Daily Markets: Investors Catch Their Breath After Nvidia Earnings

Today’s Big Picture

Asia-Pacific equity markets finished the day moderately higher except for Hong Kong’s Hang Seng which declined 0.10% and India’s SENSEX which ended the day essentially flat, down a mere 0.02%. South Korea’s KOSPI advanced 0.13%, Taiwan’s TAIEX gained 0.19%, Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries rose 0.43%, and China’s Shanghai Composite closed 0.55% higher. Japan’s markets were closed today as the country marks Emperor Naruhito’s Birthday as he turns 64. Major European markets are higher in midday trading and U.S. equity futures are pointing to a mixed open.

As we close out a light week from an economic data perspective, what we did get points to a still strong employment picture, with declining Initial and Continuing unemployment claims, a bump in Existing Home Sales to 4 million in January and a PMI composite that while ticking slightly lower remains above 50 indicating expansion. The Nvidia (NVDA) earnings figures seemed to be the catalyst the market needed to boost all those animal spirits and the question now is can the promise of AI can continue to carry this current rally. We will get a test of sorts today as the market’s reaction to Alphabet’s Google (GOOGL, GOOG) decision to temporarily shut down the image generation capabilities of their Gemini platform following claims of what has been described as inaccurate historical images. It’s not exactly a precursor to the Terminator movie’s Skynet takeover of the world but still something that might give some investors pause.

Despite any AI-related hesitation, the current earnings cycle has also served as a boost to investors as the majority of companies have been providing upside surprises. Despite this, we have yet to see a significant broadening in market participation as evidenced by the YTD 6.77% return of the market cap weighted SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) when compared to the 2.39% result of the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP). Part of this has to do with the influence of beyond mega capitalization companies, but some of it also has to do with investors’ lack of focus on the rest of the market.

Data Download

International Economy

Today is a fairly light day for market-moving international economic data. We did get final German GDP figures for Q4 of 2023 which remained unchanged at -0.30% and, at a high level indicates the country has joined the UK and Japan as being in a state of recession. Also from Germany are various Ifo Institute survey results for February with the Current Assessment at 86.9, the Business Climate at 85.5, and Expectations at 84.1. The Current Assessment figure held steady from January, but we did see a small uptick of 0.03 in the Business Climate results and a 0.06 increase in the Expectations survey.

Domestic Economy

There are no significant U.S. economic metrics being reported today although Baker Hughes Oil & Gas rig counts are slated to be released at 1:00pm. Overall rig counts have been holding relatively steady since early November as crude prices have been largely rangebound.

Markets

Technology had an unusually strong day, posting a 3.27% gain on the back of Nvidia earnings, which singlehandedly accounted for almost one third of that sector’s results. Consumer Discretionary grew 1.94%, boosted by gains in Amazon (AMZN) which accounted for 51% of the sector’s gains. Broad market indexes had a very strong day that saw even small caps via the Russell 2000 post a 0.96% gain. The Dow rose 1.18%, the S&P 500 gained 2.11% and the Nasdaq Composite closed 2.96% higher.

Despite all the euphoria, there was still some pain to be had as shares of Etsy (ETSY) fell 8.44% after the company posted disappointing earnings. Additionally, Newmont Mining (NEM) was bid 7.60% lower as the company disclosed a $3.15 billion loss which was more than doubled from the previous year’s $1.49 billion loss. Here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: 3.66%

S&P 500: 6.65%

Nasdaq Composite: 6.86%

Russell 2000: -0.65%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): 22.17%

Ether (ETH-USD): 29.38%

Stocks to Watch

Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN), Gray Television (GTN), Lamar Advertising (LAMR), Scripps (SPP), and Warner Brothers Discover (WBD) are expected to release quarterly earnings before equities begin trading later this morning. Pre-market breadth is healthy today as 259 names in the S&P 500 have traded hands so far this morning with 113 gainers and 146 decliners. Names coming under pressure include Booking Holdings (BKNG), Copart Inc (CPRT), both lower after earnings misses while Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) is seeing its shares bid up ahead of the open.

Intuit (INTU) announced earnings last night with EPS of $2.63, handily beating the consensus of $2.31 on revenues of $3.39 billion which grew 11% YoY and met analyst estimates. Small business and self-employed group revenue grew 18% YoY while Quickbooks revenues rose 19% on what management described as the combination of “customer growth and higher prices.” While the company had a strong current quarter, they disappointed on guidance, forecasting EPS between $16.17 - $16.47 against analyst expectations of $9.70. "We have great momentum innovating across our products, and we're well on our way to becoming the trusted assistant that our customers use to fuel their financial success," per CEO Sasan Goodarzi.

Block, Inc (SQ) reported quarterly earnings of $0.45, which , while up 109% YoY, came in lower than the $0.58 estimate on revenues of $5.77 billion, which beat the $5.70 billion estimate. The company offered a strong quarter ahead EBITDA guidance of $580 million as compared to expectations of $515 million. The shareholder letter focused on the company’s Cash App and its goal “to become one of the top providers of banking services to households across the United States which earn up to $150,000 per year” which by the company’s estimate represents “approximately 80% of consumers and 50% of household income.”

Reddit, the social media company that is sometimes the darling, sometimes the iconoclast of the internet, filed its Form S-1 indicating its intent to offer shares to the public. Lead syndicate underwriters include Goldman Sachs (GS), JP Morgan (JPM), Morgan Stanley (MS), and Bank of America (BAC).

IPOs

Readers who want to dig deeper into the upcoming IPO calendar should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

After Today’s Market Close

We’ve come to the close of another abbreviated trading week, meaning no companies are expected to report quarterly results after equities stop trading today. Those looking for more on upcoming quarterly earnings reports should head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Monday, February 26

US: New Home Sales - January

Tuesday, February 27

Japan: Inflation Rate – January

Germany: GfK Consumer Confidence – March

US: Durable Orders – January

US: S&P Case Shiller Home Price Index – February

US: Consumer Confidence – February

Wednesday, February 28

Eurozone: Economic Sentiment & Consumer Confidence - February

US: Weekly MBA Mortgage Applications

US: GDP (Second Estimate) – 4Q 2023

US: Weekly EIA Crude Oil Inventories

Thursday, February 29

Japan: Retail Sales, Housing Starts – January

Germany: Retail Sales, Inflation Rate – January

UK: Bank of England Consumer Credit - January

US: Weekly Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims

US: Personal Income & Spending, PCE Price Index – January

US: Pending Home Sales – January

US: Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories

Friday, Mach 1

Japan: Jibun Bank Manufacturing PMI (Final) - January

China NBS Manufacturing & Non-Manufacturing PMI - February

China: Caixin Manufacturing PMI – January

Eurozone: HCOB Manufacturing PMI (Final) – February

UK: S&P Global Manufacturing PMI (Final) - February

US: S&P Global Manufacturing PMI (Final) – February

US: ISM Manufacturing Index – February

Thought for the Day

"Avoid working directly under somebody you don't admire and don't want to be like." ~Charlie Munger

