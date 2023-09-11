Daily Markets: Investors Closely Watching Inflation Data This Week

Today’s Big Picture

Asia-Pacific equity markets finished the day mixed. Japan’s Nikkei declined 0.43%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.58%, and Taiwan’s TAIEX closed 0.86% lower in a broad decline led by Commercial Services and Technology Service names. South Korea’s KOSPI rose 0.36%, Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries advanced 0.40%, India’s SENSEX gained 0.79%, and China’s Shanghai Composite closed 0.84% higher as mainland listed shares (A-, B-Shares) diverged from Hong Kong listed (H-Shares) markets. European markets are higher in midday trading and U.S. equity futures point to a positive open later this morning. Helping lift U.S. equity futures are Tesla (TSLA) shares, which are popping this morning following an upgrade by Morgan Stanley (MS) that includes a $400 price target.

With the Fed in a blackout period ahead of the FOMC meeting scheduled for September 19-20, odds are investors will put a greater focus on the data. The Wall Street Journal reported over the weekend there is a consensus among Fed members to not raise rates when the central bank meets next week. Recent data and higher energy prices, however, have renewed concerns about the fed funds rate potentially moving even higher in the coming months.

Today’s economic calendar is empty but will quickly kick into gear with August inflation data and retail sales figures. And with less than a trickle of earnings today, investors will likely focus on the next wave of investor conferences that begin today. They will seek to glean updates on the current quarter as we move toward its close in 15 trading days, and soon after starting the September quarter earnings season.

Data Download

International Economy

Following the first drop in over two years in July, China's consumer prices rose by 0.1% YoY in August, slower than the 0.2% consensus for 2023. Core consumer prices, excluding food and energy prices, went up 0.8% YoY, the same pace as in July, and the fastest pace since January. China’s producer price index narrowed from a fall of 4.4% in July to 3% in August continuing the downward slide over the last 11 months. Data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers showed China's vehicle sales rose 8.4% YoY to 2.582 million units in August, marking a return to growth following a 1.4% decline in the preceding month.

Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda said over the weekend that the central bank could end its negative interest rate policy when the 2% inflation target is sustainably achieved.

Ahead of the European Central Bank’s next rate decision on Thursday, markets remain split on whether it would raise interest rates again or pause as we receive the August CPI and PPI data for the U.S. later this week.

Domestic Economy

At 11 AM ET, August U.S. consumer expectations for the year ahead will be published. Investors will be looking to see if consumers see further declines following the steady move lower to 3.5% in July from 4.7% in March.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said she’s increasingly confident the U.S. will be able to contain inflation without major damage to the job market.

Markets

Friday saw equities relax a little after the previous few days of pressure on some large-cap names with Real Estate (-0.65%) and Industrials (-0.50%) posting the only losses. Energy continued to show gains as supply/demand dynamics continued to play out extending gains 0.97% to close out the week. The Utilities sector was the only other performer of note as the remaining sectors closed flat to up 0.30%. The Russell 2000 was the only broad index to decline, dropping 0.23% while the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.09%, the S&P 500 gained 0.14% and the Dow closed 0.22% higher. In individual names, shares of Kroger (KR) were bid up 3.10% as a $1.4 billion settlement was reached to close out lawsuits related to opioid sales.

Here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: 4.31%

S&P 500: 16.10%

Nasdaq Composite: 31.48%

Russell 2000: 5.13%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): 56.08%

Ether (ETH-USD): 36.55%

Stocks to Watch

Before U.S. equity markets begin trading today, Fuel Cell (FCEL) will report its quarterly results.

Reports indicate Vietnam Airlines is close to signing an initial $7.5 billion agreement to buy about 50 passenger planes from Boeing (BA).

Uber Technologies (UBER) is working on adding a handyman service to its app as it looks to expand beyond driving and deliveries.

The probability of a major strike of U.S. auto workers continues to increase after the United Auto Workers rejected separate contract offers from General Motors (GM), Ford (F), and Stellantis (STLA). Estimates by the Anderson Economic Group have a 10-day work stoppage impacting U.S. GDP by $5.6 billion.

The Wall Street Journal reports J.M. Smucker (SJM) is nearing a deal to buy Twinkies owner Hostess Brands (TWNK) in a deal worth ~$4 billion.

IPOs

Chip designer Arm (ARM) is expected to price its IPO and start trading in the coming days. Reports indicate the transaction is more than five times oversubscribed, which suggests we are likely to see the price talk for the offering be revised higher. Readers looking to dig deeper into the upcoming IPO calendar should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

After Today’s Market Close

Casey’s General (CASY), Mission Produce (AVO), and Oracle (ORCL) are slated to report quarterly results after equities stop trading. Those looking for more on upcoming quarterly earnings reports should head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Tuesday, September 12

China: Vehicle Sales, New Yuan Loans and Loan Growth – August

Japan: Machine Tool Orders – August

Eurozone: ZEW Economic Sentiment Index - September

US: NFIB Small Business Optimism Index – August

US: USDA WASDE Report – August

Wednesday, September 13

Japan: Producer Price Index – August

UK: GDP, Industrial and Manufacturing Production – July

Eurozone: Industrial Production - July

US: Weekly MBA Mortgage Applications

US: Consumer Price Index – August

US: Weekly EIA Crude Oil Inventories

US: Treasury Budget – August

Thursday, September 14

US: Weekly Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims

US: Producer Price Index – August

US: Retail Sales – August

US: Business Inventories – July

US: Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories

Friday, September 15

China: Industrial Production, Unemployment Rate, Retail Sales – August

Eurozone: Labor Cost Index, Wage Growth – 2Q 2023

US: Import/Export Prices – August

US: Empire Manufacturing Index – September

US: Industrial Production & Capacity Utilization – August

US: University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index (Preliminary) – September

Thought for the Day

“Success usually comes to those who are too busy looking for it.” — Henry David Thoreau

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.