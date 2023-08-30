Daily Markets: Employment Data Helps Fill in Economic Picture

Today’s Big Picture

Asia-Pacific equity markets finished the day flat to higher. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng, India’s SENSEX, and China’s Shanghai Composite were essentially unchanged, returning between -0.01% and 0.04% while Japan’s Nikkei and South Korea’s KOSPI rose just over 0.30%, and Taiwan’s TAIEX gained 0.58%. Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries closed 1.22% higher on a broad rally led by Health Services, and Technology Services names. European markets are mostly lower in midday trading and U.S. equity futures point to a lower open.

The data deluge continues today with this morning's publication of ADP’s Employment Change Report for August, which showed 177,000 jobs added for the month, below expectations of nearly 200,000, a far slower pace of job creation than the 324,000 in July. The report from ADP showed that wage inflation data for August slowed for workers. The results from ADP’s report could lead to revised expectations for Friday’s August Employment Report, one the market will be closely scrutinizing following Fed Chair Powell’s recent Jackson Hole comments.

We would remind readers there are several other pieces of economic data coming this week, including the July PCE Price Index as well as August Manufacturing PMI data from S&P Global and the Institute for Supply Management. Odds are the market will once again trade based on the latest data point. In our view, only once we have all of this week’s data and several pieces from next week will the market have a clearer picture ahead of monetary policy.

Data Download

International Economy

The consumer confidence index in Japan declined to 36.2 in August from July's 19-month high of 37.1 and below market forecasts of 37.5.

Passenger car registrations in the European Union increased 15.2% YoY to 851.2 thousand units in July, marking the 12th consecutive month of increase. For the first seven months of the year, EU car registrations grew by 17.6% YoY. Despite the year-on-year improvement, sales were still down by 22% compared to the same period in 2019.

The economic sentiment indicator in the Euro Area declined for the fourth consecutive month to 93.3 in August, falling short of market expectations of 93.7. This marked the lowest reading since November 2020, as the bloc's economy has been impacted by an aggressive policy tightening initiated by the ECB, alongside persistently high inflation rates.

Consumer credit in the UK increased by £1.191 billion in July, missing market forecasts of a £1.3 billion rise. The July increase was driven by a fall in borrowing through other forms of consumer credit while borrowing on credit cards remained broadly unchanged for the third consecutive month.

Domestic Economy

In addition to the August ADP Employment Change Report discussed above today also brings the second revision for 2Q 2023 US GDP and July Pending Home Sales data. In the revised GDP report, market watchers and data junkies will assess revisions vs. the initial +2.4% headline print for the quarter as well as adjustments for both the headline PCE Price Index and core-PCE Price Index

The Transportation Security Administration expects to screen more than 14 million passengers during the Labor Day holiday weekend from Sept. 1-Sept. 6. Travel volumes during this summer travel period are higher than in 2019 during the same summer travel period, marking the busiest summer travel period on record.

Hurricane Idalia is strengthening and could be at Category 4 strength when it is expected to make landfall across Florida’s Gulf Coast and move northeast through some of the coastal southern states today.

Markets

The so-called Magnificent Seven seemed to resume throwing their weight around again as the Consumer Discretionary (2.50%), Communication Services (2.22%), and Technology (2.00%) sectors posted healthy gains aided by their respective mega-cap constituents. All other sectors closed ahead yesterday but were below 1%, except for Real Estate (1.14%). This price action played out in the broad indexes as the Dow rose 0.85%, the S&P 500 gained 1.45%, the Russell 2000 was up 1.42% and the Nasdaq Composite closed 1.74% higher. After rallying the past couple of days, traders turned the tables on Paccar Inc (PCAR) bidding shares down 2.72% in what looks like some short-term profit-taking.

Here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: 5.14%

S&P 500: 17.14%

Nasdaq Composite: 33.22%

Russell 2000: 7.62%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): 66.88%

Ether (ETH-USD): 44.11%

Stocks to Watch

Before U.S. equity markets begin trading today, Brown Forman (BF.B), Conn’s (CONN), Mastercraft (MDFT), and Patterson Companies (PDCO) will be among the handful of companies reporting their quarterly results.

Shares of HP (HPQ) were under pressure after the company cut its cash flow forecast for this year to $3 billion vs. its prior guidance of $3-$3.5 billion and lowered its EPS outlook to $3.23-$3.35 as compared to the prior $3.30-$3.50. The catalyst for the reduced expectations is the slower-than-expected recovery in the PC market. For the company’s July quarter, Personal Systems sales fell 11% YoY while revenue for its Printing segment dropped 7% with Consumer Printing revenue tumbling 28% YoY.

Shares of Ambarella (AMBA) also dropped after the company reported mixed July quarter results and guided expectations for the current quarter below consensus expectations. For the current quarter, the company forecasts its top line near $50 million versus $62.1 million in the July quarter and the $67.88 million consensus. Per management, "Customers are now more aggressively reducing their inventory, and we are now seeing some pockets of weak end-market demand, which further complicates our customers' efforts to reduce their inventory. We estimate that our clients' inventory levels will stabilize by the end of the year, allowing us to resume growth in the following fiscal year."

Branded apparel company PVH (PVH) bested top and bottom-line expectations for its July quarter and lifted its EPS guidance for the current year. However, the company did guide EPS for its current October quarter to $2.70, well below the $2.96 consensus.

IPOs

Inspire Veterinary Partners (IVP) priced its initial public offering of 1.6 million shares at $4.00. Those shares will begin trading today on Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "IVP."

Readers looking to dig deeper into the upcoming IPO calendar should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

After Today’s Market Close

Chewy (CHWY), Cooper (COO), CrowdStrike (CRWD), Five Below (FIVE), Okta (OKTA), Salesforce (CRM), and Victoria’s Secret (VSCO) are slated to report quarterly results after equities stop trading. Those looking for more on upcoming quarterly earnings reports should head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Thursday, August 31

China: NBS Manufacturing & Non-Manufacturing PMI – August

Germany: Retail Sales, Import/Export Prices – July

Eurozone: Flash Inflation Rate - August

US: Challenger Job Cuts – August

US: Personal Income & Spending, PCE Price Index – July

Friday, September 1

Japan: Jibun Bank Manufacturing PMI - August

China: Caixin Manufacturing PMI - August

Eurozone: HCOB Manufacturing PMI – August

UK: S&P Global/CIPS Manufacturing PMI - August

US: Employment Report – July (8:30 AM ET)

US: S&P Global Manufacturing PMI Index (Final) – August

US: ISM Manufacturing Index – August

US: Construction Spending – August

Thought for the Day

“Alas, summer sun can’t last forever. The days will grow cooler and shorter, and our skin will once again pale.” ~ Sarah MacLean

Disclosures

