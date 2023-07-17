Daily Markets: Full Steam Earnings Season Ahead

Today’s Big Picture

Asia-Pacific equity markets generally finished the day lower after China’s GDP update which came in at 6.3%, a full 1% lower than expectations. Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries closed close to flat, declining 0.07%, South Korea’s KOSPI fell 0.35% and China’s Shanghai Composite closed 0.87% lower. Taiwan’s TAIEX gained 0.29%, and India’s SENSEX advanced 0.80% led by Financials and Energy. Japan’s markets are closed today as the country celebrates “Marine Day” which sees the country giving thanks for the ocean’s bounty and considering the importance of the ocean to Japan. Hong Kong had a Market Holiday today and will resume trading tomorrow. European markets are lower in midday trading and U.S. futures point to a lower open.

With the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite back in overbought levels, modest economic data ahead, and the Fed entering its pre-monetary policy meeting blackout period, the week’s focus will be corporate earnings. There will be a sharp increase with more than 300 companies issuing their quarterly results and their projections for the remainder of 2023. As they digest these reports, investors will contemplate the slowing economy, easing inflation pressures, the dollar’s retreat, the potential for real wage growth to emerge, and the return of student debt payments.

One question they will be attempting to answer is whether the S&P 500 basket of companies can deliver faster than expected EPS growth in 2H 2023. If the answer appears to be “yes,” market bulls are likely to drive stocks higher toward the S&P 500’s technical resistance of 4,525-4,550. To break through that resistance level, investors will need to see indications for dramatically faster earnings growth in 2H 2023 or a softening in inflation-fighting comments from Fed officials.

One potential area of concern is disappointing economic data out of China, showing the economy lost momentum in 2Q 2023 as the post-covid re-opening boom faded. China’s Communist Party’s Politburo will hold a meeting later this month that will decide economic policies for the rest of the year; however, the expectation is stimulus measures will likely be limited in scale. This has led Citibank (C), Morgan Stanley (MS), JPMorgan Chase (JPM), and others to trim their growth forecasts for China.

Data Download

International Economy

The Chinese economy advanced 6.3% YoY in 2Q 2023, faster than 4.5% in 1Q 2023 but missing market estimates of 7.3%. China's industrial production rose 4.4% YoY in June, accelerating from May’s 3.5% gain and beating forecasts of 2.7%, driven by a faster rise in manufacturing activity. China's retail sales increased by 3.1% YoY in June, slowing sharply from the 12.7% surge in May and 18.4% in May, while falling short of the 3.2% consensus forecast. The June figure was the softest growth in retail trade so far this year and raises concerns as China’s re-opening boom fades.

Russia announced it suspended a humanitarian corridor to deliver key Ukrainian grains to global markets, an agreement set to expire later today. The grain pact allowed the export of commercial food and fertilizer supplies, including ammonia, from three Ukrainian ports in the Black Sea. Wheat prices traded higher in response.

Russian Urals crude oil prices exceeded the G-7 oil price cap this week for the first time, with oil prices across the board rising as Saudi production cuts begin to take hold. On Friday, SLB (SLB) (formerly Schlumberger) said it would halt all shipments of products and technology into Russia "in response to the continued expansion of international sanctions."

Domestic Economy

At 8:30 AM ET, the July print for the New York Empire State Manufacturing Index will be released. The consensus forecast sees it falling to -4.3 vs. +6.6 in June.

The UN Security Council will hold its first formal talks on Artificial Intelligence (AI) in New York this week, with the U.K. to call for an international dialogue about its impact on global peace and security, Reuters reported.

Markets

Friday’s 7.24% surge in UnitedHealth Group (UNH) after posting a strong quarter helped propel the Dow into positive territory as the index was the only major equity measure posting gains, closing 0.33% higher. Energy (-2.64%), Communication Services (-0.94%), and Financials (-0.67%) combined to keep the S&P 500 (-0.10%), the Nasdaq Composite (-0.18%) lower, while the Russell 2000 fell 1.01%. In individual names, Corning (GLW) saw its shares trade 6.31% lower after demand warnings from customers Ericsson (ERIC) and Nokia (NOK) prompted analysts at UBS to downgrade the company to “Neutral” from “Buy.”

Here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: 4.11%

S&P 500: 17.34%

Nasdaq Composite: 34.85%

Russell 2000: 9.64%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): 82.46%

Ether (ETH-USD): 61.40%

Stocks to Watch

Before U.S. equity markets begin trading today, no companies are expected to publish their quarterly results, but as we saw last week, readers should be mindful of those that pre-announce their June quarter results.

Following deadlocked negotiations between the Teamsters and UPS (UPS), the head of the union representing 340,000 UPS workers said he's ready to keep talking with the company. The current contract covering UPS workers who sort, load, and deliver packages expires at midnight on July 31.

Microsoft (MSFT) said it signed a binding agreement to keep the videogame "Call of Duty'' on Sony's (SONY) PlayStation following the completion of its acquisition of Activision. The agreement appears to address one of Sony’s biggest complaints about Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision (ATVI) with the agreement following Friday’s failure by U.S. regulators for a last-ditch legal attempt to prevent the deal from closing. The remaining hurdle for the transaction is clearance from the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority, which backtracked from its prior stance, saying it could approve the software giant’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard more quickly than previously expected. Meanwhile, next week Microsoft will face its first formal EU antitrust investigation in 15 years over claims it is unfairly tying its video conferencing app Teams with its popular Office software.

Over the weekend, via Twitter, Tesla (TSLA) announced the first Cybertruck was built out of the company's Gigafactory in Austin, Texas. Earlier in the year, Elon Musk estimated that Tesla could sell between 250,000 and 500,000 Cybertrucks a year at a full production pace.

United Airlines (UAL) and its pilots have come to terms for a new four-year labor deal. The agreement, which includes raises for pilots by up to 40% over the four-year span, will need to be ratified by the Air Line Pilots Association.

IPOs

Oddity Tech (ODD), Fitell Corp. (FTEL), and SRM Entertainment (SRM) are expected to price their IPOs in the coming days. Readers looking to dig deeper into the upcoming IPO calendar should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

After Today’s Market Close

Equity Lifestyle Properties (ELS) is the sole company expected to report its quarterly results after equities stop trading. As we mentioned above, readers should be on alert for earnings pre-announcements as we brace for the onslaught of corporate earnings reports ahead of us. Those looking for more on upcoming quarterly earnings reports should head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Tuesday, July 18

US: Retail Sales – June

US: Industrial Production & Capacity Utilization -June

US: Business Inventories – May

US: NAHB Housing Market Index – July

Wednesday, July 18

UK: Car Registrations, Consumer Price Index, Producer Price Index – June

Italy, France, Germany: Car Registrations – June

Eurozone: Consumer Price Index - June

US: Weekly MBA Mortgage Applications

US: Housing Starts & Building Permits – June

US: Weekly EIA Crude Oil Inventories

Thursday, July 20

Germany: Producer Price Index – June

Eurozone: Consumer Confidence - July

US: Weekly Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims

US: Philadelphia Fed Index – July

US: Existing Home Sales – June

US; Leading Indicators – June

US: Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories

Friday, July 21

Japan: Consumer Price Index – June

UK: Retail Sales - June

Thought for the Day

“The essence of strategy is choosing what not to do.” –Michael Porter

Disclosures

