Daily Markets: Investors Closely Watching Inflation Data

Today’s Big Picture

Asia-Pacific equity markets finished the day ahead. South Korea’s KOSPI, Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng ended the day between 0.23% and 0.27%, India’s SENSEX gained 0.76%, Taiwan’s TAIEX rose 1.09%, and China’s Shanghai Composite closed 1.14% higher. Japan’s Nikkei spiked 1.40% after the Bank of Japan voted to keep rates unchanged at -0.10% (see more below). European markets are mostly lower in midday trading and U.S. futures point to a lower open.

Weighing on equity futures were comments made during quarterly earnings reports last night about the speed of the global economy and of customers taking a more cautious approach to spending. Before U.S. equities begin trading, Fed watchers will receive two pieces of data likely to further shape how the last day of April trading begins. At 8:30 AM ET, the 1Q 2023 Employment Cost Index was released and it increased 1.2%, ahead of the consensus forecast of 1.1%.

Also at 8:30 AM ET, the March Personal Income & Spending report was published, showing that inflation continued to rise as expected. According to CNBC, "The personal consumption expenditures price index excluding food and energy increased 0.3% for the month, in line with the Dow Jones estimate. On an annual basis, so-called core PCE increased 4.6%, slightly higher than the expectation for 4.5% and down 0.1 percentage point from a month ago."

Data Download

International Economy

The Bank of Japan maintained its key short-term interest rate at -0.1% and that of 10-year bond yields at around 0% but modified guidance on its policy rate by removing reference toward the need to guard against risks from the COVID pandemic and to keep interest rates at "current or lower levels."

The preliminary data showed Germany's economy shrank 0.1% YoY in 1Q 2023 following a downwardly revised 0.8% in 4Q 2022, missing market expectations of 0.3% growth. Germany's consumer price inflation was confirmed at a seven-month low of 7.4% YoY in March, down from 8.7% in the previous two months but well above the European Central Bank's target of about 2%. While energy prices eased meaningfully in March vs. February, services inflation increased to 4.8% from 4.7%, with rent adding 2.1% after rising 2.0% in February.

The Euro Area economy expanded 1.3% YoY in 1Q 2023, slightly less than market expectation for 1.4% and slower than the 1.8% registered in 4Q 2022.

Domestic Economy

In addition to the economic data discussed above, at 9:45 AM ET April Chicago PMI report will be released, and it is expected to dip to 43.5 from March’s 43.8 figure. Then at 10 AM ET, the University of Michigan will publish its Final April data for its Consumer Sentiment, and the headline reading is expected to climb to 63.5 from 62.0 in March.

Markets

While a robust Jobs report helped, in a day reminiscent of a few years ago, Consumer Discretionary (2.64%) and Communications Services (5.81%) names, particularly Amazon (AMZN) [4.61%], Tesla (TSLA) [4.19%], and Meta Platforms (META) [13.93%] helped to spur a rally of sorts. The Russell 2000 reversed its multi-day slump gaining 1.20%, the Dow rose 1.57%, the S&P 500 gained 1.96% and the Nasdaq Composite closed 2.43% higher. Other strong sector performances included Real Estate (2.41%) and Technology (2.12%). Relative laggards included Energy (0.32%) and Healthcare (0.52%). Costar Group (CSGP) saw a 7.30% gain after posting a strong Q1 with a YoY revenue increase of 13% and improved guidance for 2023.

Here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: 2.05%

S&P 500: 7.71%

Nasdaq Composite: 16.01%

Russell 2000: -0.57%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): 77.32%

Ether (ETH-USD): 59.27%

Stocks to Watch

Before U.S. equity markets begin trading today, Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN), Carter’s (CRI), Charter Communications (CHTR), Chevron (CVX), Colgate Palmolive (CL), Exxon Mobil (XOM), JinkoSolar (JKS), Nio (NIO), Sensient (SXT), Sony (SONY), and Stellar Banks (STEL) are expected to report their quarterly results

