla (TSLA) to adopt the North American Charging Standard on its BEVs beginning in 2025.

UBS (UBS) said it is restructuring the board of its Swiss business and is reportedly planning to cut around 10% of support staff at Credit Suisse next month.

IPOs

After Today’s Market Close

On the Horizon

Monday, October 23

Eurozone: Flash Consumer Confidence – October

US: Chicago Fed National Activity Index – September

Tuesday, October 24

Japan: Jibun Bank Flash Manufacturing and Services PMI – October

Eurozone: HCOB Bank Flash Manufacturing and Services PMI – October

Germany: GfK Consumer Confidence - November

UK: S&P Global/CIPS Flash Manufacturing and Services FPMI – October

US: S&P Global Flash Manufacturing and Services PMI – October

Wednesday, October 25

Japan: Leading Economic Indicators Index (Final) – August

Eurozone: Loans to Companies and Households – September

Germany: Ifo Business Climate Index – October

Canada: Bank of Canada Interest Rate Decision

US: Weekly MBA Mortgage Applications

US: New Home Sales – September

US: Weekly EIA Crude Oil Inventories

Thursday, October 26

Eurozone: European Central Bank Interest Rate Decision

US: Weekly Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims

US: Durable Orders – September

US: 3Q 2023 GDP – Initial

US: Pending Home Sales – September

US: Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories

Friday, October 27

Japan: Tokyo CPI - October

US: Personal Income & Spending, PCE Price Index – September

US: The University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index (Final) – October

Thought for the Day

“The most difficult thing is the decision to act, the rest is merely tenacity.” —Amelia Earhart

