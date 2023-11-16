Daily Markets: Focus Turns to Retail Earnings

Today’s Big Picture

Asia-Pacific equity markets finished the day mixed: India’s SENSEX gained 0.47% as markets played catch-up after yesterday’s missed session and Taiwan’s TAIEX rose 0.25% while South Korea’s KOSPI closed flat, up a mere 0.06%. Japan’s Nikkei declined 0.28%, Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries fell 0.65% and China’s Shanghai Composite closed 0.71% lower as markets have yet to see something rally worthy coming out of the meetings between presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gave back 1.36% in a broad decline led by Health Services names. European markets are mostly lower in midday trading, and U.S. equity futures point to a flat to down open.

With progress on averting a U.S. federal government shutdown, the largely-as-expected outcome from the meeting between Presidents Biden and Xi, and this week’s inflation data in the rear-view mirror, the market’s focus will return to quarterly earnings with retailers on deck and especially what they say about the upcoming holiday shopping season. Investors will also contemplate ramifications and implications of weaker than expected outlooks from Cisco Systems (CSCO) and Palo Alto Networks (PANW) (more below on both), and what that means for corporate spending in the near-term.

Data Download

International Economy

Japan's core machinery orders, which exclude those for ships and electric power companies, rose 1.4% MoM in September, reversing from a 0.5% decline in August and exceeding market forecasts for a 0.9% growth. Exports from Japan rose by 1.6% YoY to JPY 9,147.07 billion in October, expanding for the second straight month, beating market forecasts of 1.2%.

Despite efforts by China’s government to reverse a prolonged property slump, the country’s new home prices dropped by 0.1% YoY in October, marking the fourth consecutive month of decline as demand remained sluggish.

Domestic Economy

In addition to the regular weekly Thursday data points that include initial & continuing jobless claims and natural gas inventory data, we will also get October Industrial Production and October Import and Export Prices. Initial data for November trickles in with the latest Philadelphia Fed Index and the NAHB Housing Market Index. Following the upturn in weekly mortgage applications data, we could see an upside surprise in the NAHB data, which the market expects to decline to a reading of 40 from 42 in October.

The Senate passed the House’s bill 87-11 to fund government through January 19 and February 2, and President Biden is expected to sign it, averting a government shutdown later this week even though it leaves out emergency aid to allies Ukraine and Israel.

While small victories were touted as Presidents Biden and Xi emerged from their four hour meeting yesterday, there was no evidence of progress on bigger issues like U.S. curbs on microchip exports, tariffs or tensions in the South China Sea. There were also no deals to help boost China’s struggling economy.

Markets

Save for Energy (-0.19%) and Utilities (-0.31%), equities extended their latest run higher yesterday. Gains were not as strong as they have been the past few days as the sector leading 0.80% rise in Consumer Staples paled in comparison to some of the mid single digit results from earlier this week. The Nasdaq Composite came close to flat, up a mere 0.07% while both the S&P 500 and the Russell 2000 added 0.06% and the Dow rose 0.47%.

Shares of Target (TGT) contributed to just over half of the Consumer Staples sector results, soaring 17.75% after the company posted strong results despite seeing reduced demand in sales of discretionary items.

Here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: 5.56%

S&P 500: 17.28%

Nasdaq Composite: 34.75%

Russell 2000: 2.27%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): 127.80%

Ether (ETH-USD): 71.60%

Stocks to Watch

Before U.S. equity markets begin trading today, Alibaba (BABA), Bath & Body Works (BBWI), Macy’s (M), Shoe Carnival (SCVL), The Children’s Place (PLCE), Walmart (WMT), and Wiliams-Sonoma (WSM) will report their latest quarterly results.

Pre-market breadth continues to be firm, as 214 names of the 503 constituents of the S&P 500 index trading hands this morning with 117 gainers and 97 decliners. Shares seeing a healthy pop this morning include Catalent Inc (CTLT) while Cisco Sytems and Palo Alto Networks are coming under some pressure following earnings from both companies (more below).

Shares of Cisco Systems are down in pre-market trading following October quarter earnings last night that were better than expected but contained downside guidance for the current quarter. Citing a slowdown of new product orders, Cisco guided its January quarter EPS to $0.82-$0.84 versus the $0.99 consensus with revenue falling QoQ to $12.60-$12.80 billion vs. the $14.19 billion consensus and $14.67 billion in the October quarter. The company estimates customers have 1-2 quarters of shipped product orders yet to be implemented, which will weigh on new orders until 2H 2024. That led Cisco to offer weaker than expected 2024 guidance with EPS of $3.87-$3.93 against the $4.05 consensus on revenue of $53.80-$55.00 billion as compared to the $57.78 billion consensus.

Cybesecurity company Palo Alto Networks is trading off in pre-market trading today following the company cutting its full-year billing forecast to $10.7-$10.8 billion vs. its prior guidance of $10.9-$11 billion. For the current quarter, Palo Alto sees billings in the range of $2.335-$2.385 billion versus $1.878 in the October quarter and revenue in the range of $1.955-$1.985 billion as vs. the $1.97 billion consensus forecast.

Chip solutions company Kulicke & Soffa (KLIC) also reported September quarter results that topped expectations but issued downside guidance for the current quarter. Calling out near-term headwinds in memory and automotive markets, the company sees December quarter EPS in the range of $0.23-$0.28, much lower than the $0.38 consensus. Revenue for the quarter is expected to come in between $160-$180 million, below the $190.9, million consensus forecast and the $202.3 million booked in the September quarter.

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP) are trading higher after the UK Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency granted conditional marketing authorization for CASGEVY™, a CRISPR/Cas9 gene-edited therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD) and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

IPOs

Readers who want to dig deeper into the upcoming IPO calendar should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

After Today’s Market Close

Applied Materials (AMAT), Beazer Homes (BZH), Dolby Labs (DLB), Gap (GPS), Post (POST), and Ross Stores (ROST) will report their quarterly results after equities stop trading. Those looking for more on upcoming quarterly earnings reports should head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Friday, November 17

UK: Retail Sales – October

Eurozone: Inflation Rate, Consumer Price Index - October

US: Housing Starts & Building Permits – October

Thought for the Day

“The end of daylight savings time: a week of waking up early because kids and pets can’t tell time.” ~ Unknown

Disclosures

