Daily Markets: Earnings in Focus, Waiting for the Fed

Asia-Pacific equity markets finished the day mostly ahead as pledges of economic support from the Chinese government energized markets although Japan’s Nikkei and India’s SENSEX ended the day negative, but close to flat. South Korea’s KOSPI was up 0.30%, Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries gained 0.50%, Taiwan’s TAIEX rose 0.97%, China’s Shanghai Composite added 2.13%, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng leaped 4.10% in a broad rally led by Financials. Major European markets are up in midday trading and U.S. equity futures point to a positive open.

While we wait for the Fed to conclude its meeting tomorrow and update the market on its thoughts on the future of monetary policy, investors will have a full plate of earnings to chew through today. The rebound in housing prices and soft landing narrative that is finding increasing support are potential influences to note in the Fed’s policy statement and Fed Chair Powell’s post-announcement comments.

Reading and digesting today’s earnings reports as well as the corresponding earnings conference calls will flesh out expectations for 2H 2023 across a widening array of sectors. Quarterly results after today’s close from Alphabet (GOOGL) and Microsoft (MSFT) will shine a spotlight on cloud and AI, with many looking to see if the near-term promise of the latter supports the headlines and stock price movement of the last several months.

International Economy

The Ifo Business Climate indicator for Germany fell for the third month in a row to 87.3 in July, the lowest level since last November and well below market expectations of 88.0. The latest reading suggests that the path to recovery in Europe's largest economy might be longer than initially anticipated, given the persistent inflationary pressures and escalating borrowing costs. By industry, sentiment deteriorated among manufacturers (-14.2 vs -9.7), service providers (0.9 vs 2.7), traders (-23.7 vs -20.2), and constructors (-24.0 vs -20.5).

The Confederation of British Industry survey's total order book balance rose six points to -9.0 in July, the highest level since last December and above its long-run average of -13. In addition, the output gauge for the past three months also turned positive for the first time this year, while the survey's monthly gauge of expected output prices eased to its lowest level since February 2021.

The Chinese government announced it will step in to support its economy after it had failed to re-engage fully in the post-Covid period. Specific support was pledged to the real estate industry which has been sagging under the weight of high debt levels.

Domestic Economy

We have a few pieces of fresh economic data on today’s docket, including back-to-back figures at 9 AM ET for new home pricing in May. The S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price Index is expected to rise 1.2% in May, slightly slower than the 1.7% gain in April. The FHFA Housing Price Index is forecast to show a smaller gain, just 0.2% MoM.

Markets

Equities had a relatively calm day ahead of tomorrow’s rate announcement from the Fed. Futures have priced in a 98.90% chance of a 25 basis point hike, which hasn’t changed all that much in the past week and while there have been some warning signs flowing early through this earnings season, the general consensus is starting to shift to a softer landing than initially expected. Utilities (-0.26%) and Healthcare (-0.22%) were the only sectors under pressure yesterday. Energy (1.61%) led, Financials and Real Estate both rose 0.96% and the remaining sectors posted modest gains. Broad indexes ended the day ahead with the Nasdaq Composite adding 0.19%, the Russell 2000 advancing 0.28%, the S&P 500 rising 0.40%, and the Dow closing 0.52% higher. Not everything was benign as shares of Estee Lauder (EL) fell 1.46% after concerns about Chinese spending prompted price target cuts and downgrades from several analyst firms. Shares are up slightly in pre-market trading so let’s see if China’s economic support pledge changes any minds today.

Here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: 6.83%

S&P 500: 18.63%

Nasdaq Composite: 34.32%

Russell 2000: 11.61%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): 75.73%

Ether (ETH-USD): 54.39%

Stocks to Watch

Before U.S. equity markets begin trading today, 3M (MMM), Alaska Air (ALK), Albertsons (SCI), Corning (GLW), Danaher (DHR), Dow (DOW), General Motors (GM), Kimberly Clark (KMB), Lamb Weston (LW), Paccar (PCAR), Polaris Industries (PII), Sherwin Williams (SHW), and Unilever (UL) are among the companies expected to report their quarterly results.

F5 Networks (FFIV) crushed June quarter EPS expectations delivering $3.21 vs. the $2.86 consensus. Revenue for the period rose 4.2% YoY to $702.64 million, coming in ahead of the $698.93 million consensus. During the earnings call, management commented that “from a demand perspective, we are seeing some early signs of stabilization.” For the current quarter, F5 guided EPS to $3.15-$3.27 vs. the $3.22 consensus with revenue in the range of $690-$710 million compared to the $702.27 million consensus.

June quarter results at NXP Semiconductor (NXPI) topped consensus forecasts for both revenue and EPS. The company’s Automotive segment posted both QoQ and YoY revenue gains, while its Mobile business fell 27% YoY and its Industrial and IoT segment posted a 19% YoY drop in revenue. Offsetting those declines, revenue at NXP’s Communications Infrastructure & Other segment rose 15% YoY and 8% compared to the prior quarter. For the current quarter, NXP sees revenue between $3.3-$3.5 billion vs. the $3.31 billion consensus and $3.3 billion in the June quarter.

Nucor (NUE) reported mixed June quarter earnings characterized by bottom line results that beat the consensus forecast and a top line that fell 19.3% YoY to $9.52 billion, missing the $9.62 billion consensus. For the current quarter, the company shared it expects earnings will decline compared to the June quarter's $5.81 result with earnings declining at its steel mills segment, steel products earnings moderating compared to Q2, and raw materials segment earnings expected to fall.

Whirlpool (WHR) reported better than expected June quarter EPS even though revenue for the quarter fell 6.0% YoY to $4.79 billion compared to the $4.81 billion consensus. Positively impacting margins was the more normalized promotional activity compared to 1H 2022. The company sees full-year sales of ~$19.4 billion s. the $19.2 billion consensus and GAAP EPS of $16.00-$18.00 vs. the $15.99 consensus.

Inter Parfums (IPAR) issued upside guidance in its June quarter with revenue of $309 million vs. the $281.8 million consensus. The company noted its European-based product sales grew 19% YoY to $198 million, while its US-based product sales grew 42% YoY to $111 million.

Cybersecurity company Thales (THLEF) shared it will buy Imperva from software investor company Thoma Bravo in a deal worth $3.6 billion, a move that would likely add $500M to revenue and expand its data and application security offerings.

Reports suggest Apple (AAPL) may face a potential $1 billion class action lawsuit brought by over 1,500 app developers in the UK linked to its App Store fees.

IPOs

Near-term the calendar for such activity looks rather thin. Readers looking to dig deeper into the upcoming IPO calendar should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

After Today’s Market Close

Alphabet (GOOGL), Microsoft (MSFT), Snap (SNAP), Teladoc (TDOC), Texas Instruments (TXN), Visa (V), and Waste Management (WM) are slated to report their quarterly results after equities stop trading. Those looking for more on upcoming quarterly earnings reports should head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Wednesday, July 26

US: Weekly MBA Mortgage Applications

US: New Home Sales – June

US: Weekly EIA Crude Oil Inventories

US: FOMC Rate Decision

Thursday, July 27

China: Industrial Profits YTD 2023 – June

Germany: GfK Consumer Climate – August

European Central Bank Interest Rate Decision

US: Weekly Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims

US: 2Q GDP

US: Durable Orders – June

US: Pending Home Sales – June

US: Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories

Friday, July 28

Japan: Consumer Price Index – July

Eurozone: Business and Consumer Survey – July

Germany: Consumer Price Index - July

US: Personal Income & Spending, PCE Price Index – June

US: Employment Cost Index – 2Q 2023

US: The University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index – July

