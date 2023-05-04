Daily Markets: Fed Rate Hike, Powell's Comments Sink In

Today’s Big Picture

Asia-Pacific equity markets finished the day ahead except for Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries, and South Korea’s KOSPI which were unchanged. Taiwan’s TAIEX rose 0.36%, China’s Shanghai Composite gained 0.82%, and India’s SENSEX advanced 0.91%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng closed 1.27% higher on a broad rally led by Communications names. Japan’s markets are closed today marking Greenery Day as Golden Week celebrations continue. Greenery Day began as a celebration of the birthday of Emperor Showa (1926 - 1989) but has since shifted to a day of reflection on nature and overall thankfulness. European markets are generally lower in midday trading and U.S. futures point to a mixed open, with Nasdaq-100 Index futures hovering slightly above break-even.

Following the conclusion of yesterday’s Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting that lifted interest rates another 25 basis points to 5.00%-5.25%, the market will continue to digest Fed Chair Powell’s press conference insights and comments. Per Powell, the Fed will continue to make policy decisions on a meeting-by-meeting basis, but the Fed remains strongly committed to its 2% inflation target. Powell also shared it won’t be a smooth ride to that target and the Fed is likely to be at this for some time. In terms of potential rate cuts, Powell shared the prospects for any rate cuts this year are rather low given the expected path ahead. As we discussed in yesterday’s Daily Markets, one wild card the Fed and investors will need to monitor is credit tightening following the failure of three regional banks.

Data Download

International Economy

Today saw some key April Services PMI figures throughout Europe with the UK (55.9), Germany (56.0), and Italy (57.6) coming in higher than the previously reported numbers and France (54.6), Spain (57.9) and the broad Eurozone (56.2) falling slightly. Eurozone Composite PMI (54.1) also came in lower than the previous 54.6 print. March Eurozone Produce Price Index (PPI) came in much lower than previously reported, at 5.9% on a YoY basis as compared to February’s 13.3% result as lower energy input costs made their way through the various economies that make up the region.

7:45 AM ET will see the announcement of the European Central Bank’s decision on interest rates. Expectations are the bank will raise rates for a seventh time in its fight to contain inflation in the region.

Domestic Economy

We have the usual Thursday economic reports, which are the Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims and EIA Natural Gas Inventories. We also have another look at the job market in April with the Challenger Job Cuts Report as well as wage pressures via the Productivity and Unite Labor Cost data for 1Q 2023.

Markets

Equities were primed for a positive day up until the Fed announcement but exhibited some volatility during that announcement. It wasn’t until after Fed Chair Powell’s remarks that traders decided they weren’t thrilled with what they heard. The Nasdaq Composite (-0.46%) closed the day lower, as did the S&P 500 (-0.70%) and the Dow (-0.80%). The Russell 2000 was the only major index to weather yesterday’s action, closing up 0.41%. Sectors were down across the board with Energy (-1.89%) leading the way followed by Financials (-1.14%) and Materials (-1.10%). Relative safety was found in Healthcare (-0.39%) and Utilities (-0.28%). In individual names, Generac Holdings (GNRC) gained 11.61% on a strong quarter, beating both revenue and profit estimates while, despite posting strong results, Starbucks (SBUX) fell 9.17% after guidance came in softer than expected.

Here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: 0.81%

S&P 500: 6.54%

Nasdaq Composite: 14.89%

Russell 2000: -1.25%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): 74.58%

Ether (ETH-USD): 58.76%

Stocks to Watch

Before U.S. equity markets begin trading today, Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD), Cardinal Health (CAH), Ferrari (RACE), Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), InterDigital (IDCC), Kellogg (K), Martin Marietta (MLM), Physicians Realty Trust (DOC), Portillo’s (PTLO), Shake Shack (SHAK), and Vulcan Materials (VMC) are expected to report their quarterly results.

While Qualcomm (QCOM) reported mixed March quarter results that included revenue falling 16.7% YoY, the company issued downside guidance for the current quarter with EPS of $1.70-$1.90 vs. $2.13 consensus on revenue of $8.1-$8.9 billion vs. the $9.1 billion consensus. During the March quarter, Qualcomm saw further demand deterioration, particularly for the handset market, and now expects the inventory drawdown dynamic to persist for at least the next couple of quarters. Qualcomm commented visibility remains limited and it isn't seeing a meaningful recovery in China yet. For 2023, Qualcomm now expects a decline of 14% for global handset units.

Wireless semiconductor company Qorvo (QRVO) reported March quarter EPS of $0.26 vs. the $0.13 consensus and better than expected revenue for the period that fell 45.7% YoY to $632.7 million besting the $621.35 million consensus. The company believes March was a low point for China-based Android quarterly revenue and expects total Android revenue will grow sequentially in June, while channel inventories continue to be consumed. A return to historical norms by calendar year-end is expected by year-end. For the current quarter, Qorvo sees EPS of ~$0.15 vs the $0.18 consensus with revenue of $620-$660 million vs. the $651.19 million consensus.

Human interface company Synaptics (SYNA) reported better-than-expected March quarter results despite revenue falling 30.5% YoY to $326.6 million. Per Synaptics, “Customer forecasts are being moderated in response to the current economic slowdown. At the same time, inventories are being worked down across the entire supply chain. As a result, we expect our June quarter revenue to decline sequentially, and we have begun to implement spending controls.” For the current quarter, the company sees revenue in the range of $210-$240 million vs. the $328.32 million consensus.

Costco Wholesale (COST) reported sales rose 3.0% to $17.8 billion in April. Comparable sales were up 1.4% during the month, including a 0.9% increase in the US and 4.9% rise in international markets. E-commerce sales declined by 5.9%. Comparable sales excluding the impacts from gasoline prices and foreign exchange were 4.3% higher in April, including a 2.9% gain in the US and 7.5% increase in international markets.

Bloomberg reports regional bank PacWest Bancorp. (PACW) has been weighing a range of strategic options, including a sale.

Option Care Health (OPCH), the nation's largest independent provider of home and alternate site infusion services, will acquire Amedisys (AMED), a provider of home health, hospice, and high-acuity care, in an all-stock deal worth $3.6 billion.

IPOs

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) will spin off Kenvue, its consumer health unit in a new IPO expected to start trading on May 5.

After Today’s Market Close

AMN Healthcare (AMN), Apple (AAPL), Block (SQ), Cirrus Logic (CRUS), Coinbase Global (COIN), DoorDash (DASH), Dropbox (DBX), Expedia Group (EXPE), Fortinet (FTNT), Insulet (PODD), Lyft (LYFT), Motorola Solutions (MSI), and Shopify (SHOP) are slated to report their quarterly results after equities stop trading. Those looking for more on which companies are reporting when should head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Friday, May 5

China: Caixin Services PMI – April

Eurozone: Retail Sales - March

US: Employment Report – March

US: Consumer Credit – March

Thought for the Day

“It is undesirable to believe a proposition when there is no ground whatever for supposing it true” – Bertrand Russell

Disclosures

