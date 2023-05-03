Daily Markets: Fed Meeting Marks Highlight of Big Day for Markets

Today’s Big Picture

Asia-Pacific equity markets finished the day down: India’s SENSEX declined 0.26%, Taiwan’s TAIEX 0.53%, South Korea’s KOSPI 0.91%, Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries 0.95%, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng 1.18% in a broad decline led by Energy Minerals, Consumer Services, and Technology Services.

Japan’s markets are closed today as the country celebrates Constitution Day which marks the enactment of Japan’s constitution in 1947. It is the first holiday in what is known as the Golden Week, which sees markets closed for the next two days. China’s markets are closed for a third and final day as the country wraps up its celebration of International Worker’s Day. European markets are mixed in midday trading and U.S. futures point to a higher open but interestingly, at least at the time of writing, the Cboe Volatility (VIX) index is higher as well.

To say today is a big day for the market and investors is an understatement as what we learn before and just after the market opens will shape expectations for the economy and could, at the margin, influence the Fed’s outlook for monetary policy later today. At 8:15 AM ET, ADP will report its April Employment Change report which is expected to show 148,000 jobs created during the month vs. 145,000 in March. At 9:45 AM ET, S&P Global (SPG) will release its final April PMI report for the U.S. services economy, followed by the analogous report from the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) at 10 AM ET. S&P Global’s data is expected to show the services economy expanded in April to 53.7, up from a reading of 52.6 the prior month. ISM’s report is thought to show a similar increase to 51.8 from 51.2. However, it will be what these reports say about inflation that will capture investor attention.

At 2 PM ET, the Fed will issue its latest policy statement and the market overwhelmingly sees it boosting rates by 25-basis points but what it says about the path ahead for interest rates, will be of far greater interest to the market. While inflation has been stickier than expected, raising questions over the Fed’s ability to combat it effectively, recent bank failures and prospects for tightening credit will likely influence the Fed’s forward-facing comments.

Data Download

International Economy

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in the Euro Area decreased slightly to 6.5% in March, the lowest rate on record and reflecting a tight labor market.

Domestic Economy

In addition to the economic data we discussed above, we also have the usual Wednesday weekly data that includes the latest MBA Mortgage Applications index and oil inventory from the Energy Information Administration.

Amid renewed worries this week over the debt ceiling, White House officials are reportedly leaving the door open to a compromise with House Republicans on government spending that also resolves the impasse over the federal debt ceiling. Those reports suggest President Biden remains willing to negotiate over government spending levels but won’t negotiate on whether the United States pays for programs and bills that it is already legally obligated to spend money on.

Markets

Traders got nervous in the face of extended banking woes ahead of today’s economic releases, especially the Fed rate announcement as both the Dow and the Nasdaq Composite fell 1.08%, the S&P 500 dropped 1.16% and the Russell 2000 closed 2.10% lower. Energy (-4.35%) and Financials (-2.27%) took the biggest hits as all sectors were down except for Consumer Discretionary which eked out a 0.10% gain. There wasn’t much that bucked yesterday’s trend but names that did trade up included Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) [6.30%] up on a strong reported quarter and unchanged guidance, Marriot International (MAR) [4.98%] on a strong reported quarter and raised guidance, and Etsy (ETSY) [3.03%] on what looks like a technical bounce as traders bought shares after watching the name decline just over 17% YTD.

Here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: 1.62%

S&P 500: 7.29%

Nasdaq Composite: 15.42%

Russell 2000: -1.65%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): 72.65%

Ether (ETH-USD): 56.02%

Stocks to Watch

Before U.S. equity markets begin trading today, Bunge (BG), CVS Health (CVS), Estee Lauder (EL), Hanesbrands (HBI), Kraft Heinz (KHC), Radware (RDWR), and Yum! Brands (YUM) are expected to report their quarterly results

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) reported March quarter revenue and EPS that topped consensus expectations. Data Center revenue was essentially unchanged year over year at $1.295 billion, Client revenue plummeted 65% YoY to $739 million, and Gaming revenue fell 6% to $1.757 billion while Embedded revenue grew 163% YoY to $1.562 billion. For the current quarter, AMD sees revenue in the range of $5.0-5.6 billion vs the $5.51 billion consensus.

Ford Motor (F) delivered March quarter results that also topped top and bottom line expectations with revenue rising 21.4% YoY to $39.09 billion, excluding Ford Credit, vs. the $37.42 billion consensus. The company’s earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) rose 45% YoY with an adjusted margin of 8.1%. Revenue at Ford Blue came in at $25.1 billion, up 21% YoY with an EBIT margin of 10.4%, while Ford Model e came in at $0.7 billion, down 27% YoY due to production issues during the quarter. Ford Pro revenue rose 28% YoY to $13.2 billion. Ford reaffirmed its 2023 guidance that calls for adjusted EBIT of $9-$11 billion and adjusted free cash flow of about $6 billion.

Starbucks (SBUX) reported March quarter EPS of $0.74, well ahead of the $0.65 consensus spurred on by revenues that rose 14.2% YoY to $8.72 billion vs the $8.43 billion consensus. Global comparable store sales increased 11%, primarily driven by a 6% increase in comparable transactions and 4% increase in average ticket. North America comparable store sales increased 12%, driven by a 6% increase in comparable transactions and a 5% increase in average ticket; International comparable store sales increased 7%, driven by a 7% increase in comparable transactions; China comparable store sales increased 3%, driven by a 4% increase in comparable transactions and a 1% decline in average ticket. The company reaffirmed its 2023 revenue guidance of 10%-12% YoY growth with U.S. comp sales rising 7%-9% and global comp growth near the high end of 7%-9%.

March quarter revenue and EPS reported by Yum China (YUMC) handily beat Wall Street expectations. Same-store sales increased +8% YoY, with increases of 8% at KFC and 7% at Pizza Hut, excluding foreign exchange. After opening 233 net new locations during the March quarter, Yum continues to forecast opening ~1,100 to 1,300 net new stores this year.

Match Group (MTCH) reported March quarter EPS of $0.42, missing the $0.56 consensus as revenue for the period fell 1.4% YoY to $787.12 million, also missing the $794.06 million consensus. For the current quarter, the company sees revenue of $805-$815 million below the $822.55 million consensus.

IPOs

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) will spin off Kenvue, its consumer health unit in a new IPO expected to start trading on May 5.

After Today’s Market Close

Cross Country (CCRN), Equinix (EQIX), Fastly (FSLY), Ingersoll Rand (IR), Kulicke & Soffa (KLIC), Mosaic (MOS), Nu Skin (NUS), Qorvo (QRVO), Qualcomm (QCOM), Synaptics (SYNA), Trip Advisor (TRIP), Tudor Perini (TPC), and Universal Display (OLED) are slated to report their quarterly results after equities stop trading. Those looking for more on which companies are reporting when should head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Thursday, May 4

Eurozone: S&P Global Services PMI – April

UK: Bank of England Consumer Credit – March

UK: Services PMI – April

Eurozone: Producer Price Index – March

Eurozone: European Central Bank Rate Decision

US: Weekly Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims

US: Challenger Job Cuts – April

US: Productivity & Unit Labor Cost – 1Q 2023

US: Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories

Friday, May 5

China: Caixin Services PMI – April

Eurozone: Retail Sales - March

US: Employment Report – March

US: Consumer Credit – March

Thought for the Day

“Happiness is not an ideal of reason but of imagination” – Immanuel Kant

Disclosures

