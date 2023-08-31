Daily Markets: Important Inflation Data Today; August Jobs Report Tomorrow

Today’s Big Picture

Asia-Pacific equity markets finished the day mixed. Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries rose 0.15%, and Japan’s Nikkei gained 0.88% on speculation regarding the U.S. inflation picture. South Korea’s KOSPI declined 0.19%, India’s SENSEX dropped 0.39%, and Taiwan’s TAIEX gave back 0.51% while both China’s Shanghai Composite and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.55% as continued mainland economic woes weigh on those markets. European markets are mixed in midday trading and U.S. equity futures point to a mixed open as Nasdaq 100 component JD.com (JD) and others are coming under some pre-market pressure.

Yesterday’s revision to 2.1% for 2Q 2023 GDP brought with it another look at the core PCE Price Index for the quarter, showing it fell to 3.7%, which is below the Fed's 2023 projection of 3.9% made in June. Not that we want to be "that guy," but that 3.7% figure was just for 2Q 2023. If we factor in the 4.9% figure for 1Q 2023, the 1H 2023 average is more like 4.25%. Simple math tells us then we would need to see core PCE for 2H 2023 come in at least 3.55% to hit that 3.9% target. That makes today’s July core PCE figure, which comes with the July Personal Income & Spending data, an important data point for the market.

Here's the thing: The market expects to see the core PCE price index tick higher in July to 4.2% up from 4.1% in June. The Cleveland Fed's Inflation Nowcasting model sees a slightly larger increase to 4.23% in July. If the direction in those forecasts rings true, it would reaffirm the higher-for-longer path for monetary policy and could reignite the possibility of another rate hike later this year. On the other hand, if the July core PCE data continues to show better-than-expected progress on inflation, we are likely to see the market walk back that possibility even further.

As we get that potentially market mood-altering data, let’s remember tomorrow brings not only the August Employment Report but also August Manufacturing PMI data from S&P Global and the Institute for Supply Management. We also have several other key pieces of data, including the August CPI, in the coming weeks. As each piece is published, the market will be looking to see how all of those pieces fit together in a month that historically has been one of the more challenging ones for stocks. Those looking for an end to market volatility may have to wait a bit longer.

Data Download

International Economy

Retail sales in Japan rose 6.8% year-on-year in July, accelerating from a downwardly revised 5.6% gain in June and exceeding the consensus forecast for a 5.4% growth.

China’s official NBS Manufacturing PMI rose to 49.7 in August of 2023 from 49.3 in July, exceeding market forecasts of 49.4. Output grew the most in five months (51.9 versus 50.2 in July) and new orders expanded for the first time in five months (50.2 versus 49.5). Export sales fell at the softest pace in three months (46.7 versus 46.3) and employment declined for the sixth month in a row (48.0 versus 48.1). On the price front, input cost climbed for the second straight month and at a faster pace (56.5 versus 52.4); while output charges accelerated for the first time in six months (52.0 versus 48.6). The NBS Non-Manufacturing PMI for China declined to 51.0 in August 2023 from 51.5 a month earlier, less than market forecasts of 51.1, as both new orders (47.5 versus 48.1 in July) and foreign sales (47.9 versus 47.7) contracted for the fourth month in a row.

German retail sales declined by 2.2 percent year-on-year in July 2023, following a revised 0.9 percent decrease in June and compared with the market consensus of a 1.2 percent fall.

Preliminary estimates showed the Euro Area’s inflation rate remained steady at 5.3% YoY in August, unchanged from the previous month's figure and above the market consensus of 5.1%.

Domestic Economy

Before we receive the July Personal Income & Spending and PCE data discussed above, at 7:30 AM ET the Challenger Job Cuts report for August will be published. Expectations are for a greater number of jobs to be shed compared to the 23.697K found in July.

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic (not a voting FOMC member) feels the Fed's monetary policy is appropriately restrictive and the Federal Open Market Committee should let restrictive policy continue to influence the economy, lest the committee risk tightening too much and inflicting unnecessary economic pain.

