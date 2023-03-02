Daily Markets: Employment Data, EU Inflation Gives Fed Something to Think About

Today’s Big Picture

Asia-Pacific equity markets finished the day mostly unchanged as Japan’s Nikkei, Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries, and China’s Shanghai Composite all returned within -0.06% and 0.05%. Taiwan’s TAIEX ended the day unchanged as the index gained a mere 0.23 points giving it a 0.0015% gain on the day. India’s SENSEX declined 0.84%, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.92% as Retail Trade and Consumer Services overshadowed gains made by Transportation. South Korea’s KOSPI gained 0.62% in a mixed day that saw Energy, and Non-Energy Minerals help edge out the drag from Communications names. By mid-day trading, European equity indices are mixed, and U.S. futures point to a mixed open.

The markets are digesting the latest core inflation data for the Euro Area that points to keeping the European Central Bank on its rate hiking path. There is a final onslaught of corporate earnings today, including reports from Macy’s (M), Costco (COST), Broadcom (AVGO), Nordstrom (JWN), and Marvell (MRVL). Tomorrow will see investors parsing through another set of Service Sector PMI reports, which will shed some new light on the current lightning rod for the market - Service sector inflation.

While we wait for those data and earnings, 10-year Treasury yields have once again moved above the 4% level. Investors will want to revisit that following this morning’s weekly jobless claims and 4Q 2022-unit labor cost and productivity data. Should that yield remain above 4% on a prolonged basis, it will be more than likely we will see questions emerge about the market’s valuation multiples, especially as the Fed continues to take interest rates higher.

Data Download

International Economy

Japanese companies increased spending on plant and equipment by 7.7% YoY in 4Q 2022 with spending on fabricated metal products (56.4%), general-purpose machinery (34.1%), and chemical & allied products (26.2%) offsetting declines in petroleum & coal products (-21%), goods rental & leasing (-19.1%) and transportation equipment (-12.3%). Japan’s consumer confidence index ticked higher to 31.1 in February from 31.0 the prior month, marking the highest level since August 2022. The February print, however, missed the consensus forecast of 32.0.

Reuters reports China is becoming increasingly ambitious with its 2023 growth target, aiming potentially as high as 6%. The final growth target is expected to be revealed on March 5, which marks the start of China's annual legislative meeting.

The preliminary estimate for February consumer price inflation in the Euro Area ticked lower to 8.5% from 8.6% in January, but the reading was hotter than the 8.2% forecast. The core inflation rate increased for a third consecutive month, hitting a fresh record of 5.6% in February vs. 5.3% in January and market forecasts for 5.3%. This matches what we’ve seen unfold in the U.S. and suggests that, much like the Fed, we are likely to see the European Central Bank remain on a hawkish bent.

Domestic Economy

In addition to the usual Thursday economic reports that are weekly and continuing jobless claims data and natural gas inventories courtesy of the Energy Information Administration, we get another piece of rear-view economic data at 8:30 AM ET. We’re referring to the final reading for Productivity and Unit Labor Costs for 4Q 2022, which are expected to come in at 2.6% and 1.6%, respectively.

The Senate voted to overturn a Labor Department rule that permits fiduciary retirement fund managers to consider ESG, factors in their investment decisions. President Joe Biden has said he would veto the bill if it appeared on his desk.

Reports suggest the U.S. is sounding out close allies about the possibility of imposing new sanctions on China if Beijing provides military support to Russia for its war in Ukraine.

Markets

The Dow and Russell 2000 ended yesterday essentially flat, up 0.02% and 0.08%, respectively while the S&P 500 declined 0.47% and the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.66%. Sectors were mostly down except for Materials (0.78%) and Industrials (0.40%) while Energy steamed ahead, gaining 1.97%. Utilities (-1.65%) and Real Estate (-1.54%) took the biggest hits, followed closely by Consumer Discretionary, which fell 1.26%. Not everything was mixed yesterday as Wynn Resorts (WYNN) and MGM Resorts Int’l (MGM) both gained over 3% on expectations that overseas gaming revenues will do well going forward with post-lockdown China providing a steady stream of customers through Macau, especially considering the city’s recent further loosening of covid measures.

