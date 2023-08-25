Daily Markets: Investors Brace for Powell's Jackson Hole Speech, Watch Treasury Yields

Today’s Big Picture

Asia-Pacific equity markets finished the day down across the board. India’s SENSEX and China’s Shanghai Composite declined 0.56% and 0.59%, South Korea’s KOSPI fell 0.73%, Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries dropped 0.92%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gave back 1.40%, and Taiwan’s TAIEX closed 1.72% lower. Japan’s Nikkei -2.05% as that market saw some short-term profit taking.

European markets are mostly higher in midday trading and U.S. equity futures point to a higher open.

Investors are bracing for Fed Chair Powell’s 10:05 AM ET comments at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium this morning. Yesterday’s upward revision in the Atlanta Fed’s GDPNow model to 5.9% for the current quarter sparked a rebound in Treasury yields and comments from former Fed official James Bullard earlier this week. The concern is that Powell may issue more hawkish comments about monetary policy than have been priced into the market. While we can’t rule that out, we recognize that next week brings a number of key economic data that will lead to several revisions for the Atlanta Fed’s rolling GDP forecasting model. For a list of those upcoming reports, see On the Horizon below.

This leads us to think Powell is more likely to reiterate the Fed’s commitment to taming inflation and at the same time reaffirm the Fed will remain data-dependent when making its policy decisions. Pretty much a kick the can down the road comment, one a nervous market might interpret as being more dovish than it actually is. Those looking to gauge the market’s reaction to Powell’s comments, we’d recommend watching 10-year Treasury yields today, but if our thinking above is right you’ll want to track their response to next week’s economic data as well.

Data Download

International Economy

Japan’s Tokyo CPI in Japan decreased to 2.90% in August from 3.20% the month before. Core CPI slowed to +2.8% YoY, down from 3.0% in July and softer than the expected 2.9% gain.

Reports suggest Chinese authorities are planning to cut the stamp duty on stock trading by as much as 50%, another attempt to revitalize the country's struggling stock market.

The German economy, Europe’s largest, shrank 0.2% YoY in 2Q 2023, matching its 1Q 2023 decline.

The Ifo Business Climate indicator for Germany declined for the fourth consecutive month to 85.7 in August, reaching the lowest level since October 2022 and falling short of market expectations of 86.7.

Domestic Economy

In addition to comments from Fed Chair Powell this morning, the only other economic data point on the docket is the final August reading for the University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index. The market expects that figure to come in at 71.2 vs. July’s final print of 71.6. We suspect more than a few will be examining the inflation expectations component of the index, looking to see if it declines to 3.3% from July’s 3.4% reading as expected.

Markets

The post-Nvidia (NVDA) AI-fueled rally already seems to have run its course as yesterday saw Technology and Communication Services drop 2.30% and 1.92%, respectively. Consumer Discretionary played into this trade as well, down 1.96% by the close. Driving these declines were the rest of the so-called Magnificent Seven as Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Tesla (TSLA), Amazon (AMZN), Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) and Meta Platforms (META) all saw declines between 2% and 3%. All other sectors were lower but relative safety could be found in Financials as that sector only declined 0.35%. Broad indexes tracked these results fairly closely as the Dow fell 1.08%, the Russell 2000 dropped 1.27%, the S&P 500 gave back 1.35%, and the Nasdaq Composite closed 1.87% lower. There wasn’t much to cheer about in the Technology sector, but Autodesk (ADSK) was bid up 2.07% after the company posted a strong quarter, beating both top and bottom-line estimates, prompting target price increases from several analyst firms.

Here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: 2.87%

S&P 500: 1.98%

Nasdaq Composite: 28.64%

Russell 2000: 4.83%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): 57.66%

Ether (ETH-USD): 38.64%

Stocks to Watch

Before U.S. equity markets begin trading today, sporting goods company Hibbett (HIBB) is the only company expected to report its quarterly results.

Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) company Affirm (AFRM) posted better-than-expected June quarter results and guided current quarter revenue above market expectations. Given the state of the consumer, the company expects increased consumer demand for its financing products in the December quarter resulting in a quarterly high point for gross merchandise value (GMV). However, the timing mismatch between Revenue and the Provision for Credit Losses is expected to impact Affirm’s revenue for that quarter.

July quarter results at Ulta Beauty (ULTA) were, dare we say it, rather attractive. EPS for the quarter came in at $6.02 vs. the $5.85 consensus and revenue for the quarter rose 10.1% YoY to $2.53 billion vs. the $2.5 billion consensus. Comparable sales increased +8.0%. for the period. For its FY24 Ulta sees EPS of $25.10-$25.60 versus the $25.22 consensus on revenue in the range of $11.05-$11.15 billion as compared to the $11.13 billion consensus. The company lifted its comparable sales forecast to +4.5-5.5% against the prior guidance of +4.0-5.0% and inched its operating margin expectations higher as well.

Shares of Marvell Technology (MRVL) traded off in aftermarket trading last night after the company reported July quarter results and guidance that largely matched consensus expectations. During the earnings call, management shared the quarter benefitted from accelerating demand for optical products to meet the continuing expansion of cloud AI deployments. During the quarter its overall revenue from the cloud grew over 20% sequentially. with cloud AI growing even faster. While Marvell delivered a solid quarter and its guidance points to further sequential improvement at its data center and AI-related businesses, the outlook it shared fell short of the robust sequential guidance delivered this week by Nvidia (NVDA).

Nordstrom (JWN) surprised to the upside with its July quarter results that included EPS that topped consensus expectations and revenue for the quarter that fell less than expected. GMV decreased 8.5% YoY and ending inventory decreased 17.5% YoY vs. the 8.3% YoY drop in sales. For the Nordstrom banner, net sales decreased 10.1% YoY and 4.1% at Nordstrom Rack. The company continues to see FY24 EPS of $1.80-$2.20 vs. the $1.98 consensus.

Reports suggest Amazon (AMZN) is in talks with Disney (DIS) about a streaming version of ESPN, a move that may include Amazon taking a minority stake in ESPN.

IPOs

Near-term the calendar for such activity looks rather thin. Readers looking to dig deeper into the upcoming IPO calendar should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

After Today’s Market Close

Once again, we find ourselves on Friday, and there are no companies slated to report their quarterly results after equities stop trading. Those looking for more on upcoming quarterly earnings reports should head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Monday, August 28

Japan: Leading Indicators, Coincident Index (Final) – June

Euro Area – Loans to Companies - July

Tuesday, August 29

Germany: GfK Consumer Confidence – September

France: Consumer Confidence - September

US: Consumer Confidence - August

US: JOLTS Job Openings – July

Wednesday, August 30

Japan: Consumer Confidence – August

Eurozone: New Car Registrations – July

UK: Bank of England Consumer Credit – July

Euro Area: Economic Sentiment, Consumer Confidence – August

Germany: Inflation Rate (Prelim.) - August

US: ADP Employment Change Report – August

US: 2Q 2023 GDP – Second Estimate

US: Pending Home Sales – July

Thursday, August 31

China: NBS Manufacturing & Non-Manufacturing PMI – August

Germany: Retail Sales, Import/Export Prices – July

Eurozone: Flash Inflation Rate - August

US: Challenger Job Cuts – August

US: Personal Income & Spending, PCE Price Index – July

Friday, September 1

Japan: Jibun Bank Manufacturing PMI - August

China: Caixin Manufacturing PMI - August

Eurozone: HCOB Manufacturing PMI – August

UK: S&P Global/CIPS Manufacturing PMI - August

US: Employment Report – July (8:30 AM ET)

US: S&P Global Manufacturing PMI Index (Final) – August

US: ISM Manufacturing Index – August

US: Construction Spending – August

Thought for the Day

“Live in the sunshine. Swim in the sea. Drink in the wild air.” – Ralph Waldo Emerson