Markets

Yesterday’s employment figures seemed to thread the needle in that they pointed to a softening but not collapsing labor market. This provided further support for a Fed rate hike pause which boosted shares overall. Aside from flattish Healthcare (-0.07%) and lower Utilities (-0.45%) results, sectors were up across the board with Technology (0.76%) and Energy (0.50%) leading the way. The Dow gained 0.11%, the S&P 500 rose 0.38%, the Russell 2000 advanced 0.40% and the Nasdaq Composite closed 0.54% higher. Not everyone was cautiously optimistic yesterday as shares of Brown-Forman Corporation (BF.B) fell 3.98% after the company reported it missed earnings estimates. The company reaffirmed its previous 2024 guidance, seeing operating income rising 6% - 8% and Net Sales up 5% - 7%.

Here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: 5.26%

S&P 500: 17.59%

Nasdaq Composite: 33.94%

Russell 2000: 8.06%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): 64.56%

Ether (ETH-USD): 42.30%

Stocks to Watch

Before U.S. equity markets begin trading today, 1-800 Flowers (FLWS), Campbell Soup (CPB), Ciena (CIEN), Dollar General (DG), Hormel Foods (HRL), Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (OLLI), and Signet Jewelers (SIG) will be among the handful of companies reporting their quarterly results.

Top and bottom line results reported by cloud computing company Salesforce (CRM) bested consensus expectations for its July quarter. The company issued upside guidance for the current quarter with EPS of $2.05-$2.06 compared to the $1.84 consensus on revenue of $8.70-$8.72 billion vs. the $8.67 billion consensus.

CrowdStrike (CRWD) also delivered a July quarter beat for revenue and EPS, noting its Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) increased 37% YoY to $2.93 billion exiting the quarter. For the current quarter, the company issued upside EPS guidance of $0.74 vs. the $0.60 consensus with revenue of $775.4-$778.0 million compared to the consensus of $774.14 million.

Shares of Okta (OKTA) are moving higher this morning following the company delivering a beat and raise July quarter. The company raised its FY2024 revenue guidance to a range of $2.207- $2.215 billion from its prior outlook of $2.175-$2.185 billion and the $2.18 billion consensus.

Five Below (FIVE) reported mixed July quarter results, edging out EPS expectations but posting softer than expected revenue for the period with comp sale of 2.7% for the quarter. For the current quarter, the company sees EPS of $0.17-$0.25 vs. the $0.39 consensus with revenue in the range of $715-$730 million, below the $737.59 million consensus. That outlook reflects comp sales of +0%-2%.

Costco Wholesale (COST) posted net sales of $18.42 billion for the retail month of August, up 5% from $17.55 billion last year. Stripping out energy and foreign exchange, its total company comp sales rose 4.1% for the month with the US up 3.2%, Canada 7.5% and Other International rising 5.4%.

Elon Musk tweeted "Video & audio calls coming to X: - Works on iOS, Android, Mac & PC - No phone number needed - X is the effective global address book That set of factors is unique." As more details are released, investors will be able to gauge the impact on Microsoft’s (MSFT) Teams, Apple’s (AAPL) FaceTime, Zoom Video (ZM) and other video calling platforms.

In a regulatory filing, Nvidia (NVDA) shared the U.S. expanded the restriction of exports for some of its sophisticated artificial intelligence chips beyond China to other regions including some countries in the Middle East.

Microsoft (MSFT) will unbundle Teams from its Office product and make it easier for rival products to work with its software in an effort to address European competition concerns.

IPOs

Near-term the calendar for such activity looks rather thin. Readers looking to dig deeper into the upcoming IPO calendar should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

After Today’s Market Close

Broadcom (AVGO), Calavo Growers (CVGW), Dell (DELL), Lululemon Athletic (LULU), PagerDuty (PD), SentinelOne (S), and VMWare (VMW) are slated to report quarterly results after equities stop trading. Those looking for more on upcoming quarterly earnings reports should head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Friday, September 1

Japan: Jibun Bank Manufacturing PMI - August

China: Caixin Manufacturing PMI - August

Eurozone: HCOB Manufacturing PMI – August

UK: S&P Global/CIPS Manufacturing PMI - August

US: Employment Report – July (8:30 AM ET)

US: S&P Global Manufacturing PMI Index (Final) – August

US: ISM Manufacturing Index – August

US: Construction Spending – August

Disclosures

