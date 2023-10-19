Daily Markets: Fed Chair Powell to Deliver Key Speech Today. Here's What to Expect

Today’s Big Picture

Asia-Pacific equity markets finished the day lower, taking their cue from yesterday’s U.S. market returns. The only market that remained positive was Taiwan’s TAIEX which eked out a 0.07% gain as Transportation and Commercials Services names helped nudge that index into positive territory. India’s SENSEX declined 0.38%, Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries fell 1.28%, China’s Shanghai Composite shed 1.74% and both Japan’s Nikkei and South Korea’s KOSPI dropped close to 1.90%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng closed 2.46% lower in a broad decline led by Producer Manufacturing, and Retail Trade names.

European markets are lower in midday trading, and U.S. equity futures point to a mixed open as shares of Netflix (NFLX) are lifting the Nasdaq-100 this morning.

Equity markets are contending with the barrage of earnings reports, but today could easily be mistaken for Fed Day given the array of Fed officials, including Fed Chair Jerome Powell, scheduled to speak. Comments from Fed officials over the last few days indicate that despite signs that inflation remains persistent, the U.S. economy is far stronger than many expected. Markets will be focused on Powell’s comments today when he speaks to the Economic Club of New York at noon ET.

Powell is expected to outline his thinking on the Fed’s next rate steps and while we expect some tough talk, multiple wars and the 10-year treasury yield sitting at almost 4.97% may lead Powell to temper his comments. We suspect that will put the focus not on the Fed’s upcoming November policy meeting but on what the Fed will be contemplating for its December one. At a minimum, Powell will signal “higher for longer” is on the table, but if his comments are perceived as more dovish than expected, we’re likely to see equities move higher. Following Powell’s comments, we have another five Fed speakers and odds are they will be echoing the Fed Chair’s comments. Our suggestion to readers looking to see how the market interprets comments from Powell and the gang is to watch the 10-year treasury yield.

Data Download

International Economy

Average new home prices in China's 70 major cities fell by 0.1% year-on-year in September, down at the same pace for the third month in a row as demand remained sluggish.

Domestic Economy

If it’s Thursday that means we have weekly data for Initial and Continuing Jobless Claims as well as Natural Gas Inventories on deck. We will also receive the Philly Fed’s Manufacturing Index for October at 8:30 AM ET followed by September Existing Home Sales data at 10 AM ET.

President Biden will address the nation tonight at 8 PM ET to discuss America’s response to Hamas’ terrorist attacks against Israel and Russia’s ongoing brutal war against Ukraine.

Markets

Overall, sentiment shifted yesterday as the investors are trying to figure out what the Fed means by “for longer” now that we seem to have hit what looks like a terminal rate for this cycle. This, coupled with housing data not meeting expectations put pressure on equities. Real Estate, Consumer Discretionary, Industrials, and Materials all traded between 2.20% and 2.59% lower. Consumer Staples (0.37%) was the only sector to post gains except for Energy (0.91%), as oil continues to trade on its own set of fundamentals. All the broad indexes were lower as the Dow fell 0.89%, the S&P 500 dropped 1.34%, the Nasdaq Composite declined 1.62% and the Russell 2000 gave back much of its recent rally closing 2.11% lower. Shares of Abbott Laboratories (ABT) were bid up 3.71% yesterday after reporting a strong quarter and raising guidance.

Here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: 1.56%

S&P 500: 12.37%

Nasdaq Composite: 27.21%

Russell 2000: -1.84%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): 70.67%

Ether (ETH-USD): 30.54%

Stocks to Watch

Before U.S. equity markets begin trading today, Alaska Air (ALK), American Airlines (AAL), AT&T (T), Freeport McMoran (FCX), Genuine Parts (GPC), Manpower (MAN), Nokia (NOK), Philip Morris International (PM), Snap-On (SNA), Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM), and Union Pacific (UNP) are among the companies reporting their latest quarterly results.

