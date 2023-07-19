Daily Markets: Earnings Season Intensifies with Netflix, Tesla on Deck

Today’s Big Picture

Asia-Pacific equity markets finished the day higher except for Hong Kong’s Hang Seng, which closed down 0.33%, and Taiwan’s TAIEX which gave back 0.65% on a broad decline led by what the index provider describes as “Undefined” names. Both China’s Shanghai Composite and South Korea’s KOSPI ended the day flat posting gains of just over 0.00%. India’s SENSEX rose 0.45%, Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries gained 0.55%, and Japan’s Nikkei advanced 1.24% on a weakening Yen and strong U.S. Bank earnings. European markets are up across the board in midday trading and U.S. equity futures point to a positive open.

The stream of quarterly earnings reports intensifies today with high-profile results from Nasdaq (NDAQ), Goldman Sachs (GS), Netflix (NFLX), and Tesla (TSLA). The day also brings the next iteration of U.S. housing starts data, with the market looking to see if the May data marked a rebound for that part of the economy. So far, the second quarter earnings cycle is off to a positive start, and given the multi-day rally we have seen, markets seem to want to go higher. Comments from Charles Schwab (SCHW) point to clients becoming increasingly bullish during 2Q 2023 and findings from Bank of America (BAC) point to global equity funds racking up inflows of more than $70 billion in the last several weeks.

As we know, those inflows have to go somewhere and while that is poised to give equities some additional lift, the next pronounced move for the market will hinge on what the rest of the June quarter earnings season brings our way. A weakening dollar and moderating spending backed by better-than-expected results might be starting to bring some around to the soft landing camp but as with everything, only time will tell and the details will matter. As this story unfolds, the market is waiting for more details on China’s pledge yesterday that it would roll out policies to “restore and expand” consumption as part of a larger effort to stimulate its economy.

Data Download

International Economy

The Reuters Tankan sentiment index for manufacturers in Japan fell to +3 in July from +8 in June, declining for the first time in six months amid growing exporter concern about slowing external demand.

Passenger car registrations in the European Union grew 17.8% YoY to 1 million units in June marking the 11th consecutive month of increase. All the EU's largest markets grew solidly, led by Germany (24.8%), Spain (13.3%), France (11.5%), and Italy (9.1%). Meanwhile, battery electric car registrations in the EU jumped by 66.2% to 158,300 units in May, accounting for 15.1% of the market.

The consumer price inflation rate in the Euro Area was confirmed at 5.5% YoY in June, the lowest level since January 2022 due primarily due to a decline in energy prices. However, the core rate, which excludes volatile items such as food and energy, ticked higher to 5.5% from the 5.4% preliminary estimate, remaining close to a recent peak of 5.7%. Such a print supports the view that ECB policymakers are likely to continue raising rates in the upcoming months.

Consumer price inflation in the United Kingdom dropped to 7.9% YoY in June, marking the lowest level since March 2022 and slightly below the market consensus of 8.2%. Similar to what we saw in the above data for the Euro Area, the main driver behind the drop was the fall in fuel prices. While the core inflation rate, which excludes volatile items such as energy and food, eased to 6.9% from May's 31-year high of 7.1%, the distance to the Bank of England’s 2% target supports the notion of further rate hikes ahead.

Domestic Economy

We have the usual Wednesday fare of data that includes the latest update for the MBA Mortgage Applications Index and crude oil inventory data.

We also have the June Housing Starts and Building Permits data out at 8:30 AM ET. Following the strong report for May, which showed 1.631 million starts, the market consensus sees a drop to 1.48 million in June. We expect to see this report scrutinized rather heavily given what it may mean for 2Q 2023 GDP expectations, but we would caution readers that strong housing starts numbers don’t always translate into new home sales.

Markets

Equities were lifted by Bank earnings as Financials gained 1.13% and were matched only by Technology (1.13%), followed by Energy (0.84%). Laggards included Consumer Staples (-0.11%), Utilities (-0.77%), and Real Estate (-0.83%) This played out in the major indexes as the S&P 500 rose 0.71%, the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.76% while the Dow advanced 1.06% and general bullishness boosted the Russell 2000 1.27%. Shares of Charles Schwab were bid up 12.57% after the company reported earnings that topped analysts' estimates even as earnings were lower as compared to the same period in 2022.

Here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: 5.44%

S&P 500: 18.63%

Nasdaq Composite: 37.14%

Russell 2000: 12.20%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): 79.75%

Ether (ETH-USD): 58.19%

Stocks to Watch

Before U.S. equity markets begin trading today, Ally Financial (ALLY), ASML (ASML), Elevance Health (ELV), First Horizon (FHN), Halliburton (HAL), Goldman Sachs, and Northern Trust (NTRS) are among the companies slated to report their quarterly results.

Shares of Carvana (CVNA) slumped last night after the used car sales company stated it would release its second-quarter results before today's market open instead of its previously shared date of August 3.

June quarter results at JB Hunt (JBHT) came in lighter than expected led by intermodal volume declines that led segment revenue to fall 19% year over year. Operating income decreased year over year primarily due to lower revenue across all business segments, largely driven by a combination of lower volume and customer rates.

Interactive Broker (IBKR) reported June quarter results that came in below consensus expectations. Despite the more than 52% YoY gain in revenue, June quarter revenue of $1.00 billion missed the $1.06 billion consensus. Per the company, customer trading volume was mixed across product types with options contracts volume up 9% while futures contracts and stock share volumes were down 3% and 28%, respectively.

Qualcomm (QCOM) announced on Tuesday that it is teaming up with Meta Platforms (META) to bring large language models to run on smartphones and PCs, starting next year. Meta and Microsoft (MSFT) also announced support for the Llama family of large language models on Azure and Windows.

Shareholders of both Extra Space Storage (EXR) and Life Storage (LSI) approved the proposed merger of the two self-storage REITs.

The UK’s Competition and Markets Authority provisionally cleared Broadcom's (AVGO) $69 billion deal to buy VMware (VMW).

IPOs

Oddity Tech (ODD), Fitell Corp. (FTEL), and SRM Entertainment (SRM) are expected to price their IPOs in the coming days. Readers looking to dig deeper into the upcoming IPO calendar should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

After Today’s Market Close

Alcoa (AA), Crown Castle (CCI), Discover Financial Services (DFS), IBM (IBM), Las Vegas Sands (LVS), Netflix (NFLX), Steel Dynamics (STLD), Tesla (TSLA), and United Airlines (UAL) are slated to report their quarterly results after equities stop trading. Those looking for more on upcoming quarterly earnings reports should head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Thursday, July 20

Germany: Producer Price Index – June

Eurozone: Consumer Confidence - July

US: Weekly Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims

US: Philadelphia Fed Index – July

US: Existing Home Sales – June

US; Leading Indicators – June

US: Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories

Friday, July 21

Japan: Consumer Price Index – June

UK: Retail Sales - June

Thought for the Day

“Failure is nothing more than the chance to revive your strategy” ~ Anonymous

Disclosures

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.