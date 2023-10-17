Daily Markets: Earnings, Retail Sales Data and More Fed Speakers

Today’s Big Picture

Asia-Pacific equity markets finished the day higher after the U.S. market bounce yesterday except for Taiwan’s TAIEX which ended the day essentially flat, down a mere 0.06%. China’s Shanghai Composite rose 0.32%, both India’s SENSEX and Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries gained close to 0.40%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 0.75% and South Korea’s KOSPI closed 0.98% higher. Japan’s Nikkei made up ground after recent drawdowns, gaining 1.20% as concerns over any spillover effect from the conflict in Israel lessened and traders turned their focus to recent strong earnings.

European markets are mostly lower in midday trading, and U.S. equity futures point to a lower open.

We have a busy period this morning that could result in some changes to U.S. equity futures before the market opens today. Quarterly results from Bank of America (BAC), Goldman Sachs (GS), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and others will be joined by comments from New York Fed President John Williams (8 AM ET) and the September Retail Sales Report (8:30 AM ET). Williams’ comments will be ones to watch as he is viewed as an influential voice on the Fed’s monetary policy body.

There are three other Fed speakers on tap for today: Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman, Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin and Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari. The market will be looking to see how their comments line up with the dovish ones issued over the last few days from Philly Fed President Patrick Harker. As those Fed head comments are collected and picked over ahead of Fed Chair Powell’s comments on Thursday, the market will continue to watch developments in the Middle East, and whether President Biden’s trip to Israel could help defuse an increasingly tense situation. The market will also be following developments in Washington as the Republicans are expected to hold a vote for House speaker with Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan looking to succeed ousted Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

Data Download

International Economy

The ZEW Indicator of Economic Sentiment for the Euro Area rebounded to 2.3 in October from -8.9 in the previous month, better than the market’s -8 consensus reading. The final October figure marked the highest reading since April 2023, with 53.7% of surveyed analysts foreseeing stability in economic activity, 24.3% forecasting an improvement, and 22% expecting a decline.

The ZEW Indicator of Economic Sentiment for Germany surged by 10.3 points from the previous month to reach -1.1 in October, significantly exceeding the market expectation of -9.3.

Domestic Economy

At 8:30 AM ET, investors and market watchers will get the September Retail Sales report and the same for Industrial Production & Capacity Utilization. September Retail Sales are expected to rise 0.3% MoM (+0.2% ex-autos), while Industrial Production for the month is thought to rise 0.0% MoM. With both reports, there is far more granularity below the headline figures with the Retail Sales showing where consumers opened their wallets and to what degree, while the Industrial Production report breaks down into manufacturing, mining, and utility activity.

At 10 AM ET August Business Inventory data will be published, which is expected to show a 0.3% MoM increase. Also at 10 AM ET, the October reading for the NAHB Housing Market Index will be published and the market sees it dipping to 44 from 45 in September.

As UAW members are striking and hospitality workers in Las Vegas are doing the same, Detroit casino workers are preparing to walk out and strike at noon today unless a new labor agreement is reached between unions and the three casinos.

Markets

Yesterday had the hallmarks of a proper risk-off day, with all sectors except for Energy (067%) and Healthcare (0.75%) posting gains of about 1% or better. Both Consumer Discretionary and Communication Services established leadership, rising just over 1.60% in a broad rally for both sectors that between them only saw three names close lower. The Dow rose 0.93%, the S&P 500 gained 1.06%, the Nasdaq Composite added 1.20% and the Russell 2000 closed 1.59% higher.

In individual names, shares of Charles Schwab (SCHW) were bid up 4.66% after the company reported an earnings beat despite coming in lower on a YoY basis prompting a price target increase from analysts at Raymond James Financials (RJF).

Here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: 2.53%

S&P 500: 13.91%

Nasdaq Composite: 26.63%

Russell 2000: -0.81%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): 71.74%

Ether (ETH-USD): 33.56%

Stocks to Watch

Before US equity markets begin trading today, Albertsons (ACI), Bank of America (BAC), BNY Mellon (BK), Ericsson (ERIC), Goldman Sachs (GS), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), and Lockheed Martin (LMT) will report its latest quarterly results.

Dollar Tree (DLTR) is being bid up in premarket trading while BorgWarner (BWA) and ResMed (RMD) are seeing selling this morning with both buying and selling moving shares over 2.0% before the open.

Country Garden's (CTRYF) entire offshore debt will be deemed to be in default if China's largest private property developer fails to make a $15 million coupon payment on Tuesday, the end of a 30-day grace period.

Reports suggest Netflix (NFLX) is mulling over a price increase that could be announced as soon as tomorrow when it reports its September quarter results.

NetScout Systems (NTCT) reported mixed guidance for its September quarter but cut its outlook for its current fiscal year, sending shares lower in after-market trading last night. For its September quarter, the cybersecurity company sees EPS of $0.60-$0.62 versus the $0.54 consensus on revenue of $195-197 million, well below the $223.56 million consensus. For its fiscal year, NetScout now sees EPS of $2.00-$2.20, down from $2.20-$2.32 and the $2.25 consensus.

Rolls-Royce Holdings (RYCEY) (RYCEF) is preparing to cut 2,500 jobs as soon as today amid a cost-cutting effort.

In connection with its previously announced merger with Activision Blizzard (ATVI), Microsoft (MSFT) commenced offers to eligible holders to exchange any and all outstanding notes issued by Activision Blizzard for up to $3.65 billion of new notes and cash.

Coca-Cola (KO) announced a new partnership with Pernod Ricard SA (PDRDF) that will debut Absolut Vodka & Sprite as a ready-to-drink pre-mixed cocktail in 2024.

Lockheed Martin (LMT) shared its prototype of a new weapon system for protecting the United States from intercontinental ballistic missile attacks passed a key test. The company’s Next-Generation Interceptor (NGI) team is preparing for what is known as a critical design review in the third quarter of 2025.

Choice Hotels International (CHH) announced a proposal to acquire all the outstanding shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (WH) at a price of $90.00 per share, payable in a mix of cash and stock.

Sovos Brands (SOVO) shareholders approved the company's merger with Campbell Soup (CPB) yesterday.

IPOs

After Today’s Market Close

Interactive Brokers (IBKR), JB Hunt (JBHT), Omnicom (OMC), and United Airlines (UAL) are among the companies reporting quarterly results after equities stop trading. Those looking for more on upcoming quarterly earnings reports should head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Wednesday, October 18

China: GDP – 3Q 2023

China: Industrial Production, Retail Sales, Unemployment Rate – September

UK: Inflation Rate, PPI – September

US: Eurozone – Inflation Rate (Final) - September

US: Weekly MBA Mortgage Applications

US: Housing Starts & Building Permits – September

US: Weekly EIA Crude Oil Inventories

US: Fed Beige Book – 2 PM ET

Thursday, October 19

China: House Price Index – September

US: Weekly Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims

US: Philadelphia Fed Index – October

US: Existing Home Sales – September

US: Leading Indicators – September

US: Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories

Friday, October 20

Japan: Inflation Rate – September

Germany: PPI – September

UK: Retail Sales – September

Thought for the Day

Disclosures

