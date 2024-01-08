Daily Markets: Inflation Data, Fed Speakers, Two Big Conferences, and Bank Earnings Begin

Today’s Big Picture

Asia-Pacific equity markets finished the day lower except for Taiwan’s TAIEX which rose 0.31% in a mixed day that saw Consumer Services names tip that market positive. South Korea’s KOSPI fell 0.40%, Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries declined 0.54%, India’s SENSEX -0.93%, China’s Shanghai Composite gave back 1.42% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng closed 1.88% lower in a broad sell-off led by Health Services names. Japan’s markets are closed today as the country marks “Coming of Age Day” which is a holiday that celebrates those who have turned 18 and can now recognized as legal adults. Interestingly, the age had been set at 20 up until 2022 when it was changed to 18. European markets are mostly lower in midday trading and U.S. equity futures are pointing to a lower open, although Nasdaq 100 futures are slightly positive at the time of writing.

Last week was a sobering experience for the stock market as December PMI, job creation, and wage data showed the economy remains stronger than expected, pushing back on the market’s expectation for six rate cuts in 2024. Our view has been we could see 2-4 rate cuts with the bulk of them starting in late 2Q 2024, and we are seeing more folks get on board with that thinking.

The coming week will bring a rapid-fire array of market events, including December inflation data, Fed speakers, bank earnings, and attention-getting conferences. The outcome of those events will determine if the market rebounds or continues last week’s move lower. Jumpstarting the week, oil prices are lower following news Saudi Arabia will cut key crude prices for buyers in all regions for February. That is in addition to its voluntary product cuts of 2 million barrels per day through 1Q 2024.

Factory orders in Germany rose by 0.3% MoM in November, reversing from a revised 3.8% fall in the prior month but came in less than market forecasts of a 1.0% growth.

Retail sales in the Euro Area dropped by 0.3% MoM in November, trimming the upwardly revised 0.4% jump in October and aligned with the market consensus. On an annual basis, retail sales fell by 1.1%, marking the 14th consecutive period of contraction. The economic sentiment indicator in the Euro Area rose to 96.4 in December, up from the revised of 94.0 for November. Sentiment reached the highest level since May, as confidence improved in all sectors despite an uptick in inflation expectations. The gauge for selling price expectations among Eurozone manufacturers rose to 3.2 in December 2023, up from the revised 2.4 in the previous month.

At 3 PM ET, November Consumer Credit will be published, the consensus forecast for which calls for $9 billion to have been added during the month, up significantly compared to the $5.13 billion tacked on in October.

Congressional leaders have reached a $1.59 trillion bipartisan federal spending deal for the current fiscal year, significantly reducing the odds of a government shutdown next week. Reports indicated the deal would secure $16 billion in additional spending cuts, with the top-line figure including $886 billion for defense and $704 billion for non-defense spending. Congress must pass the bill by January 19 to avoid a government shutdown.

VantageScore found that many of its lower tier credit consumers were financially stretched at the end of 2023, with millions relying on personal loans or asking lenders for higher credit card limits to cover expenses and holiday spending.

In a speech over the weekend, Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan commented that “if we don't maintain sufficiently tight financial conditions, there is a risk that inflation will pick back up and reverse the progress we've made. In light of the easing in financial conditions in recent months, we shouldn't take the possibility of another rate increase off the table just yet."

Equities ended last week on a slightly better note with the majority of sectors finishing the day ahead with leadership coming from Financials (0.43%) and Communications Services (0.42%). Lagging sectors included Consumer Staples (-0.22%) and Real Estate (-0.20%). Broad market indexes advanced modestly as the Dow rose 0.07%, the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.09%, and the S&P 500 added 0.18% while the Russell 2000 gave back 0.34%.

Airline stocks continued to react positively to an earlier report that stated that flight cancellations have reached record lows and overall volumes continue to strengthen. Friday saw Southwest Airlines (LUV), Delta Air Lines (DAL), and United Airlines (UAL) post healthy gains between 3.19% and 4.37%. Given Saturday’s Alaska Air (ALK) midflight depressurization we will see if the market feels that was an isolated incident or if airlines end up giving back their Friday gains.

Here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: -0.59%

S&P 500: -1.52%

Nasdaq Composite: -3.25%

Russell 2000: -3.75%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): 4.87%

Ether (ETH-USD): -1.38%

Helen of Troy (HELE) is expected to release quarterly earnings before equities begin trading later this morning.

Pre-market breadth is stronger today as 276 names in the S&P 500 have traded hands so far this morning with 89 gainers and 187 decliners. As expected, given the weekend's events (more below) shares of Boeing (BA) are coming under significant pressure while shares of Enphase (ENPH), Host Hotels and Resorts (HST), and DoorDash (DASH) are being bid up in pre-market trading.

Over the weekend, the FAA ordered certain Boeing 737 MAX 9 planes to be grounded after a part of the fuselage of an Alaska Air (ALK) jet blew out shortly after takeoff on Friday. BA shares are down more than 8% in early trading this morning.

December revenue at Acer (ACEYY) came in at NT$ 23.69 billion, up 17.8% MoM and 3.5% YoY, marking the sixth consecutive month of YoY growth. Notebook business revenues grew 10.8% YoY, desktop business revenues 6.2% YoY; and Chromebook business revenues grew 47.0% YoY.

Nvidia (NVDA) plans to begin mass production in the second quarter of 2024 of an artificial intelligence (AI) chip it designed for China to comply with U.S. export rules.

The 26th Annual ICR Conference will kick off later today and run through January 10 with more than 250 public and private companies presenting. The conference continues to have a retail-facing bent with notable presentations from Darden Restaurants (DRI), Dutch Bros (BROS), First Watch Restaurants (FWRG), J. Jill (JILL), Urban Outfitters (URBN), and Walmart (WMT). Coming off the holiday shopping season, management comments about revenue trends and input costs will be top of mind for investors as they get ready for the December quarter earnings season and reassess 2024 consensus EPS expectations for the S&P 500.

Reports indicate BlackRock (BLK) plans to announce layoffs in the coming days of about 3% of its global workforce. The company is expecting approval from the Securities and Exchange Commission for its new Bitcoin “spot” ETF on Wednesday and is scheduled to report its quarterly results this Friday.

Shares of NuScale Power (SMR) tumbled on Friday after the HuffPost reported the struggling nuclear energy company laid off as much as 40% of its workforce.

Merck (MRK) is reportedly in advanced talks to buy immuno-oncology company Harpoon Therapeutics (HARP) for around $700 million or about $23 per share.

Homebuilder Smith Douglas Homes (SDHC) and Amer Sports (AS) are also on watch to price their respective IPOs.

Readers who want to dig deeper into the upcoming IPO calendar should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

Accolate (ACCD) and Jefferies (JEF) are on the docket to report quarterly results after equities stop trading today. Those looking for more on upcoming quarterly earnings reports should head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

Tuesday, January 9

Germany: Industrial Production – November

Eurozone: Unemployment Rate - November

US: Trade Balance - November

Wednesday, January 10

US: Weekly MBA Mortgage Applications

US: Wholesale Inventories – November

US: Weekly EIA Crude Oil Inventories

Thursday, January 11

Japan: Leading Indicators Index (Preliminary) - November

US: Weekly Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims

US: Consumer Price Index – December

US: Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories

US: Treasury Budget – December

Friday, January 12

China: Inflation Rate, Producer Price Index – December

Japan: Eco Watchers Survey – December

UK: Industrial Production, Manufacturing Production - November

US: Producer Price Index - December

“Change. Start slowly because direction is more important than speed.” ~Paulo Coelho

