Daily Markets: Falling Oil Prices Bolsters Goldilocks Scenario

Asia-Pacific equity markets finished the day mostly lower except for China’s Shanghai Composite, Taiwan’s TAIEX, and Japan’s Nikkei which gained 0.11%, 0.22%, and 0.48%, respectively. Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries shed 0.12%, India’s SENSEX declined 0.28%, and South Korea’s KOSPI gave back 0.74%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell -2.12% in a broad decline led by Retail Trade names like Alibaba Group Holdings (BABA, local ticker 9988). European markets are up across the board in midday trading except for Italy, and U.S. equity futures point to a flat to positive open.

Oil prices have sunk into bear market territory as supply continues to exceed demand, bolstering the Goldilocks scenario for the market. Expectations call for more states to see gas prices move below $3 per gallon. Paired with continued real wage growth suggests consumer discretionary spending may hold up better than expected despite record consumer credit card debt and the return of student debt payments. Retailer guidance next week and the results of the Black Friday-Cyber Monday shopping weekend will be a litmus test for that line of thinking.

Prospects for continued inflation progress and the rolling consensus forecast GDP forecast of 2.2% for the current quarter tallied from regional Fed bank forecasting models set the backdrop for five Fed speakers today. Following Fed Chair Powell’s recent shift to a more balanced tone for monetary policy, the market will be looking to see if any (or all) of the five speakers take on a more dovish stance. As investors drink in those Fed comments, we would suggest watching the CME FedWatch Tool and its rate cut probabilities in 1H 2024, and also Treasury yields. If those probabilities increase and Treasury yields decline, the odds of the stock market ending the week on a higher note are pretty good.

Retail sales in the UK dropped 2.7% YoY in October, following a revised 1.7% decrease in September and surpassing the market expectation of a 1.5% fall. The October drop marks the 19th consecutive month of contraction in retail sales.

The inflation rate in the Euro Area was confirmed at 2.9% YoY in October, marking the lowest figure since July 2021. The core rate, which excludes food and energy prices, decreased to 4.2% in October, hitting its lowest level since July 2022. On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose by a marginal 0.1% in October, following a 0.3% increase in September.

At 8:30 AM ET, October Housing Starts and Building Permits will be released. The market consensus sees housing starts for the month falling to 1.35 million from 1.358 million in September. October Building Permits are also expected to trend lower to 1.45 million from 1.471 million the month before.

President Biden signed the two-stage bill to extend government funding through January 19 and February 2.

Following Target’s (TGT) earnings, Walmart (WMT) also raised a flag on holiday spending this year, sending its shares 8.09% lower and contributing, along with Costco’s (COST) 3.05% slide, to just over 60.00% of the Consumer Staples sector’s 1.23% decline yesterday. This revelation set the mood for equities yesterday as broad indexes had a lackluster Thursday. The S&P 500 gained 0.12%, the Nasdaq Composite came close to flat up a mere 0.07% while the Dow declined 0.13% and the Russell 2000 fell 1.52%. Despite the mood, shares of McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) managed to gain 2.12% after the company announced a 10% increase in its dividend. This increase marks the 47th consecutive year the company has raised its dividends.

Here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: 5.42%

S&P 500: 17.42%

Nasdaq Composite: 34.85%

Russell 2000: 0.71%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): 118.10%

Ether (ETH-USD): 63.64%

Before U.S. equity markets begin trading today, BJ’s Wholesale (BJ), Buckle (BKE), and Spectrum Brands (SPB) will report their latest quarterly results.

Pre-Market breadth seems healthy, as shares of 239 of the S&P 500’s 503 constituents have traded hands so far this morning, with 196 gainers and 43 decliners. Standouts this morning include shares of Ross Stores (ROST) (more below) seeing a healthy bid while Applied Materials (AMAT) is coming under some pressure (more below).

Applied Materials shares are down in pre-market trading following reports the company is being probed by the Justice Department for "sending hundreds of millions of dollars of equipment" to China's top chipmaker, SMIC, without export licenses. According to the report, these shipments took place in 2021 and 2022, after the U.S. Commerce Department added SMIC to its "Entity List" in December 2020, which restricted exports of goods and technology to the company. Separately, the semiconductor capital equipment company posted October quarter results that cleared consensus expectations and its guidance for the current quarter bookended consensus forecasts.

The Information reports Alphabet's (GOOG, GOOGL) Google is delaying the launch of its new large language model called Gemini, a potential rival to AI models from Microsoft (MSFT) backed OpenAI.

Meta Platforms (META) introduced two new AI-based features for video editing called Emu Video and Emu Edit, which can carry out tasks based on text instructions.

Gap (GPS) reported October quarter results that held far better than expected with both EPS and revenue for the period coming in ahead of consensus expectations. Comparable sales were down -2% but ending inventory of $2.38 billion was down 22% YoY. The retailer reaffirmed its fiscal 2023 revenue outlook, with net sales potentially decreasing in the mid-single-digit range compared to FY 2022's $15.6 billion, which suggests a figure just ahead of the $14.71 billion consensus.

Ross Stores are moving higher after beating October quarter consensus expectations that included a 5% increase in comp sales compared to the company’s +2%-3% guidance. For the current quarter, Ross sees EPS of $1.56-$1.62 vs. the $1.62 consensus with same-store comps of +1-2%.

September quarter results at homebuilder Beazer Homes (BZH) topped consensus expectations and the company reported its net new orders rose 42.5% to 1,003. The backlog dollar value of $886.4 million was down 22.6% due to the 18.2% decrease in backlog units to 1,711 and a 5.4% decrease in the average selling price of homes in the backlog to ~$518,000. Per Beazer, ”The strength of the economy and a lack of existing homes for sale continued to provide support for demand.”

Monday, November 20

Germany: Producer Price Index - October

US: Leading Indicators- October

Tuesday, November 21

Eurozone: New Car Registrations – October

UK: Labor Productivity – 3Q 2023

US: US Chicago Fed National Activity Index – October

US: Existing Home Sales – October

US: FOMC Meeting Minutes

Wednesday, November 22

Eurozone: Flash Consumer Confidence - November

US: Weekly MBA Mortgage Applications

US: Durable Orders – October

US: The University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index (Final) – November

US: Weekly EIA Crude Oil Inventories

Thursday, November 23

Eurozone: HCOB Flash Manufacturing & Services PMIs – November

UK: S&P Global/CIPS Flash Manufacturing & Services PMIs - November

Friday, November 24

Japan: Inflation Rate – October

Japan: Jibun Bank Flash Manufacturing & Services PMIs – November

Germany: Ifo Business Climate Index – November

US: S&P Global Flash Manufacturing & Services PMIs – November

