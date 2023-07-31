Daily Markets: Earnings Season Continues, PMI and Jobs Data Ahead

Today’s Big Picture

Asia-Pacific equity markets finished the last trading day of July in the green with Japan’s Nikkei finishing up 1.3%, South Korea’s KOSPI 0.9%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng adding 0.8%, India’s SENSEX 0.6%, and China’s Shanghai Composite gaining 0.5%. Bringing up the rear, was the 0.1% advance in Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries. In midday trading, European markets are mixed, and U.S. equity futures point to a similar open later this morning as investors prepare to close out July.

As we flip another page on the calendar this week, the start of August brings with it the usual start of the month data as well as the continuing onrush of second-quarter earnings announcements. Roughly half of the S&P 500 basket of companies have reported and so far, the reports have been solid. However, we have yet to see any meaningful, positive revisions for earnings expectations from that basket for 2H 2023 or 2024. With more of that basket set to report this week, including quarterly results from Apple (AAPL) and Amazon (AMZN), investors will be looking for signs of such revisions with the S&P 500 trading north of 20x expected 2023 EPS.

With a preliminary U.S. GDP reading of +2.4% for the second quarter of 2023, the focus will now shift to determining how quickly the U.S. economy as well as those of other key countries across the globe are growing in the current quarter. Investors will also be focused on what July economic data says about inflation, and what Fed officials have to say as they return to the world stage this week following last week’s policy meeting. In an interview over the weekend, Minneapolis Fed chair Neel Kashkari and voting FOMC member shared he is no longer expecting a U.S. recession.

Data Download

International Economy

China’s official NBS Manufacturing PMI rose to 49.3 in July from 49 in June, exceeding market forecasts of 49.2. However, the latest print pointed to the fourth straight month of drop-in factory activity, amid a rapidly faltering post-pandemic recovery. The NBS Non-Manufacturing PMI declined to 51.5 in July from 53.2 a month earlier. The latest June data showed new orders (48.1 vs 49.5 in June) and foreign sales (47.7 vs 49.0) contracting for the third month in a row and at steeper paces.

In a move to boost consumption and spur the economy’s recovery, China’s National Development and Reform Commission released a wide-ranging policy document focusing on removing government restrictions on consumption, such as car purchase limits, improving infrastructure, and holding promotional events like food festivals.

Japan's housing started declining by 4.8% YoY in June, worse than market forecasts of a 0.2% drop, swinging from a 3.5% growth a month earlier. Retail sales volume in Japan grew 5.9% YoY in June, accelerating slightly from an upwardly revised 5.8% increase in May and matching the consensus forecast.

Retail sales in Germany unexpectedly declined by 0.8% MoM in June, missing market forecasts of a 0.2% growth while swinging from an upwardly revised 1.9% gain a month earlier. On a YoY basis, retail sales fell 1.6% in June.

An initial estimate of 2Q 2023 GDP for the Eurozone came in at +0.6% YoY easing from a 1.1% expansion in 1Q 2023 but slightly surpassing the market consensus of 0.5%. Core consumer prices in the Euro Area rose by 5.5% annually in July, unchanged with the inflation rate from the previous month, and above market expectations of a 5.4% increase. The result remains relatively close to the record-high of 5.7% from March, suggesting that the ECB is far from racing its target 2% headline inflation rate.

Domestic Economy

At 9:45 AM ET, the Chicago PMI for July will be published, and it is expected to come in at 43.0 up from June’s 41.5 figure.

The Biden administration issued a proposal this week directing automakers to raise the fuel economy of their vehicles to a fleet-wide average of 58 miles per gallon by 2032, as it seeks to cut greenhouse gas emissions and reduce the use of fossil fuels. The proposed rule released by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration would be applicable beginning in model year 2027 and ramping up through model year 2032.

Markets

Traders closed out the week deciding that despite the surprise 2.4% GDP print, an environment of moderating wage inflation and strong consumer spending was enough to ward off fears of continued Fed rate hikes. That coupled with oil trading around $80 pointed to more of a risk-on posture as sector leaders included Communication Services (1.94%), Consumer Discretionary (1.70%), and Technology (1.36%). This was reflected in the broad indexes as the Dow rose 0.50%, the S&P 500 gained 0.99%, the Russell 2000 added 1.36% and the Nasdaq Composite closed 1.90% higher. In individual names, Live Nation (LYV) fell 7.84% after it was announced that it was the focus of an anticipated antitrust suit brought by the U.S. Department of Justice over its selling and fee practices.

Here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: 6.98%

S&P 500: 19.34%

Nasdaq Composite: 36.79%

Russell 2000: 12.51%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): 76.63%

Ether (ETH-USD): 56.42%

Stocks to Watch

Before U.S. equity markets begin trading today, CNA Financial (CNA), Heartland Express (HTLD), and On Semiconductor (ON) are expected to report their quarterly results.

Walmart (WMT) paid $1.4 billion to buy out a large investor in Flipkart, further cementing its control of the Indian e-commerce giant.

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. launched the sale of an $18.5 billion loan portfolio from Signature Bank. The portfolio comprises 201 performing capital-call loans tied to firms including Starwood Capital Group, Carlyle Group (CG), Blackstone (BX), Thoma Bravo, and Brookfield Asset Management (BAM).

A Florida judge on Friday rejected a Walt Disney Co (DIS) request to dismiss a lawsuit by an oversight district.

Trucker Yellow Corp. (YELL) sent out notices to customers and employees saying it has ceased all operations, and the Teamsters union said the company notified the union it intends to file for bankruptcy.

Meta Platforms (META) are reportedly focused on boosting retention on their new Twitter rival Threads after the app lost more than half of its users in the weeks following its launch.

Colgate-Palmolive (CL) raised annual organic sales and profit forecast, banking on price hikes and resilient demand for its self-care and pet nutrition products.

Tempur Sealy (TPX) identified a cybersecurity event involving certain of the company's information technology systems. Tempur has begun the process to bring certain of its critical IT systems back online and has resumed operations. The forensic investigation remains ongoing, and the Company continues to work to determine whether this incident will have a material impact on its business, operations, or financial results.

IPOs

After Today’s Market Close

Avis Budget (CAR), Blink Charging (BLNK), Harmonic (HLIT), Monolithic Power (MPWR), Rambus (RMBS), Trex (TREX), and Yum China (YUMC) are slated to report their quarterly results after equities stop trading. Those looking for more on upcoming quarterly earnings reports should head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Tuesday, August 1

Japan: Manufacturing PMI – July

China: Caixin Manufacturing PMI – July

Eurozone: Manufacturing PMI – July

Eurozone: Unemployment Rate - June

UK: Manufacturing PMI - July

US: S&P Global Manufacturing PMI – July

US: ISM Manufacturing Index – July

US: Construction Spending – June

US: JOLTS Job Openings Report – June

Wednesday, August 2

US: Weekly MBA Mortgage Applications

US: ADP Employment Change Report – July

US: Weekly EIA Crude Oil Inventories

Thursday, August 3

Japan: Services PMI – July

China: Caixin Services PMI – July

Eurozone: Services PMI – July

UK: Services PMI - July

Productivity & Unit Labor Costs – 2Q 2022

US: Weekly Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims

US: S&P Global Services PMI – July

US: ISM Non-Manufacturing s Index – July

US: Factory Orders – June

US: Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories

Friday, August 4

Germany: Factory Orders – June

Eurozone: Retail Sales - June

US: Employment Report – July

