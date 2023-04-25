Daily Markets: Investors Absorb Glut of Earnings
Today’s Big Picture
Asia-Pacific equity markets finished the day mixed. Japan’s Nikkei closed near to flat posting a 0.09% gain and India’s SENSEX advanced 0.12%. China’s Shanghai Composite declined 0.32%, South Korea’s KOSPI fell 1.37%, Taiwan’s TAIEX gave back 1.64%, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng closed 1.71% lower led by Health Technology, and Electronic Technology names. Australia’s markets are closed today as the country marks Anzac Day, Australia and New Zealand’s Memorial Day holiday. European markets are lower in midday trading and U.S. futures point to a lower open.
With a modest amount of economic data out today, the market’s primary focus will be on quarterly earnings, and we have a slew of them before U.S. equities start trading and again after today’s market close. As this morning’s reports trickle in and are tabulated, equity futures are under pressure this morning following quarterly results from First Republic (FRC) and UBS (UBS), reminding investors of March banking issues. This morning’s barrage of earning conference calls will provide some good color regarding what we’re likely to hear in the coming days as the volume of quarterly reports ramps considerably. After today’s market close, Big Tech will go under the microscope with quarterly results from Alphabet (GOOGL) and Microsoft (MSFT). Following the year-to-date move in tech stocks, we expect those results and guidance will be heavily scrutinized.
Data Download
International Economy
Germany's GfK Consumer Climate Indicator increased for a sixth consecutive month to -29.5 heading into April, the highest since July, and compared to market forecasts of -29.2.
Domestic Economy
At 9 AM ET, we’ll get dueling views on housing prices in February with the FHFA Housing Price Index, which is expected to dip 0.1% vs. January, and the S&P Case Shiller Home Price Index which is forecasted to show a larger 0.7% drop MoM. Then at 10 AM ET, March New Home Sales data will be released and sales for the month are expected to rise 1.1% vs. February.
Also at 10 AM, the Conference Board publishes its April Consumer Confidence Index. The market consensus sees that falling modestly to 104.0 vs. March’s 104.2 figure.
According to GasBuddy, gasoline prices at the pump fell last week for the first time in a month and may have already reached their summer season peak. While prices could rise this summer if a major hurricane hits sensitive infrastructure, "it appears the odds that the national average will miss the $4 per gallon mark are rising.”
President Biden officially announced he will seek re-election in 2024, as widely expected.
Markets
Yesterday saw equities start off on a high note with earnings from Coca-Cola (KO) but this faded through the morning and the afternoon saw markets grinding back. The Dow and S&P 500 came back to close the day modestly higher, up 0.20% and 0.09% respectively, while the Russell 2000 and the Nasdaq Composite ended up posting 0.15% and 0.29% declines on the day. Sectors were mixed with the largest gain coming from Energy (1.53%), Consumer Discretionary (-0.01%) closing flat and Technology trading down 0.44%. In individual names, Ford Motor Company (F) gained 2.96% in response to both Tesla’s (TSLA) [-1.53%] current earnings woes.
Here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:
- Dow Jones Industrial Average: 2.20%
- S&P 500: 7.75%
- Nasdaq Composite: 15.01%
- Russell 2000: 1.57%
- Bitcoin (BTC-USD): 65.65%
- Ether (ETH-USD): 53.75%
Stocks to Watch
Before U.S. equity markets begin trading today, 3M (MMM), ABB Ltd (ABB), Biogen (BIIB), Corning (GLW), Danaher (DHR), First Bancorp (FBP), GE Healthcare (GEHC), General Electric (GE), General Motors (GM), JetBlue Airways (JBLU), Kimberly Clark (KMB) McDonald’s (MCD), PepsiCo (PEP), Raytheon Technologies (RTX), Spotify (SPOT), UPS (UPS), and Verizon (VZ) are expected to report their quarterly results
Packaging Corp. (PKG) missed March quarter revenue and EPS expectations and issued downside EPS guidance for the current quarter of $1.96 vs. the $2.55 consensus. Per the company, sales volume and prices are trending lower due to weakening demand, while certain expenses will be higher, including recent increases in contract rail rates that will drive higher freight and logistics expenses compared to the March quarter.
Shares of First Republic (FRC) were under pressure despite reporting better than forecasted top and bottom line results for its March quarter. The catalyst hitting shares was unprecedented deposit outflows, with deposits for the quarter down 40.8% compared to the end of 2022. Toward the end of the March quarter, First Republic received uninsured deposits totaling $30 billion from a group of America's largest banks. Deposit activity began to stabilize beginning the week of March 27, and has remained stable through last week. Total deposits were $102.7 billion as of April 21, down only 1.7% from March 31. On the earnings call, management shared the company expects to reduce its workforce by 20%-25% during the current quarter and is exploring strategic options.
Nestle (NSRGY) raised prices by 9.8% in the first quarter, attributed to “significant cost inflation, following price increases that totaled 8.2% last year.
General Motors (GM) and Samsung SDI announced plans to invest more than $3 billion to build a new battery cell manufacturing plant in the United States, targeted to begin operations in 2026.
IPOs
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) confirmed Kenvue, a wholly owned subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson comprising its Consumer Health Business, launched a roadshow for the initial public offering of 151.2 million shares of its common stock with a targeted pricing range between $20-$23 per share.
After Today’s Market Close
Alphabet (GOOGL), Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG), Juniper Networks (JNPR), Microsoft (MSFT), Texas Instruments (TXN), and Visa (V) are slated to be among the companies reporting their quarterly results after equities stop trading. Those looking for more on which companies are reporting when should head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.
On the Horizon
Wednesday, April 26
- Germany: GfK Consumer Climate - May
- US: Weekly MBA Mortgage Applications
- US: Durable Orders – March
- US: Weekly EIA Crude Oil Inventories
Thursday, April 27
- China: Industrial Profits YTD – March
- Eurozone: Business and Consumer Survey - April
- US: Weekly Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims
- US: 1Q 2023 Advance GDP
- US: Pending Home Sales – March
- US: Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories
Friday, April 28
- Japan: Bank of Japan Interest Rate Decision
- Germany: 1Q 2023 GDP
- Eurozone: 1Q 2023 GDP
- Germany: Consumer Price Index - April
- US: Chicago PMI – April
- US: Employment Cost Index – 1Q 2023
- US: Personal Income & Spending, PCE Price Index – March
- US: The University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment – Final April
Thought for the Day
“You can observe a lot by just watching.” ~ Yogi Berra
