Daily Markets: Fed Speakers Tout Strong Economy as Reason Not to Cut Rates Right Away

Today’s Big Picture

Asia-Pacific equity markets finished the day mixed. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.34% in a mixed day that saw Electronic Technology names tip the balance into the red while Japan’s Nikkei declined 0.11% and India’s SENSEX ended the day flat, down a mere 0.05%. Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries advanced 0.54%, South Korea’s KOSPI rose 1.30% and China’s Shanghai Composite extended gains 1.44% as that market continues to react to government support pledges. Taiwan’s markets are closed for trading in association with the country’s New Year’s celebrations. European markets are mostly lower in midday trading and U.S. equity futures are pointing to a flat to slightly lower open.

Earnings digestion continues this morning as the latest wave takes us further beyond Big Tech earnings and has investors rifling through downside guidance this morning from CVS Health (CVS), Kennametal (KMT), Hilton (HLT), and weaker than expected results from Yum! Brands (YUM). As the market works its way through those reports and conference calls, it will also be getting ready for this afternoon’s next wave of Fed Speakers - Fed Governor Adriana Kugler, Boston Fed President Susan Collins, Richmond Fed President Tom Barkin, and Fed Governor Michelle Bowman.

Yesterday Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester largely reiterated Fed Chair Powell’s recent comments that the strong economy means rate cuts may not be needed until “later this year.” Based on economic data of the last few days that showed the U.S. economy on stronger footing than previously thought, odds are today’s speakers will make similar comments. Those could push rate cut timing expectations back even further, but an even greater source of pushback is likely to come from the Atlanta Fed when it shares the latest update for its GDPNow model later today. Ahead of the January Employment Report and this week’s January Service PMIs, that rolling GDP forecast model sat at 4.2% for the current quarter. The strength in those recent data points argues for an upside revision, which will support the Fed’s more conservative position on when to begin its rate-cutting cycle.

Data Download

International Economy

China's vehicle sales rose by 47.9% from a year earlier to 2.44 million units in January 2024, with new energy vehicle sales accounting for 29.9% of total sales and growing by 78.8% year-on-year, according to data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers.

Domestic Economy

If it’s Wednesday, and it is, it means we have the usual weekly data for the MBA Mortgage Applications Index and crude inventories from the Energy Information Administration.

At 3 PM ET, the December Consumer Credit will be published, and the market forecast sees consumers adding $16 billion in debt during the month. Ahead of that report, yesterday the Federal Reserve Bank of New York shared credit card debt hit a record high $1.1 trillion in the December quarter.

Vehicle owners fell a month or more behind on auto loan payments at an annualized rate of 7.7% in the fourth quarter. That's the highest rate since the last quarter of 2010, according to the data released by the New York Federal Reserve Tuesday. The average auto loan rate for a new car was 9.2% in December, and 13.8% for a used car loan according to auto market data company Cox.

Markets

Equities had an overall positive day, although Technology and Communication Services declined 0.46% and 0.31%, respectively. Leadership came from Materials (1.77%) and Real Estate (1.52%). Broad indexes were all higher, led by small caps as the Russell 2000 posted a 0.85% gain, the Dow rose 0.37%, the S&P 500 added 0.23% and the Nasdaq Composite came close to flat, up a mere 0.07%.

Shares of GE Healthcare (GEHC) gained 11.65% after the company reported earnings. While they reported lower earnings on a YoY basis, EPS came in $0.11 over estimates, revenues also beat expectations and forward guidance was also stronger than expected. Here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: 2.21%

S&P 500: 3.87%

Nasdaq Composite: 3.98%

Russell 2000: -3.62%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): 2.61%

Ether (ETH-USD): 3.37%

Stocks to Watch

Alibaba (BABA), CVS Health (CVS), Hilton (HLT), Radware (RDWR), Silicon Labs (SLAB), XPO Logistics (XPO), and Yum! Brands (YUM) are expected to release quarterly earnings before equities begin trading later this morning.