Amazon (AMZN) delivered March quarter results that topped consensus expectations for both its top and bottom lines. North America segment sales increased 11% YoY to $76.9 billion, International segment sales increased 1% YoY to $29.1 billion, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) revenue increased 16% YoY to $21.4 billion. The company also shared its Advertising Services segment revenue grew +23% YoY to $9.51 billion. Operating income for the quarter was $4.8 billion, well ahead of the company’s guidance for $0-$4 billion, led primarily by AWS which easily offset continued losses at the company’s International segment. Management shared it saw spending moderate on discretionary categories as well as shifts to lower-priced items, but demand remained healthy for everyday essentials. It also indicated AWS customers continue to evaluate ways to optimize their cloud spending and it saw April revenue growth rates about 500 basis points lower than in the March quarter. For the current quarter, Amazon guided revenue to $127-$133 billion vs. the $130.06 billion consensus operating in line with consensus forecasts of $2.0-$5.5 billion.

Intel (INTC) reported a smaller than expected bottom-line loss for the March quarter as revenue that fell 36.2% YoY to $11.71 billion bested the $11.13 billion consensus. The company shared it is seeing increasing stability in the PC market with inventory corrections largely proceeding as expected but remains cautious regarding the macroeconomy. Disciplined expense management and cost reduction remain a focus. For the current quarter, Intel sees EPS of ($0.04) vs. the $0.02 consensus with revenue of $11.5-$12.5 billion bookending the $11.77 billion consensus.

While Cloudflare (NET) reported better than expected March quarter EPS and in-line revenue relative to consensus forecasts, the company issued mixed guidance for both the current quarter and 2023. For 2Q 2023, it sees EPS of $0.07-$0.08 vs, the $0.03 consensus but its revenue outlook of $305-$306 million falls short of the $320.07 million consensus. Explaining that shortfall, management shared the "increasing macroeconomic uncertainty over the course of the first quarter resulted in a material lengthening of sales cycles… our guidance assumes these external headwinds will persist through the end of the fiscal year.” For 2023 the company now sees revenue in the range of $1.280-$1.284 billion vs. the $1.34 billion.

March quarter results at Snap (SNAP) were mixed with EPS coming in ahead of the consensus forecast but revenue for the quarter fell 7% YoY to $988.61 million missing the $1.01 billion consensus. Brand-oriented advertising business was down 12% YoY in the quarter and management noted that reflects a macro operating environment that has weakened considerably over the last year even while showing signs of stabilizing in 1Q. For the current quarter, Snap sees revenue of $1.0-$1.09 billion vs. the $1.098 billion consensus, which implies a YoY decline of 6%.

After Today’s Market Close

We made it through this week's gauntlet of corporate earnings, and with no companies slated to report their quarterly results after equities stop trading

On the Horizon

Monday, May 1

US: S&P Global Final Manufacturing PMI – April

US: ISM Manufacturing Index – April

US: Construction Spending – March

Tuesday, May 2

Japan: Nikkei Manufacturing PMI - April

China: Caixin Manufacturing PMI – April

Eurozone: S&P Global Manufacturing PMI, Consumer Price Index - April

Germany: Retail Sales - March

UK: Manufacturing PMI – April

US: Factory Orders – March

US: JOLTS Job Openings – March

Wednesday, May 3

UK: Bank of England Quarterly Bulletin

US: Weekly MBA Mortgage Applications

US: ADP Employment Change Report – March

US: S&P Global Final Services PMI – April

US: ISM Non-Manufacturing Index – April

US: Weekly EIA Crude Oil Inventories

US: FOMC Rate Decision – 2 PM ET

Thursday, May 4

Eurozone: S&P Global Services PMI – April

UK: Bank of England Consumer Credit – March

UK: Services PMI – April

Eurozone: Producer Price Index – March

Eurozone: European Central Bank Rate Decision

US: Weekly Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims

US: Challenger Job Cuts – April

US: Productivity & Unit Labor Cost – 1Q 2023

US: Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories

Friday, May 5

China: Caixin Services PMI – April

Eurozone: Retail Sales - March

US: Employment Report – March

US: Consumer Credit – March

Thought for the Day

“You better cut the pizza in four pieces because I’m not hungry enough to eat six.” ~ Yogi Berra

Disclosures

