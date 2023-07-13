Daily Markets: Fresh Inflation Data Ahead; Earnings Season Kicks Off

Today’s Big Picture

Asia-Pacific equity markets posted strong returns in reaction to yesterday’s lower than expected U.S. inflation numbers. India’s SENSEX gained 0.25%, Taiwan’s TAIEX rose 0.59%, and South Korea’s KOSPI added 0.64%. China’s Shanghai Composite advanced 1.26%, and Japan’s Nikkei and Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries closed 1.49% and 1.55% higher, respectively. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng leaped 2.60% on a broad rally led by Health Services names. European markets are up across the board in midday trading and U.S. futures point to a positive open.

At 8:30 AM ET, market watchers received another perspective on inflation with the June Producer Price Index (PPI). Following yesterday’s softer-than-expected June Consumer Price Index data, investors will be looking at the PPI data for confirmation that inflation pressures are easing. The PPI for final demand rose 0.1% against expectations of 0.2%, in the latest sign that inflation is calming in the U.S.

With this data in hand, we expect the market to lean into comments today from Federal Reserve Board Governor Christopher Waller and Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly. In addition to absorbing those comments, investors will assess the quarterly earnings out today from a wide array of companies ranging from PepsiCo (PEP), Cintas (CTAS), and Delta Air Lines (DAL) ahead of big bank earnings tomorrow.

Data Download

International Economy

China's trade surplus fell to $70.62 billion in June 2023 from $97.41 billion in the same period a year earlier and below market forecasts of $74.80 billion, as exports dropped more than imports, amid persistent weak global demand.

Industrial production in the UK contracted 2.3% YoY in May, matching expectations but below the downwardly revised 1.6% fall in April. Manufacturing production in the UK fell 1.2% YoY in May, less than the expected 1.7% contraction, but a greater decline than the 0.6% drop posted in April. UK monthly GDP decreased to -0.10% in May from 0.20% in April, better than the consensus estimates of -0.3% for May.

Industrial production in the Euro Area fell by 2.2 percent from a year earlier in May 2023, following a 0.2 percent increase the month before and compared with market expectations of a 1.2 percent decline.

OPEC released its monthly report for June, reiterating its 2023 world oil demand growth forecast for 2.3 million barrels per day. The group’s expectations for China, Latin America, and the Middle East have been revised up slightly, while OECD Europe, Other Asia, and Africa have been adjusted slightly lower. OPEC sees the global economy growing at 2.6% this year, down from 3.3% in 2022 with the U.S. economy now expected to grow at 1.3% this year, up 0.1%. China’s economic growth forecast remains at 5.2% for 2023, following a growth of 3.0% for 2022. India’s 2022 economic growth estimate is unchanged at 6.7%, and the forecast for 2023 remains at 5.6%. The Eurozone’s economic growth forecast for 2023 remains at 0.8%, following a growth of 3.5% for 2022.

Domestic Economy

In addition to the June PPI data being released at 8:30 AM ET, market watchers will also get the latest weekly Initial and Continuing Jobless Claims data at that time as well. Later today, the Energy Information Administration will release its weekly inventory assessment for natural gas.

Markets

Investors and traders alike cheered the lower than expected inflation figures released yesterday and bid up all the major equity indexes. The Dow gained 0.25%, the S&P 500 rose 0.74%, the Russell 2000 added 1.05% and the Nasdaq Composite closed 1.15% higher. All sectors except for Industrials (-0.17%) and Health Care (-0.27%) participated as Aerospace and Defense, and Health Insurance companies sold off in their respective sectors. Utilities (1.46%) and Materials (1.32%) saw the largest gains. In individual names, shares of Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) surged 11.09% after it was announced the company had inked an order-taking and delivery deal with Uber (UBER).

Here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: 3.62%

S&P 500: 16.48%

Nasdaq Composite: 32.99%

Russell 2000: 9.77%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): 83.18%

Ether (ETH-USD): 56.26%

Stocks to Watch

Before U.S. equity markets begin trading today, Cintas, Conagra (CAG), Delta Air Lines, Fastenal (FAST), and PepsiCo are expected to report their quarterly results.

Brand product company MillerKnoll (MLKN) reported better-than-expected May quarter results but issued downside guidance for its current August quarter. The company shared that the current macroeconomic environment — which includes higher interest rates, complications from a regional banking crisis, and relatively low CEO and consumer confidence levels — “continues to pose challenges for our industry.” That cautious outlook led MillerKnoll to guide current quarter EPS to $0.18-$0.25 versus the $0.40 consensus.

Medalist Diversified REIT (MDRR), which participates in the commercial real estate market, announced it was suspending dividends on its outstanding common stock and preferred stock for at least the next six months.

Walt Disney (DIS) announced Robert A. Iger has agreed to continue to serve as Chief Executive Officer through December 31, 2026.

Alphabet’s (GOOGL) Google launched its chatbot Bard in Europe and Brazil and said that the artificial intelligence (AI) tool can now be interacted with in over 40 languages and includes new features such as using images in chat.

Twitter and Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk unveiled a new company on Wednesday, xAI, which will have a goal to understand "the nature of the universe." xAI will hold a Twitter Spaces event on July 14 with members of the team being introduced and questions being asked of them.

Cirrus Logic (CRUS) announced implemented a workforce reduction of approximately 5% of its global employees. The catalyst for the move was overall market conditions and the impact related to a new product previously scheduled for introduction this fall no longer being expected to come to market as planned.

Hollywood is gearing up for the first double strike of writers and actors since 1960 after contract negotiations between a union representing 160,000 actors and major studios failed. Actors are now to set join writers, who have been on the picket lines for more than two months, over demands for higher pay, better working conditions, and guardrails for AI use, among others. Companies that could be impacted include Netflix (NFLX), Paramount (PARA), Comcast’s (CMCSA) NBCUniversal, Warner Brothers Discover (WBD), Amazon (AMZN), and Apple (AAPL).

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) filed an appeal to uphold the block on Microsoft’s (MSFT) deal to purchase Activision (ATVI). The case will be heard by the US 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, but the view is FTC has a tough task ahead and needs an emergency stay to extend the current temporary restraining order past midnight Friday. We’d note Microsoft will still need to get a remedy accepted by the Competition and Markets Authority to get the regulatory go-ahead in the United Kingdom for the transaction.

Genetic testing company Illumina (ILMN) was fined a record $476 million by the EU for closing its takeover of cancer test maker Grail before securing EU antitrust approval.

IPOs

Canned water company Liquid Death hired Goldman Sachs for a potential initial public offering as soon as next spring. Readers looking to dig deeper into the upcoming IPO calendar should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

After Today’s Market Close

First Republic Bank (FRC) and Washington Federal (FAFD) are slated to report their quarterly results after equities stop trading. Those looking for more on upcoming quarterly earnings reports should head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Friday, July 14

Japan: Industrial Production & Capacity Utilization - May

US: Import/Export Prices – June

US: The University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index (Preliminary) – June

Thought for the Day

“When people ask me if I went to film school I tell them, 'no, I went to films.'” ~Quentin Tarantino

