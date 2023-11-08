Daily Markets: Fed's Powell Set to Speak; Can Stocks Keep Rallying?

Today’s Big Picture

Asia-Pacific equity markets finished the day mixed. South Korea’s KOSPI fell 0.91% as Energy names helped overcome gains in Technology, and Consumer Services companies, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng dropped 0.58%, Japan’s Nikkei declined 0.33% and China’s Shanghai Composite gave back 0.16%. India’s SENSEX ended the day flat, up a mere 0.05% while Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries gained 0.30%, and Taiwan’s TAIEX closed 0.33% higher in mixed trading that was led by Producer Manufacturing names. European markets are mixed in midday trading, and U.S. equity futures point to a mixed market open later this morning.

Yesterday stocks moved higher as more balanced comments from Fed officials about future monetary policy moves continued to spur the recent decline in Treasury yields. This supported the evolving narrative that the Fed is likely near the end of its tightening cycle, but a clearer picture will emerge following next week’s October inflation data. While we tread water with existing economic data until then, Fed officials making the rounds today and the rest of this week, including Fed Chair Powell, are likely to reiterate that more balanced tone. The market will probably welcome that message, but on the heels of their sharp 6%-8% gains since late October, both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq face technical resistance in the form of the 100-day moving averages. That could limit further near-term gains, at least until next week’s October Consumer Price Index is reported.

The German Consumer Price Inflation rate was confirmed at 3.8% YoY in October, easing sharply from the previous month's 4.5%. Food inflation eased to the lowest level since February 2022 and energy prices dropped for the first time in nearly three years. Services inflation stood at 3.9%, remaining little changed from the previous month's 4.0%, with rent increasing by 2%. Core inflation, which excludes volatile items such as food and energy, also declined to 4.3% in October, down from September's 4.6%. reaching its lowest level since August 2022.

Retail Sales in the Euro Area decreased 2.90% YoY in September and 0.3% MoM. Sales of non-food products tumbled by 1.9% MoM, marking the largest drop since June 2022, while sales of food, drinks, and tobacco surged by 1.4%.

We have a pretty light day of economic data with only the weekly figures for the MBA Mortgage Applications Index and the latest crude oil inventory data from the Energy Information Administration.

Energy continued to trade lower, declining 2.22% as global demand forecasts point to lower needs in the near term. Materials (-1.94%) and Real Estate (-0.84%) were also lower while Consumer Discretionary and Technology led, up 1.12% and 1.09%, respectively. Broad indexes saw the same trend as yesterday with the Dow (0.17%), S&P 500 (0.28%), and Nasdaq Composite (0.90%) posting gains while the Russell 2000 closed lower, down 0.28%. While the day didn’t have too many surprises, shares of Air Products and Chemicals (APD) fell 12.65% after the company, despite beating EPS estimates, missed on revenue and left investors feeling that 2024 guidance might not be attainable.

Here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: 3.03%

S&P 500: 14.04%

Nasdaq Composite: 30.32%

Russell 2000: -1.60%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): 113.31%

Ether (ETH-USD): 57.41%

Before U.S. equity markets begin trading today, Ceva (CEVA), Clear Secure (YOU), EVgo (EVGO), Kellanova (K), Ralph Lauren (RL), Roblox (RBLX), Under Armor (UAA), and WK Kellogg (KLG) will report their latest quarterly results.

Shares of eBay (EBAY) are under significant pressure heading into the open (more below) while shares of Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) are seeing a very healthy bump ahead of their earnings announcement after today’s close. S&P 500 decliners are edging out gainers 107/ 86 as overall pre-market activity continues the past few days’ trend of slowing down.

Shares of Upwork (UPWK) surged in post-market trading last night following the company’s consensus-topping quarterly results. The work marketplace company also upped its 2023 forecast to $680-$685 million in revenue from $665-$675 million and the $671.4 million consensus given expected strength in ad and product monetization. Upwork also took its EPS outlook for 2023 to $0.47-$0.49 vs. the $0.38 consensus.

Lending platform Upstart (UPST) reported a wider loss for its September quarter as revenue fell 14.4% YoY to $134.56 million, missing the $139.76 million consensus. The company’s guidance for the current quarter also fell short of expectations with ~$135 million expected vs. the $157.55 million consensus.

While eBay reported its Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) rose 2% YoY in the September quarter, the number of active buyers declined by 3% YoY and was flat QoQ. For the current quarter, the company sees organic FX-neutral growth of -1% to +2%, which puts revenue for the quarter in the range of $2.47-$2.53 billion versus the $2.6 billion consensus and $2.5 billion for the September quarter. During its earnings call, eBay shared that it observed “softening consumer demand in September that carried through October. This macro softness was most pronounced in Europe, particularly in the UK and Germany, our second and third largest markets, respectively. We have also seen tapering demand in the U.S. market quarter to date.”

Despite announcing positive September quarter results. shares of Toast (TOST) were down double digits in aftermarket trading last night. The company revised its 2023 revenue forecast to $3.83-$3.86 billion from its initial estimate of $3.81-$3.87 billion. However, Toast guided its adjusted EBITDA for the current quarter to $5-$15 million versus $35 million in the September quarter.

Axon Enterprises (AXON) reported September quarter revenue and EPS that trounced consensus expectations. The company’s Axon Cloud software was a primary growth driver in the quarter as customer adoption of premium software bundles grew as did the number of software licenses associated with body and Fleet cameras. For the current quarter, Axon forecasts revenue of $417-$420 million versus the $417.05 million consensus.

The Information reports Amazon (AMZN) is developing new conversational AI software as it seeks to catch up to OpenAI and Microsoft (MSFT) in selling such software to corporate customers

Rivian Automotive (RIVN) will enable other companies to purchase its Commercial Vans, currently exclusively used by Amazon.

Alongside its 3Q 2023 results, Nextdoor Holdings (KIND) announced a cost reduction plan that includes cutting staff by 25% to reduce its current GAAP personnel expenses by up to $60 million annually.

Virgin Galactic (SPCE) notified all employees of a strategic realignment of resources and a related workforce reduction to support the production of its Delta Class spaceships.

Goldman Sachs (GS) is looking to offload a credit card program that is marketed toward people who buy and own General Motors (GM) cars.

Readers who want to dig deeper into the upcoming IPO calendar should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

Affirm (AFRM), Cutera (CUTR), Fair Isaac (FICO), Maplebear/Instacart (CART), Lyft (LYFT), MGM Resorts (MGM), Take-Two (TTWO), Walt Disney (DIS), and ZipRecruiter (ZIP) will report their quarterly results after equities stop trading. Those looking for more on upcoming quarterly earnings reports should head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

Thursday, November 9

Japan: Eco Watchers Survey - October

China: Inflation Rate, Producer Price Index – October

China: Retail Sales - September

US: Weekly Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims

US: Wholesale Inventories – September

US: Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories

Friday, November 10

UK: GDP Growth – 3Q 2023

UK: GDP, Manufacturing and Industrial Production – September

China: Vehicle Sales - October

US: The University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index (Preliminary) – November (10:00 AM ET)

Microsoft (MSFT) is a constituent of the Tematica Research Thematic Dividend All-Stars Index