Here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: -1.46%

S&P 500: 2.91%

Nasdaq Composite: 8.72%

Russell 2000: 7.79%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): 42.62%

Ether (ETH-USD): 38.99%

Stocks to Watch

Before trading kicks off for U.S.-listed equities, Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD), Best Buy (BBY), Big Lots (BIG), Hormel Foods (HRL), Kroger (KR), Macy’s (M), Portillo’s (PTLO), Six Flags (SIX), Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM), and Utz Brands (UTZ) will be among the companies reporting their quarterly results.

Salesforce (CRM) delivered January quarter revenue and EPS that topped expectations and offered guidance for both the current quarter and all of 2023 that was above consensus forecasts. For its April quarter, the company sees EPS of 1.60-1.61 vs. the $1.32 consensus with revenue in the range of $8.16-$8.18 billion vs. the $8.03 consensus. Alongside that outlook, Salesforce increased its share repurchase program to $20 billion and shared it is focused on driving efficiencies and reducing costs. The company expects to share more of its long-term plans at its next Investor Day.

Snowflake (SNOW) also reported January quarter results that topped consensus forecasts led by the 53% YoY jump in revenue to $589 million. Product revenue for the quarter was $555.3 million, up 54% YoY. Per the company, it now has 7,828 total customers and 330 customers with trailing 12-month product revenue greater than $1 million. For the current quarter, Snowflake is calling for revenue of $568-$573 million, up 44%-45% YoY.

Tesla (TSLA) shares are down in pre-market trading following the company’s first-ever investor day. While the company did not announce any new vehicle details, it did unveil plans to cut prices on Model 3 and Model Y vehicles and reduce production costs by as much as 50%. That revelation was part of the third stage of CEO Elon Musk’s “Master Plan” to grow the company to what he described as “extreme size.” Tesla reiterated its goal to produce 20 million EVS by 2030 and for context, it reported 2022 deliveries of ~1.31 million vehicles. Musk also confirmed plans for a Tesla factory in Monterrey, Mexico, adding it would supplement, rather than replace, any manufacturing at other Tesla facilities. The company also shared that its Cybertruck should be arriving later this year. And in a surprise move, Tesla shared it will offer Texas residents unlimited overnight charging for $30/month starting in July as part of its “Tesla Electric” energy retailing business.

Alongside January quarter results that were better than consensus forecasts, American Eagle (AEO) shared it remains focused on reducing expenses even after returning inventory to healthy levels. Given limited visibility into the macro environment and overall consumer spending behavior, the company offered a cautious view. For the current quarter, it guided revenue in the range of flat to up low-single digits with operating income approximately flat YoY.

Buckle (BKE) announced its comparable sales for the 4 weeks that ended February 25 declined -6.9%. The company also shared its net sales for the same four-week period dropped 6.1% to $82.5 million.

Waymo, Google’s (GOOGL) self-driving car division has cut ~8% of its staff across two rounds of layoffs this year. This follows Alphabet’s January announcement it would cut 12,000 jobs or 6% of its workforce after having added more than 50,000 employees over the prior two years.

IPOs

Atlas Energy Solution (AESI) is slated to start trading in the next couple of weeks but otherwise, the IPO forecast remains light. Readers looking to dig more into the upcoming IPO calendar should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

After Today’s Market Close

Broadcom (AVGO), ChargePoint (CHPT), Cooper (COO), Costco (COST), Dell (DELL), Hewlett Packard Enterprises (HPE), Marvell (MRVL), Nordstrom (JWN), Victoria’s Secret (BSCO), VMware (VMW), and Zscaler (ZS) are expected to report their quarterly results when US equities stop trading for the day. Those looking for more on which companies are reporting when, head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Friday, March 3

Japan: Services PMI - February

China: Caixin Services PMI – February

Eurozone: S&P Global Services PMI – February

Eurozone: Producer Price Index - January

UK: Services PMI - February

US: S&P Global Services PMI – February

US: ISM Non-Manufacturing Index – February

Thought for the Day

“Simplicity has a way of improving performance by enabling us to better understand what we are doing.” ~ Charlie Munger

