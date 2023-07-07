Daily Markets: Investors Carefully Watching June Jobs Report

Today’s Big Picture

Asia-Pacific equity markets finished the day lower as yesterday’s good news/bad news U.S. jobs picture raised fears of potential Fed and other central bank actions to moderate strong growth. China’s Shanghai Composite declined 0.28%, Taiwan’s TAIEX fell 0.58%, India’s SENSEX dropped 0.77%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was 0.90% lower, and Japan’s Nikkei and South Korea’s KOSPI both gave back just over 1.15%. Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries closed down 1.64% in a broad decline led by Non-Energy Materials and Technology Services. European markets are mixed in midday trading and U.S. futures point to a muted but lower open.

At 8:30 AM ET, the June Employment Report for the U.S. will be released, and it has the potential to shake up equity futures as once again potentially good news for the economy may be viewed as bad news for the stock market. Setting the stage for that data, the June ADP Employment Report blew the doors of job creation expectations and confirmed wage pressures remain sticky. Data contained in the June Service PMI data released yesterday from S&P Global (SPGI) and the Institute for Supply Management corroborated ADP’s findings.

Triangulating those findings suggests we could see a stronger-than-expected jobs figure vs. the 225,000 expected in the June Employment Report and possibly the 339,000 created in May. Should today’s jobs figure come in stronger than expected and average hourly earnings be little changed from May’s 4.3% YoY figure, we could see the market trade-off in response. While such results support the evolving narrative that the economy is headed for a soft landing, it would also indicate the Fed’s work to tame inflation isn’t done yet. Some will see the call for even higher interest rates raising the risk of a harder landing for the economy.

Data Download

International Economy

The flash reading for Japan’s leading economic indicators in Japan increased to 109.5 in May from 108.1 the previous month.

Retail sales in Italy rose by 0.7% MoM in May of 2023, the most since January, and compared to April’s 0.2% gain. Retail was mainly supported by a 1.1% increase in sales of non-food goods, compared to the slower 0.2% uptick for sales of food goods. On a YoY basis, retail sales rose 3.0%in May, a slower pace than the 3.2% gain the prior month.

Domestic Economy

As we discussed above, all eyes will be on the June Employment Report published at 8:30 AM ET. Outside of that report, we have a rather quiet economic calendar. Ahead of the June jobs data, the Atlanta Fed’s GDPNow Model sees GDP for 2Q 2023 coming in at 2.1% vs. the final print of 2.0% for 1Q 2023.

Long-term mortgage rates rose to 6.81% as of July 6, their highest level this year, and up from 5.3% a year ago.

Markets

Yesterday’s blowout jobs number confirmed what some have been saying, which is that the jobs market is strong. It also confirmed what the Fed has been saying, which is that they feel they need to do more to stabilize growth and inflation. Investors paid more attention to that second message as all the major equity indexes were lower, with the S&P 500 dropping 0.79%, the Nasdaq Composite losing 0.82%, the Dow giving back 1.07% and the Russell 2000 closing down 1.64%. Sectors were lower across the board with Energy (-2.25%), Consumer Discretionary (-1.61%), and Utilities (-1.21%) taking the biggest hits. Relative safety was found in Consumer Staples as that sector fell the least, 0.25%. In individual names, Borgwarner Inc (BWA) gained 3.96% as the company benefitted from both a price target increase from analysts at Bank of America and being named in U.S. News & World Report’s 2023-2024 list of “Best Companies to Work For.”

Here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: 2.34%

S&P 500: 14.90%

Nasdaq Composite: 30.69%

Russell 2000: 4.60%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): 80.63%

Ether (ETH-USD): 54.95%

Stocks to Watch

Before U.S. equity markets begin trading today, no companies are expected to report their quarterly results. Readers should be on alert for earnings pre-announcements, both good and bad, and update their investment outlook as needed.

Samsung (SSNLF) shared it sees its 2Q 2023 operating profit dropping about 96% YoY to 60 billion won (~$46 million) as the memory chip downturn continues amid persisting oversupply. The company is expected to cut memory chip production in the current quarter, a move that could bolster chip prices. Samsung will report its 2Q 2023 results on July 27.

Ahead of Prime Day 2023 which runs July 11-12, Amazon (AMZN) CEO Andy Jassy commented consumers are interested in bargain hunting and are very conscious about price. Jassy also shared Amazon has no intention of spinning out Amazon Web Services.

While Levi Strauss (LEVI) reported solid May quarter results, the company issued downside guidance for 2023, with EPS of $1.10-$1.20 vs. its prior guidance of $1.30-$1.40 and the $1.29 consensus. During its earnings call, management shared, “the macro effects of higher inflation and a slowing U.S. economy has put increased pressure on the price-sensitive consumer.”

Costco Wholesale (COST) reported its June net sales rose 0.4% to $22.86 billion with total comp sales falling 1.4%. Excluding the impact of gasoline prices and foreign exchange, total company comparable sales rose 3% with the US up 2%, Canada +6.5%, Other International +5.1%, and E-commerce -0.4%.

AbbVie (ABBV) issued downside guidance for its June quarter with EPS of $2.75-$2.85 vs. the $2.93 consensus. That led the company to also update EPS expectations for 2023, which now stand at $10.57-$10.97 vs. the $11.01 consensus.

Cboe Global Markets (CBOE) reported its June trading volume metrics that showed a combined average daily volume (ADV) of 3.9 million U.S. options contracts, the highest month on record. Cboe also shared it hit a record ADV of 2.8 million contracts for new quarterly S&P 500 index options.

Alphabet’s (GOOGL, GOOG) Google has delayed the release of a fully custom chip for its Pixel smartphones until 2025. Reports suggest the company will switch from Samsung to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) for making the chips.

IPOs

L Catterton, the private equity firm backed by luxury company LVMH (LVMHF), is considering strategic options for Birkenstock including an initial public offering.

After Today’s Market Close

On the Horizon

Monday, July 10

China: Consumer Price Index, Producer Price Index – June

Japan: Economy Watchers Survey – June

Eurozone: Sentix Investor Confidence – July

US: Wholesale Inventories – May

US: Consumer Credit – May

Tuesday, July 11

UK: Employment Change, Unemployment Rate – May

Germany: Consumer Price Index – June

Germany: ZEW Economic Sentiment – July

US: NFIB Small Business Optimism Index – June

Wednesday, July 12

Japan: Core Machinery Orders – May

Japan: Producer Price Index – June

US: Weekly MBA Mortgage Applications

US: Consumer Price Index – June

US: Weekly EIA Crude Oil Inventories

US: Fed Beige Book

Thursday, July 13

China: Imports/Exports – June

UK: GDP, Industrial Production, Manufacturing Production – May

Eurozone: Industrial Production – May

OPEC Monthly Report

US: Weekly Initial and Continuing Jobless Claims

US: Producer Price Index – June

US: Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventory

Friday, July 14

Japan: Industrial Production & Capacity Utilization - May

US: Import/Export Prices – June

US: The University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index (Preliminary) – June

Thought for the Day

“Yesterday's the past, tomorrow's the future, but today is a gift. That's why it's called the present.” ~ Bil Keane

