Daily Markets: Investors Closely Watching Today's Inflation Data Releases

Today’s Big Picture

Asia-Pacific equity markets finished the day down across the region, except for India’s SENSEX, which gained 0.52% as “a strong final quarter pushed India’s GDP to 7.2 percent in FY 23.” The rest of the region reeled as the chip trade war between China and the U.S. reacted to the first response from China, along with the Fed reminding investors that there will be more rate hikes. China’s Shanghai Composite fell 0.54%, South Korea’s KOSPI declined 0.88%, Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries dropped 1.18%, and both Japan’s Nikkei and Taiwan’s TAIEX closed roughly 1.70% lower. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was down 3.02% in a broad decline led by Health Services, and Consumer Services names. European markets are down across the board in midday trading and U.S. futures point to a lower open.

While investors further reflect on the latest Fed monetary policy meeting minutes as well as comments from New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams, who cautioned the inflation fight is not done, we have a barrage of fresh economic data on tap this morning before the market open. These include multiple looks at the jobs market as well as the June Services economy in the U.S. With the Fed signaling more to go in its inflation fight, investors will be examining the data to determine how much further the Fed may need to with interest rates and if the economy has sufficient strength to generate a soft landing. Should this morning’s data hint inflation pressures remain but the Services economy, which has been arguably carrying the U.S. economy, is starting to roll over, we could see volatility return to the market just in time for the June quarter earnings season.

Data Download

International Economy

Retail sales in the Euro Area remained unchanged for the second consecutive month in May on a MoM basis. On a YoY basis, retail sales fell 2.9%, the same as in May but fell more than the expected 2.7% decline. Sales of food, drinks, and tobacco declined for a fourth consecutive month (-0.5% vs -0.3% in April) and those of automotive fuel were down for a second month in a row (-0.3% vs -2.4). Spending on non-food items edged up 0.1% despite a decline in online trade (-0.9% vs 1.8%).

In response to China’s announced export restrictions for gallium and germanium, the U.S. is reportedly weighing new restrictions on exports of AI chips and chipmaking equipment to China.

Domestic Economy

We have a big day for U.S. economic data that includes two looks at the jobs market in June as well as dueling reports on the services economy for the month.

At 7:30 AM ET, the June Challenger Job Cuts Report will be reported and then at 8:15 ADP (ADP) will release its Employment Change Report for June. Consensus expectations have the ADP report showed a fall in job creation to 228,000 vs. 278,000 in May but we will be as interested in its wage pressure findings. Then at 8:30 AM ET, the latest weekly initial and continuing jobless claims data will be published. Rounding out the jobs data, the May Job Openings (JOLTS) report will be out at 10 AM ET and investors will be reviewing its data to determine how tight the labor market was during the month.

At 9:45 AM ET, S&P Global (SPGI) will report its final Services PMI data for June, and the headline figure is expected to come in at 54.1 vs. 54.9 in May. Soon thereafter, at 10 AM ET, ISM will release its Non-Manufacturing Index for June, which the market sees as rebounding to 51, up from 50.3 in May. Inside those two reports, the market will be searching for insights on inflation, job creation, and wage pressure ahead of Friday’s June Employment Report and next week’s June Consumer Price Index and Producer Price Index data.

The American Petroleum Institute reportedly shows a draw of 4.4 million barrels of oil in U.S. commercial stockpiles for the week ending June 30. Crude oil futures rose Wednesday after Saudi Arabia's energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said OPEC and its allies would do "whatever necessary" to support the oil market, hinting at the potential for further production cuts.

Markets

While the Fed held rates steady at the last meeting, Fed Chair Powell discussed the potential for more rate hikes in the future. Markets found out yesterday that he was not alone in that assessment as the released minutes from the last meeting stated that “Almost all participants noted that…additional increases in the target federal funds rate during 2023 would be appropriate.” Sectors saw selling almost across the board with Materials (-2.46%) taking the biggest hit. Utilities saw gains of 1.14% and Communications Services (0.77%) and Real Estate (0.50%) also closed higher while Consumer Discretionary came close to flat, eking out a 0.04% gain. Major equity indexes were all off yesterday as the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.18%, the S&P 500 gave back 0.20%, the Dow dropped 0.38% and the Russell 2000 closed 1.26% lower. Gaming stocks were hit hard by the news of additional tightening as Wynn Resorts (WYNN) and Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) were bid down 4.57% and 5.62%, respectively.

Here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: 3.44%

S&P 500: 15.82%

Nasdaq Composite: 31.77%

Russell 2000: 6.34%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): 83.75%

Ether (ETH-USD): 59.49%

Stocks to Watch

At its first-ever investor event in Paris, Coty (COTY) raised its 2023 outlook, now calling for 10%-11% revenue growth vs. its prior guidance for 9%-10%. For its June quarter, Coty increased its revenue growth expectation to +12%-15% on a like for like basis led by strong momentum in Prestige and the recovery in the China market. Coty also raised its expectation for its 2023 adjusted EBITDA to $965-$970 million, ahead of its previous outlook of $955-$965 million, despite incurring close to $70 million of negative FX impact, including over $10 million in Q4 FY23.

Buckle (BKE) announced its comparable store net sales, for stores open at least one year, for the 5-week period ended July 1, 2023, decreased 2.4% YoY.

Meta Platforms (META) launched its Twitter competitor Threads app that allows users to share text updates and join public conversations. Reports indicate Threads captured more than 10 million sign-ups in its first seven hours.

Sales at United Micro (UMC) fell 23.4% YoY in June to ~NT$19.06 billion. This follows the 23.14% YoY drop in May, bringing United Micro’s sales for 1H 2023 down 18.4%.

Bank of America (BAC) announced it will increase its quarterly dividend by 9% to $0.24 per share beginning in the current quarter.

IPOs

Near-term the calendar for such activity looks rather thin. Readers looking to dig deeper into the upcoming IPO calendar should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

After Today’s Market Close

Levi Strauss (LEVI) is slated to report its quarterly results after equities stop trading. Those looking for more on upcoming quarterly earnings reports should head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Friday, July 7

US: Employment Report – June

Thought for the Day

"I constantly see people rise in life who are not the smartest, sometimes not even the most diligent, but they are learning machines. They go to bed every night a little wiser than they were when they got up and boy does that help, particularly when you have a long run ahead of you." ~ Charlie Munger

