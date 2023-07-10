Daily Markets: Inflation Data, Earnings Take Center Stage This Week

Today’s Big Picture

Asia-Pacific equity markets finished the day mixed as Friday’s U.S. employment picture coupled with the latest economic data out of China pulled markets in several directions. Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.61% as a strengthening Yen put pressure on exporting businesses, especially automakers. Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries declined 0.51%, South Korea’s KOSPI gave back 0.24% and Taiwan’s TAIEX came close to closing flat with a 0.07% loss. India’s SENSEX advanced 0.10%, China’s Shanghai Composite gained 0.22%, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.62% on mixed results led by Health Services names. European markets are mixed in midday trading and U.S. equity futures point to a lower open.

Investors are contemplating China’s June inflation data that are fanning the flames of concern over China’s economic recovery and leading to speculation that additional stimulus may be in the cards to shore up the economy. As they work their way through that, they will be preparing for this week’s June Consumer Price Index and Producer Price Index data following recent wage inflation data and confirmation the jobs market remains tight. Ahead of that, three Fed officials will be making the rounds today. With markets having accepted another rate hike after the Fed’s July meeting concludes per the CME FedWatch Tool, investors’ focus will undoubtedly shift to the September meeting and the chances of yet another rate hike.

Data Download

International Economy

China's consumer prices unexpectedly flattened in June, missing the expected figure of +0.2%. This was the lowest reading since a deflationary reading in February 2021, with the June decline mainly due to the fall in non-food prices and transportation costs. China's producer prices dropped 5.4% YoY in June, steeper than May’s 4.6% fall and below the market forecast of a 5.0% decline. The June figure marked the ninth consecutive month of producer deflation and the fastest fall since December 2015 amid weakening demand and moderating commodity prices.

The Economy Watchers' Survey showed Japan's service sector sentiment fell 1.4 points MoM to 53.6 in June. The economic outlook index lost 1.6 points to 52.8, linked to concerns over the impact of rising prices as the economy recovers further.

Domestic Economy

At 10 AM ET, May Wholesale Inventories data will be published, and the headline figure is expected to dip 0.1% vs. April’s 0.3% decline.

At 3 PM ET, May Consumer Credit will be released, and the expectation is consumers added $20.5 billion during the month vs. $23 billion in April.

The National Weather Service issued dangerous heat alerts for 37 million residents from the Pacific Northwest to the deserts in the Southwest -- even stretching east toward the Florida Panhandle.

Markets

Friday saw markets continue to pull back on the mixed message that was received from employment data and the prospect of future rate moves by the Fed. This played out in sectors as Technology (-0.44%) and Communication Services (-0.35%) traded off but was more evident in Consumer Staples and Health Care names as those sectors declined 1.30% and 1.16%, respectively. The largest gains came from Energy (2.15%) as speculation about potential stimulus in China reframed the oil consumption picture. The result of these moves was that the Dow fell 0.55%, the S&P 500 declined 0.29% and the Nasdaq Composite closed 0.13% lower while the Russell 2000 gained 1.22%. In individual names, shares of Aptiva (APTV) gained 2.55% after the company received a rating upgrade to “Buy” from “Neutral” from analysts at Bank of America.

Here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: 1.77%

S&P 500: 14.57%

Nasdaq Composite: 30.52%

Russell 2000: 5.87%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): 82.67%

Ether (ETH-USD): 55.94%

Stocks to Watch

Before U.S. equity markets begin trading today, Helen of Troy (HELE) is expected to report its quarterly results.

Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) reported its June revenue fell 11.1% YoY and was down 11.4% MoM to NT$156.4 billion. That figure suggests TSM’s 2Q 2023 revenue was 5.5% lower compared to 1Q 2023.

ChipMOS Technologies (IMOS) announced its 2Q 2023 revenue was NT$5,444.1 million ($174.8 million), down 20.5% QoQ and up 18.2% YoY. Revenue for the quarter reflected higher demand for LCD drivers across its core business and automotive markets, along with a continued improvement in loading levels for its high-end test platform.

Folks are still getting used to Meta Platform’s (META) Threads and what it may mean for Twitter, but Snap’s (SNAP) efforts to lure creators and their followers back to its platform show early signs of traction, enticing popular internet personalities with a slice of the ad revenue their content generates.

Two and half years after going public, in late June, EV company Fisker (FSR) began U.S. deliveries of its first model, the electric Ocean SUV, a vehicle that starts at around $37,500.

Mexican low-cost airline Volaris (VLRS) shared demand, measured in revenue passenger miles, increased 14.6% YoY to 2.69 billion for June.

French luxury group Kering (PPRUF) paid € 3.5 billion to acquire the fragrance brand Creed as it embarks on a strategically important expansion into the competitive high-end beauty sector.

Asset manager TPG Inc. (TPG) has agreed to Forcepoint's government cybersecurity business, known as Forcepoint G2CI, from P-E firm Francisco Partners for $2.45 billion.

After Today’s Market Close

PriceSmart (PSMT) and WD-40 (WDFC) are slated to report their quarterly results after equities stop trading. Those looking for more on upcoming quarterly earnings reports should head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Tuesday, July 11

UK: Employment Change, Unemployment Rate – May

Germany: Consumer Price Index – June

Germany: ZEW Economic Sentiment – July

US: NFIB Small Business Optimism Index – June

Wednesday, July 12

Japan: Core Machinery Orders – May

Japan: Producer Price Index – June

US: Weekly MBA Mortgage Applications

US: Consumer Price Index – June

US: Weekly EIA Crude Oil Inventories

US: Fed Beige Book

Thursday, July 13

China: Imports/Exports – June

UK: GDP, Industrial Production, Manufacturing Production – May

Eurozone: Industrial Production – May

OPEC Monthly Report

US: Weekly Initial and Continuing Jobless Claims

US: Producer Price Index – June

US: Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventory

Friday, July 14

Japan: Industrial Production & Capacity Utilization - May

US: Import/Export Prices – June

US: The University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index (Preliminary) – June

