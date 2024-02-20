Daily Markets: Goldman Gives Rosy S&P 500 Forecast

Today’s Big Picture

Asia-Pacific equity markets finished the day mixed. South Korea’s KOSPI fell 0.84% as profit-taking put pressure on that index, and Japan’s Nikkei declined 0.28%. Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries ended the day flat, down a mere 0.02%. China’s Shanghai Composite gained 0.42%, India’s SENSEX added 0.48%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.57%, and Taiwan’s TAIEX closed up 0.63% in a mixed day that saw gains in Communications, and Transportation names push that index higher. European markets are mixed in midday trading and U.S. equity futures point to a lower market open later today even though Treasury yields are inching lower in early market trading.

Coming into this week, investor sentiment remains at “Extreme Greed” even though both of those market barometers moved further away last week from being overbought. As we move into the next phase of the current earning season, which will focus on retail-facing companies, Goldman Sachs once again lifted its target for the S&P 500, this time to 5,200, in part spurred by their continuing belief that the Fed is on track for 5 rate cuts. In November, the firm’s target was 4,700 and in December it boosted its forecast to 5,100.

Underpinning its latest increase is a more optimistic outlook for earnings for the basket, which now sits at $241 for this year and $256 in 2025, up from $237 and $250 previously. Those revisions reflect expectations for “stronger economic growth and higher profits” for the information technology and communication-services sectors, which include Magnificent Seven companies Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Nvidia (NVDA), Alphabet (GOOGL), and Meta Platforms (META). What stands out, however, is Goldman not calling for additional multiple expansion, which means its target hinges on companies continuing to lift bottom-line expectations over the coming quarters.

Lastly, it's worth highlighting that Nvidia is slated to report after Wednesday’s market close.

Data Download

International Economy

The People's Bank of China slashed its reference for mortgages, the 5-year loan prime rate, by 25bps to 3.95% at the February fixing, more than market forecasts of a reduction of 15 basis points (bps). It was the first rate cut since June 2023 and the largest since that rate was introduced in 2019. Meanwhile, the 1-year rate remained at 3.45%, defying consensus of a drop of 15bps.

The Reserve Bank of Australia debated the possibility of raising interest rates further at its February policy meeting but ultimately decided to maintain current monetary settings given signs of moderating inflation.

The European Commission has launched an investigation into TikTok, owned by ByteDance (BDNCE), to determine if the Chinese-owned short-video app is following online content rules aimed at safeguarding children. The European Union also launched a defensive naval operation, commanded by Greece, aimed at protecting ships navigating the Red Sea.

Domestic Economy

In a concession to automakers and labor unions, the Biden administration intends to relax elements of one of its most ambitious strategies to combat climate change, limits on tailpipe emissions that are designed to get Americans to switch from gas-powered cars to electric vehicles.

The U.S. proposed a UN Security Council resolution warning against an Israeli assault on Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip and calling for a temporary cease-fire. Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu suggests ceasefire discussions are at a dead end and he is moving forward with Rafah offensive.

Markets

Friday saw equities react to a hotter-than-expected producer price index by trading off, led by Communication Services (-1.56%), Real Estate (-1.03%), and Technology (-0.92%). Materials, Healthcare, and Consumer Staples went against the grain, gaining 0.53%, 0.32%, and 0.15%, respectively. Broad indexes ended the day lower with the Dow falling 0.37%, the S&P 500 dropping 0.48%, the Nasdaq Composite shed 0.82%, and the Russell 2000 ending 1.39%.

Producer prices didn’t seem to bother Applied Materials (AMAT) shareholders. Those shares gained 6.35% following the company’s earnings release and positive outlook, spurring price target increases from several analyst firms. Here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: 2.49%

S&P 500: 4.94%

Nasdaq Composite: 5.09%

Russell 2000: 0.28%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): 24.35%

Ether (ETH-USD): 22.35%

Stocks to Watch

Barclays (BCS), Choice Hotels (CHH), Home Depot (HD), and Walmart (WMT) are among the crowd of companies expected to release quarterly earnings before equities begin trading later this morning. Pre-market breadth is stronger today as 322 names in the S&P 500 have traded hands so far this morning with 83 gainers and 239 decliners. Host Hotels & Resorts (HST) is coming under significant pressure, on track to open over 8% lower ahead of its earnings release tomorrow while shares of Discover Financial (DFS) are soaring on news they are the target of an acquisition by Capital One Financial (COF) (more below).

Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) agreed to buy Discover Financial Services (DFS) in a $35 billion all-stock deal to create the largest U.S. credit card company by loan volume. Capital One will pay 1.0192 of its shares for each Discover share in a transaction expected to be completed in late 2024 or early 2025, pending regulatory and shareholder approvals of both firms.

GlobalFoundries (GFS) will receive a $1.5 billion grant from the U.S. government to boost domestic chip manufacturing, as part of the U.S. CHIPS and Science Act. The Biden administration is in talks to confer more than $10 billion in subsidies to Intel Corp. (INTC).

Microsoft (MSFT) announced it will expand its artificial intelligence and cloud infrastructure in Spain by investing $2.1 billion over the next two years. This announcement follows the company’s recent pledge to invest $3.44 billion in Germany in the next two years, mostly in AI.

Bayer AG (BAYZF) plans to slash its dividend by 95% to dig itself out of a hole created by the acquisition of Monsanto Co. that saddled the German company with massive debt and waves of litigation.

IPOs

After Today’s Market Close

Caesars Entertainment (CZR), Flowserve (FLS), Graphic Packaging (GPK), International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF), Medifast (MED), Palo Alto Networks (PANW), and Teladoc (TDOC) are expected to report quarterly results after equities stop trading today. Those looking for more on upcoming quarterly earnings reports should head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Wednesday, February 21

Eurozone: ECB Non-Monetary Policy Meeting

Eurozone: Consumer Confidence (Flash) - February

US: Weekly MBA Mortgage Applications

US: Weekly EIA Crude Oil Inventories

US: FOMC Meeting Minutes

Thursday, February 22

Japan: Jibun Bank Flash Manufacturing & Services PMIs - February

Eurozone: HCOB Flash Manufacturing & Services PMIs - February

US: S&P Global Flash Manufacturing & Services PMIs – February

Eurozone: Inflation Rate (Final) - January

US: Weekly Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims

US: S&P Global Flash Manufacturing & Services PMIs - February

US: Existing Home Sales – January

US: Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories

Thought for the Day

"A great business at a fair price is superior to a fair business at a great price." ~ Charlie Munger

Disclosures

