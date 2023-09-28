Daily Markets: Employment, Housing Updates Today

Today’s Big Picture

Asia-Pacific equity markets finished the day mixed. Japan’s Nikkei fell 1.54% after a number of large insurance companies self-reported “inappropriate business practices" after the Financial Services Agency (FSA) ordered them to follow up on price-fixing allegations. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng declined 1.36%, and India’s SENSEX closed 0.92% lower. Both Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries (-0.10%) and China’s Shanghai Composite (0.10%) came close to a flat day and Taiwan’s TAIEX rose 0.27% on a broad rally led by Utilities names. South Korea’s markets are closed today, tomorrow, and Monday as the country participates in the Chuseok Festivity, commonly referred to as the “Korean Thanksgiving.” For good measure, markets are also closed on Tuesday of next week as the country celebrates its National Day. European markets are trending mostly flat to lower in midday trading, and U.S. equity futures point to a flat to mixed open as some Nasdaq 100 names are coming under pressure this morning.

As there is a corporate earnings lull before we head into the second quarter reporting season, economic updates are acting as our barometer. Today brings employment and housing updates (more below) ahead of tomorrow’s PCE release. As we’ve been discussing, we're seeing mixed signals from recent economic data, and while equities have generally been resilient, by some measures, the bond market has been flashing warning signals fairly consistently. These signals, coupled with oil prices that seem destined to cross $100 a barrel and a Congress that can’t seem to get out of its own way, have some keeping an eye out for any press releases from Moody’s or S&P regarding credit actions concerning U.S. Treasuries.

While the Fitch rating service downgrade of the U.S. to AA+ from AAA in August produced a mild shock, credit actions from another rating agency have the potential to create real turmoil not just in U.S. markets but globally. To be clear, this is not something anyone is actively calling for, but given the current pace of events, it is something to keep in the back of our collective minds.

Data Download

International Economy

Germany’s preliminary September CPI will be released at 8:00 am ET this morning and expectations are that the YoY EU Harmonized top-line rate will have declined to 4.7% from the previously reported 6.4% as energy price pressures continue to decline and the moving window of YoY comparison relegates the effects of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine to CPI history. A reminder that lower inflation does not mean prices are declining but rather, that the pace of price increases is slowing.

Domestic Economy

Today sees the final update of Q2 GDP, which is expected to remain unchanged at 2.6% on a YoY basis. Given the Fed’s efforts to slow the economy you would think investors would be satisfied with this result but when you compare it to the current 4.9% Q3 GDP forecast from the Atlanta Fed’s GDPNow model it become clear that the Fed has more work to do. The only question is if that work comes in the form of additional rate hikes or simply waiting until current levels have their intended effect.

8:30 am ET sees updates on latest unemployment data. The September 23 update for Initial Claims shows estimates of 215,000 against the previous week’s 201,000 new claims. Continuing Jobless Claims as of September 16 will also be released with analysts expecting that number to have risen to 1.675 million from the previously reported 1.662 million. While these figures are higher than the most recent results, they are stronger than March’s peak of 1.804 million Continuing Claims and June’s 249,000 Initial Claims figures.

Pending MoM Home Sales for August will be released with expectations of a decline of 0.20% as compared to the July increase of 0.90%.

Markets

After Tuesday’s minor rout, markets recovered modestly with broad indexes posting gains except for the Dow, which declined 0.20% as a number of Consumer Staples and Consumer Discretionary names traded off. The S&P 500 ended the day flat, eking out a 0.02 gain while the Nasdaq Composite added 0.22% and the Russell 2000 closed 0.98% higher. Sectors were mixed as Energy (2.49%) did its best to lift markets but with a just under 5% overall weight didn’t have enough clout to get it done, even with a number of oil majors gaining close to or over 4%. Utilities took the biggest hit, down 0.92% while all other sectors saw returns of +/- 1%. Shares of Nextera Energy (NEE) fell 8.23% after news broke of the company’s sale of its Florida City Gas holding to Chesapeake Utilities (CPK).

Here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: 1.22%

S&P 500: 11.33%

Nasdaq Composite: 25.09%

Russell 2000: 1.00%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): 58.73%

Ether (ETH-USD): 33.24%

Stocks to Watch

Before U.S. equity markets begin trading today, Accenture PLC (ACN), Jabil Inc (JBL), and CarMax (KMX) are scheduled to report their latest quarterly results.

Shares of Trimble (TRMB) are rallying this morning after it was announced the AGCO Corp (AGCO) will be acquiring an 85% stake in Trimble's portfolio of agricultural assets and technologies for $2.0 billion.

Micron Technology (MU) announced quarterly per share loss of $1.07 as compared to the previous quarter’s $1.45 positive result, beating analysts’ estimates of a $1.18 loss. Similarly, revenues fell to $4.01 billion from the previous quarter’s $6.64 billion but came in ahead of the $3.93 billion expectation. The ongoing security/technology battle between the US and China played into overall results after the company’s products were banned by China’s Cybersecurity Administration, which, considering the 25% geographic revenue exposure to China, played into these results. CEO Sanjay Mehrotra commented, "During fiscal 2023, amid a challenging environment for the memory and storage industry, Micron sustained technology leadership, launched a significant number of leading-edge products, and took decisive actions on supply and cost.” He went on to state that “2023 performance positions us well as a market recovery takes shape in 2024, driven by increasing demand and disciplined supply.”

Jefferies Financial Group (JEF) announced their latest quarterly earnings with revenue coming in at $1.18 billion, missing estimates of $1.25 billion and coming in lower than the previous year’s $1.51 billion. EPS was reported at $0.22 which also came in below both analysts' estimates of $0.34 and the previous year’s period $0.78 per share. Management commented “Our Q3 net revenues of $1.18B reflect an improving market environment. We are increasingly optimistic that we have come off the bottom of the cycle and that momentum in investment banking will continue.”

IPOs

Near-term the calendar for such activity looks rather thin. Readers looking to dig deeper into the upcoming IPO calendar should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

After Today’s Market Close

Nike Inc (NKE), Blackberry (BB), and Vail Resorts (MTN) are slated to report quarterly results after equities stop trading. Those looking for more on upcoming quarterly earnings reports should head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Friday, September 29

France: Inflation Rate – September

UK: BoE Consumer Credit - August

Eurozone: Inflation Rate (Flash) – September

Eurozone: Core Inflation Rate (Flash) – September

US: Core PCE Price Index - August

US: PCE Price Index - August

US: Personal Spending - August

US: Personal Income - August

US: Retail Inventories Ex Autos - August

US: Wholesale Inventories - August

US: Chicago PMI - September

US: Michigan Consumer Sentiment (Final) - September

Thought for the Day

“I don’t look to jump over seven-foot bars; I look around for one-foot bars that I can step over” ~ Warren Buffett