Pre-market breadth is healthy today as 239 names in the S&P 500 have traded hands so far this morning with 127 gainers and 112 decliners. Shares of Enphase Energy (ENPH) are on track to open over 14% above yesterday’s close despite the company posting revenue and earnings that both missed estimates and taking down guidance. In other earnings-driven action ahead of the open, VF Corporation (VFC) (more below) and Cognizant Technology Solution (CTSH) are both coming under pressure.

Snap (SNAP) shares were hard hit in aftermarket trading last night after the company issued revenue that trailed consensus expectations and guidance that also came up short. Daily Active Users increased 10% YoY in the December quarter with Snapchat+, the company’s subscription service that offers exclusive, experimental, and pre-release features, reaching over 7 million subscribers. However, average revenue per user came in at $3.29, missing the $3.33 expectations. For the current quarter, Snap sees revenue in the $1.095-$1.135 billion range vs. the $1.12 billion consensus. Earlier this week, Snap said it would cut 10% of its global workforce, which equates to about 500 employees.

Chipotle (CMG) topped December quarter expectations led by 8.45 comp growth during the period. Revenue came in at $2.52 billion compared to the $2.49 billion consensus. For 2024, Chipotle sees comp restaurant sales growth in the mid-single digit range compared to 7.9% in 2023. The company opened 121 new restaurants during the quarter, of which 110 were Chipotlanes, bringing the total restaurant count to 3,437. Management targets opening 285-315 new restaurants, which assumes developer, permit, inspection, and utility delays do not worsen.

VF Corp delivered quarterly results that fell short of Wall Street forecasts. EPS came in at $0.57, missing the $0.77 consensus, while its top line fell 16.2% YoY to $2.96 billion, below the market consensus of $3.24 billion. December quarter revenue at North Face fell 10% YoY while Vans revenue sunk 28% compared to the year ago quarter. VF has initiated an in-depth strategic review of the brand assets within the portfolio, in alignment with the Board of Directors, to ensure the company owns the brands that it believes create the greatest long-term value.

elf Beauty (ELF) crushed December quarter expectations led by its 84.9% YoY jump in revenue to $270.9 million, significantly ahead of the $238.89 million consensus. The company issued upside guidance for 2024 with revenue in the range of $980-$990 million vs. its prior guidance of $896-$906 million and the $927 million consensus.

Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) announced its net revenue for January 2024 was ~NT$215.79 billion, an increase of 22.4% from December 2023 and an increase of 7.9% from January 2023.

Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD), Fox (FOX), and Disney’s (DIS) ESPN are planning on launching a joint sports streaming service later this year. Each company will own a one-third stake in the new platform, which has yet to have a name or price. Consumers will also have the option to either subscribe via a new app or through a bundle with the companies’ other streaming products including Max, Hulu, and Disney+.

Moody's downgraded New York Community Bancorp's (NYCB) long-term issuer rating to Ba2 long-term issuer rating to Ba2 while its other ratings are on review for further downgrade.

Target (TGT) is reportedly weighing a new paid membership program akin to Amazon (AMZN) Prime or Walmart+ (WMT) as it looks for ways to fuel growth and compete against bigger rivals.

Amazon reportedly eliminated hundreds of jobs in its Pharmacy and One Medical divisions. Amazon acquired One Medical for roughly $3.9 billion in July 2022 as part of a multi-year effort to grow its presence in health care.

IPOs

The market is expected to price three IPO offerings this week - American Healthcare REIT (AHR), Kyverna Therapeutics (KYTC), and the Fortega Group (TFG). Readers who want to dig deeper into the upcoming IPO calendar should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

After Today’s Market Close

ARM Holdings (ARM), Coty (COTY), Omega Health (OHI), PayPal (PYPL), and Walt Disney (DIS) are expected to report quarterly results after equities stop trading today. Those looking for more on upcoming quarterly earnings reports should head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Thursday, February 8

China: Inflation Rate, Producer Price Index - January

Thought for the Day

“We are what we repeatedly do. Excellence, therefore, is not an act but a habit.” ~ Aristotle

Disclosures

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.