Names seeing movement this morning include Netflix (NFLX) being bid up strongly (more below) while Zions Bancorp (ZION) and Tesla (TSLA) are under pressure, as traders react to earnings updates from all of these names.

Tesla missed September quarter consensus revenue and EPS expectations as margin pressures offset the 27% YoY increase in deliveries that reached 435,059 during the quarter. Declines in operating income during the period reflected reduced ASP due to pricing and mix, an increase in operating expenses driven by Cybertruck, AI, and other R&D projects, and cost of production ramp and idle cost related to factory upgrades. For 2023, Tesla expects to remain ahead of the long-term 50% CAGR with around 1.8 million vehicles for the year and Cybertruck deliveries remain on track for later this year. CEO Elon Musk said he has concerns about the impact of high interest rates on car buyers and is evaluating plans for a factory in Mexico as it gauges the economic outlook. TSLA shares are trading down 5% in pre-market action.

Bottom line results for Netflix’s September quarter handily beat consensus expectations while revenue rose 7.8% YoY to $8.54 billion matching market expectations. Global streaming paid net adds were 8.76 million in the quarter. While the company mostly paused price increases as it rolled out paid sharing, its overall approach remains the same — a range of prices and plans to meet a wide range of needs. Effective yesterday, Netflix adjusted prices in the US, UK and France. For the current quarter, Netflix sees revenue and EPS of $8.69 billion and $2.15 vs. the market consensus of $8.78 billion and $2.17. Shares are up 13% in pre-market trading.

Semiconductor capital equipment company Lam Research (LRCX) reported a beat and raise September quarter with EPS coming in at $6.66 vs. the $6.15 consensus. Revenue for the quarter fell 31.4% YoY, coming in at $3.48 billion vs. the $3.42 billion consensus. For the current quarter, Lam sees EPS of $6.25-$7.75 vs. the $6.77 consensus with revenue in the range of $3.4-$4.0 billion vs. the $3.65 billion consensus. During the earnings call, management shared that R&D spending is likely to ramp up in 2024 suggesting operating margins and profit generation may not be as strong as previously anticipated.

September quarter results at Steel Dynamics (STLD) were mixed as the company’s EPS missed consensus expectations, while its revenue fared better than expected coming in at $4.59 billion, down 18.8% YoY, vs. the $4.49 billion consensus. Management noted there have been additional price increases related to customer concerns over potential lack of flat-rolled steel availability in the fourth quarter, as backlogs have extended." Looking ahead the company sees the continued onshoring of manufacturing businesses, combined with the expectation of significant fixed asset investment to be derived from public funding related to the US Infrastructure, Inflation Reduction Act, and Department of Energy programs, will competitively position the domestic steel industry.

Las Vegas Sands (LVS) matched September quarter EPS forecasts of $0.55 while revenue for the quarter came in at $2.8 billion vs. the $2.72 billion consensus. The year-over-year revenue surge of ~178% reflected the recovery in travel and tourism spending in both Macao and Singapore.

Costco Wholesale (COST) announced CEO Craig Jelinek will step down effective January 1, 2024, with Ron Vachris, President and Chief Operating Officer since February 2022 assuming the role of President and CEO. Craig will remain with Costco through April 2024, serving in an advisory role and assisting Ron during the transition. Craig will also continue to serve on the Board of Directors and will stand for reelection at the January 2024 annual meeting.

IPOs

After Today’s Market Close

CSX (CSX), Intuitive Surgical (ISRG), WD-40 (WDFC), and Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) will report their quarterly results after equities stop trading. Those looking for more on upcoming quarterly earnings reports should head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Friday, October 20

Japan: Inflation Rate – September

Germany: PPI – September

UK: Retail Sales – September

Thought for the Day

“Take the attitude of a student, never be too big to ask questions, never know too much to learn something new.” —Augustine Og Mandino

Disclosures

Costco Wholesale (COST) is a constituent of the Tematica BITA Big Spenders & Savers Index

