Daily Markets: Retail Sales Rebound Much More Than Expected

Today’s Big Picture

Asia-Pacific equity markets finished the day lower except for India’s SENSEX, which gained 0.40% on some individual performances in Financials, Autos, and Energy. Japan’s Nikkei declined 0.37%, China’s Shanghai Composite dropped 0.39%, Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries lost 0.91%, and both Hong Kong’s Hang Seng and Taiwan’s TAIEX closed just over 1.4% lower. South Korea’s KOSPI fell 1.53% on a broad decline led by Communications and Consumer Services names. By mid-day trading, European equity indices are mixed, and U.S. futures point to a lower open.

The January Retail Sales report, the latest indication for the economic driver better known as consumer spending, was released. January Retail Sales jumped 3%, far exceeding expectations of +1.7%. Excluding autos, sales increased 2.3% against the estimate for 0.9%. Potentially goosing shopper activity are steep discounts and sales run by retailers to help clear out excess inventories.

Beyond that, the market will also have to digest calls from several Fed officials for potentially higher-than-expected interest rates following yesterday’s January Consumer Price Index. For those that missed that data, the reading for headline and core January CPI data improved when compared to December, but the pace was far slower than the market expected. At the same time, the services ex-housing component remained above 7% for the month, a far cry from the Fed’s 2% target.

Potentially complicating that calculus, President Biden has tapped Fed Vice Chair Lael Brainard to head up the National Economic Council. Brainard’s exit removes one of the more "dovish" members from the Federal Open Market Committee. Brainard is expected to resign her current post effective on or around February 20, well ahead of the Fed’s next monetary policy meeting on March 21-22.

Data Download

International Economy

The annual inflation rate in the UK fell to 10.1% in January from 10.5% in December, and below the market forecast of 10.3%, marking the lowest level since last September. Compared to the previous month, the CPI fell 0.6%, the first decline in a year and the biggest since January 2019. Major declines were seen for fuels (-3.8%) and air transportation (-41.7%).

Industrial production in the Euro Area dropped 1.1% MoM in December, weaker than the expected -0.8% reading. The December figure compares to the upwardly revised +1.4% for November. On a YoY basis, December industrial production dropped 1.7%, well below the expected decline of 0.7%, confirming the first monthly decline since last July.

Tensions between the U.S. and China escalated recently following the U.S. downing of a Chinese spy balloon. Ahead of a security conference that runs from February 17-19 in Germany that will include top diplomats from China and the U.S., China warned that it will retaliate against the U.S. over violations of its sovereignty.

Domestic Economy

In addition to the usual Wednesday weekly economic releases for the MBA Mortgage Application Index and crude oil inventory data from the Energy Information Administration, we have a full plate of economic data coming our way. As we discussed above, the January Retail Sales report will be published at 8:30 AM ET as will the February release for the Empire State Manufacturing Index.

Just before the market opens, at 9:15 January Industrial Production & Capacity Utilization data will be released. Given the cold temps early in the month, we could see a nice tick higher in utility activity but the manufacturing data will be what most focus on. At 10 AM ET, the December Business Inventories report will be made available as will the February NAHB Housing Market Index.

The White House announced new standards for a made-in-America national network of electric vehicle chargers. The Department of Transportation, in partnership with the Department of Energy, finalized new standards to ensure everyone can use the network – no matter what car you drive or which state you charge in. The Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) outlined its final plan for compliance with the Build America, Buy America Act for federally funded EV chargers. Effective immediately, all EV chargers funded through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law must be built in the United States. Domestic assembly requirements for electric vehicle charging equipment will be effective immediately. By July 2024 at least 55 percent, from a cost basis, of all components will also need to be manufactured domestically.

Markets

Sectors were mixed after yesterday’s CPI print with the biggest moves coming from Real Estate which fell 1.04% and Consumer Discretionary, which gained 1.20%. On the whole, sector moves weren’t big which was reflected in the broad indexes as both the S&P 500 (-0.03%) and the Russell 2000 (-0.06%) ended the day essentially flat, the Dow was down 0.46% and the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.57%. In individual names, Ecolab (ECL) jumped 7.11% on a strong reported fourth quarter, and management comments pointing to an improving 2023 for the company.

Here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: 2.48%

S&P 500: 7.73%

Nasdaq Composite: 14.27%

Russell 2000: 10.14%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): 33.88%

Ether (ETH-USD): 29.95%

Stocks to Watch

Before trading kicks off for US-listed equities, Analog Devices (ADI), Barrick (GOLD), Ceva (CEVA), InterDigital (IDCC), Kraft Heinz (KHC), Krispy Kreme (DNUT), Martin Marietta (MLM), Roblox (RBLX), The Trade Desk (TTD), and Wabtec (WAB) will be among the companies reporting their quarterly results.

Airbnb (ABNB) reported better than expected December quarter revenue and EPS, and issued upside guidance for the current quarter. December quarter Gross booking value grew 20% YoY to $13.5 billion, noting all regions saw significant growth in 2022. Airbnb ended 2022 with 6.6 million global active listings, more than 900,000 more compared to the start of the year. For the current quarter, the company sees revenue of $1.75-$1.82 billion vs. the $1.69 billion consensus.

December quarter results at TripAdvisor (TRIP) easily topped top and bottom line expectations. The company’s outlook assumes no change in the macro environment, which remains uncertain, yet also assumes resilient travel demand. TripAdvisors will have much more to say during its earnings conference call at 8:30 AM ET today.

Data infrastructure solutions company Credo Technology (CRDO) issued downside guidance for its April quarter with revenue of $30-32 million vs. the $58.30 million consensus. Revenue growth was posted in all business segments, with the largest YoY increase at its Viator one that includes tours, activities, and attractions The company also expects revenue for the full fiscal year ending April 27, 2024, will be flat compared to the full fiscal year ending April 29, 2023. The catalyst for these sharp revisions is the demand reduction by Credo’s largest customer, which was not disclosed.

Mastercard (MA) will host a call at 8:30 AM ET to discuss changes in how it will report its net revenue across its payment networks and value-added services & solutions categories.

In a bid to challenge Amazon (AMZN) and Walmart (WMT), Instacart is gearing up to launch a version of its site tailored to small businesses

Beginning on March 16, shoppers will no longer be able to tag products in live broadcasts on Instagram. According to Meta (META), this change will help it to focus on products and features that provide the most value to users.

IPOs

The near-term IPO calendar is relatively light, so no significant IPOs slated to price this week. Readers looking to dig more into the upcoming IPO calendar should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

After Today’s Market Close

American Water Works (AWK), Boston Beer (SAM), CF Industries (CF), Cisco (CSCO), Equinix (EQIX), Fastly (FSLY), Roku (ROKU), Shopify (SHOP), Twilio (TWLO), Welltower (WELL), and Zillow (ZW) are expected to report their latest quarterly results after equities stop trading today. Those looking for more on which companies are reporting when, head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Thursday, February 16

Japan: Core Machinery Orders – December

Japan: Imports/Exports – January

US: Weekly Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims

US: Housing Starts & Building Permits – January

US: Producer Price Index – January

US: Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories

Friday, February 17

UK: Retail Sales – January

US: Import/Export Prices – January

US: Leading Indicators – January

