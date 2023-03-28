Daily Markets: Fed Futures Curve at Odds With Fed Statements

Today’s Big Picture

Asia-Pacific equity markets finished the day mixed: Taiwan’s TAIEX fell 0.81% on a broad decline led by Technology Services, China’s Shanghai Composite dropped 0.19% and India’s SENSEX ended the day essentially flat, down 0.07%. Japan’s Nikkei advanced 0.15%, Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries and South Korea’s KOSPI gained 1.06% and 1.07%, respectively, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng closed 1.11% higher led by Energy Materials, and Consumer Durables names. European markets are trading up in midday trading and U.S. futures point to a neutral to down open.

We have a somewhat quiet morning ahead of several pieces of housing data and the U.S. Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs holding a hearing later this morning on recent bank failures and the federal regulatory response. Investors will be digesting that as they wait for several Federal Reserve speeches this week as well as Friday’s inflation data. In those speeches and data, they will be looking to see which scenario is more likely - the Fed’s fresh economic projections that show a 5.1% fed funds rate by the end of this year or several rate cuts in the back half of 2023 currently priced in by Fed Funds futures traders and decoded by the CME FedWatch Tool. With some time and a fair amount of data updates ahead of the Fed’s May policy meeting, the likely reality is that this bit of cognitive dissonance won’t be resolved in the near term. We continue to think upcoming bank earnings for the March quarter and the credit tightening insight it provides will provide another useful piece of the fed fund futures puzzle.

Data Download

International Economy

The manufacturing climate indicator in France fell to 104 in March of 2023 from 105 in the previous month but remained above market forecasts of 103.

Manufacturing confidence in Italy rose to 104.2 in March of 2023, the highest since July 2022 and well above market forecasts of 102.5, from the upwardly revised 103 in the previous month. Confidence improved regarding the future of new orders (6.4 vs 4 in February), production (8.6 vs 5.7), and employment levels (5.7 vs 5.2).

At 9:15 AM ET, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde will give a speech at the opening ceremony of BIS Innovation Hub Eurosystem Centre in Frankfurt.

Domestic Economy

This morning at 9 AM ET, we will get twin looks at housing prices in January through the FHFA Housing Price Index and the S&P Case-Shiller Home Price Index.

At 10 AM ET, the March Consumer Confidence report will be published and the consensus forecast sees a step down to 101 from 102.9 the prior month.

Also at 10 AM ET today, the Fed’s Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr will testify before the U.S. Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs on recent bank failures and the federal regulatory response. In his prepared remarks, Barr shared that in his opinion, “SVB failed because the bank's management did not effectively manage its interest rate and liquidity risk” and calls SVB’s failure “a textbook case of mismanagement.”

The U.S. and Japan announced a trade deal on electric vehicle battery minerals that would grant Japanese automakers access to the Biden administration’s $7,500 EV tax credit scheme as part of the Inflation Reduction Act.

Markets

The latest weekend Vegas-Wedding-style bank merger and the pledge of the U.S. Government to backstop any potentially unfunded liabilities eased financial market fears as Financials (1.39%) were bested only by Energy (2.13%) in trading yesterday. Technology, Communication Services, and Real Estate were the only lagging sectors, down anywhere from 0.34% to 0.77%. This was reflected somewhat in the broad indexes as the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.47% while the S&P 500 gained 0.16%, the Dow rose 0.60% and the Russell 2000 closed 1.08% higher. Things are apparently smelling (and tasting?) better over at International Flavors and Fragrances (IFF) as traders bid up shares 6.35% on the company reaffirming previous Q1 2023 guidance, and despite DJ S&P analysts revising the company’s outlook to negative from stable.

Here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: -2.16%

S&P 500: 3.59%

Nasdaq Composite: 12.44%

Russell 2000: -0.43%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): 63.69%

Ether (ETH-USD): 43.20%

Stocks to Watch

Before U.S. equity markets begin trading today, IHS Holding (IHS), Lovesac (LOVE), McCormick & Co. (MKC), and Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) are expected to report their quarterly results

PVH (PVH) reported better than expected January quarter top and bottom-line results and issued stronger than expected guidance for its fiscal 2024. During the January quarter, the company’s gross margin was 55.9% vs. 58.3% in the year-ago quarter as the benefit from price increases and a favorable shift in regional and channel mix were more than offset by higher costs and increased promotional activity due to elevated inventory levels industry-wide. PVH is hosting a conference call at 9 AM ET to discuss results and guidance.

Alibaba (BABA) plans to split its $220 billion business into six main units which will cover e-commerce, media, and the cloud, each of which will explore fundraising or initial public offerings.

As part of its larger plans to cut $5.5 billion in costs, Disney (DIS) will begin layoffs this week, reportedly the first of three rounds before the beginning of the summer that will result in about 7,000 job cuts.

Lyft (LYFT) confirmed leadership succession plans with co-founders Logan Green (chief executive officer) and John Zimmer (president) having decided to transition from their full-time executive management positions into non-executive roles as chair and vice chair of the Lyft board, effective April 17, 2023, and June 30, 2023, respectively. On April 17, David Risher will become CEO. Alongside this news, Lyft shared there was no change to its previously issued 1Q 2023 guidance.

Pinterest (PINS) approved a restructuring plan that includes subleasing certain office space and abandoning other leased office space. This follows the company’s previously announced ~4% workforce reduction that began in February. The actions associated with the office space reductions under the plan are expected to be fully complete in 2023.

Virgin Orbit (VORB) has reportedly gone into an operational pause and its 750 employees were put on unpaid leave.

IPOs

Near-term the calendar for such activity looks rather thin. Readers looking to dig more into the upcoming IPO calendar should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

After Today’s Market Close

Cal-Maine Foods (CALM), Dave & Buster’s (PLAY), Jefferies (JEF), lululemon athletic (LULU), and Micron (MU) are slated to report their quarterly results after equities stop trading. Those looking for more on which companies are reporting when should head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Wednesday, March 29

Germany: GfK German Consumer Climate – April

European Central Bank Non-Monetary Policy Meeting

US: Weekly MBA Mortgage Applications

US: Pending Home Sales – February

US: Weekly EIA Crude Oil Inventories

Thursday, March 30

Eurozone: Business and Consumer Survey – March

Germany: Consumer Price Index - March

US: Weekly Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims

US: 4Q 2022 GDP, PCE Price Index – Third Estimate

US: Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories

Friday, March 31

Japan: Tokyo Core CPI – March

Japan: Industrial Production, Retail Sales – February

China: Manufacturing and Non-Manufacturing PMIs – March

Eurozone: Consumer Price Index - March

US: Personal Income & Spending, PCE Price Index – February

US: University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index – March

Thought for the Day

“If you can laugh at yourself, you are going to be fine. If you allow others to laugh with you, you will be great.” ~ Martin Niemoller

