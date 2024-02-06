Daily Markets: Deutsche Bank Economists Update Outlook to Growth from Mild Recession

Today’s Big Picture

Asia-Pacific equity markets finished the day mixed as Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.53%, Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries and South Korea’s KOSPI each declined close to 0.60%, and India’s SENSEX gained 0.63%. Sentiment improved after a state investment fund stated it would step in to buy more shares and leader Xi Jinping is preparing for meetings regarding the ongoing market slump as China’s Shanghai Composite rose 3.23%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng closed 4.04% higher in a broad rally led by Health Services names. Taiwan’s markets are closed for trading due to the upcoming New Year’s holiday but will still process clearing and settlement activity. European markets are mixed in midday trading and U.S. equity futures suggest a modestly down open this morning.

We’ve had a string of data in recent days pointing to the U.S. economy being stronger than anticipated. Deutsche Bank's U.S. economists released an updated outlook with the key change being they no longer expect a mild recession to emerge during 1H 2024 and now foresee 2024 real GDP growth at a solid 1.9%. Those economists continue to anticipate that the first rate cut will come in June but that the Fed will only cut rates by 100bps this year.

On the subject of potential rate cuts and their timing, starting at noon we will hear from Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester, then Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari, followed by Boston Fed President Susan Collins. Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker speaks after the market close. Coming off Friday’s January Employment Report which showed an upturn in wage growth and yesterday’s ISM Non-Manufacturing Index which supports stronger economic growth but showed a leap up in its Prices subindex, we expect them to reiterate a slow road to the Fed’s first rate cut. Our suggestion to readers is to watch 10-year Treasury yields and the dollar index to gauge the market’s reaction to those comments.

Data Download

International Economy

With regulators planning to brief President Xi Jinping on the market as soon as today, there is growing speculation the Chinese government will be more forceful in its push to prop up financial markets.

Retail sales in the Euro Area dropped by 0.8% YoY in December, slightly better than the expected -0.9% reading. The December figure marked the 15th consecutive month of contraction for retail trade in the bloc.

Domestic Economy

While there are no market-moving economic reports out today, investors will have a trifecta of Fed officials making the rounds today - Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari, Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester, and Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker.

Markets

All sectors were lower except for Technology (0.23%) and Healthcare (0.31%) as Friday’s tech-fueled surge settled down. Materials (-2.54%) and Utilities (-2.08%) led the way lower followed by Real Estate which fell 1.98% and Communication Services, and Consumer Discretionary which both declined 1.40%. Broad indexes were all lower with the Nasdaq Composite declining 0.20%, the S&P 500 falling 0.32%, the Dow dropping 0.71% and the Russell 2000 closing 1.30% lower.

Yesterday’s pre-market reaction to the latest earnings and restructuring announcement from Estee Lauder (EL) was sustained through the day and the company saw its shares bid up 12.05% by the close of trading. Here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: 1.83%

S&P 500: 3.63%

Nasdaq Composite: 3.91%

Russell 2000: -4.43%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): 1.56%

Ether (ETH-USD): 0.12%

Stocks to Watch

AGCO (AGCO), Check Point Software (CHKP), Cummins (CMI), DuPont (DD), Eli Lilly (LLY), Hertz Global (HTZ), Linde plc (LIN), and Spotify (SPOT) are expected to release quarterly earnings before equities begin trading later this morning. Pre-market breadth is slightly lower today as 257 names in the S&P 500 have traded hands so far this morning with 137 gainers and 120 decliners. FMC Corporation (FMC) is on track to open almost 15% below yesterday’s close after a disappointing earnings release which came in even lower than analyst estimates, which were already adjusted over 50% lower YoY. Names catching a bid include Bank of New York Mellon (BK), AMETEK Inc (AME), and Eli Lily (LLY).

Shares of Palantir (PLTR) catapulted higher in aftermarket trading last night after the company's December quarter revenue topped consensus forecasts. U.S. commercial revenue rose 70% YoY with a 55% surge in customer count to 221. Total commercial contract value surged 107% YoY to $343 million, while government sales increased 11% YoY accompanied by a 35% rise in customer count. The company issued mixed guidance with current quarter revenue expected below consensus but full-year revenue of $2.652-$2.668 billion was above the market forecast of $2.64 billion.

Similarly, the December quarter results from Coherent (COHR) topped expectations, and while the company issued in-line guidance for the current quarter, its outlook for 2024 topped consensus forecasts. For 2024, Coherent sees EPS of $1.30-$1.70 compared to the $1.33 consensus and its prior guidance of $1.00-$1.50.

NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) shares moved higher in after-market trading after the chip company’s December quarter results beat consensus expectations. The company anticipates current quarter sales to range between $3.02-$3.22 billion, aligning closely with the analyst consensus of $3.17 billion with EPS between $2.97- $3.38 bookending the $3.17 consensus.

Shares of Chegg (CHGG) were under pressure following the company’s December quarter earnings report that contained guidance for the current quarter below market expectations. Chegg anticipates a decrease in revenue to $173-$175 million compared to the consensus estimate of $180.1 million and the $187.99 million booked in the December quarter.

Snapchat maker Snap (SNAP) announced plans for a 10% workforce reduction that would impact roughly 500-plus employees.

Reports indicate the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, Boeing’s (BA) largest union, will demand a 40% pay raise over three or four years.

Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) intends to seek outside investment for its Wi-Fi and internet service GFiber which competes with Comcast (CMCSA), Verizon (VZ), and AT&T (T) in some areas in the U.S.

Bloomberg reports Blackstone (BX) is considering a bid for skin-care company L’Occitane International SA

American Honda Motor, the North American subsidiary of Honda Motor (HMC), is recalling over 750,000 vehicles in the U.S. due to an airbag that may deploy unintentionally during a crash

Reports point to Tencent (TCEHY) working on making a mobile version of a hit action role-playing console game called Elden Ring.

IPOs

The market is expected to price three IPO offerings this week - American Healthcare REIT (AHR), Kyverna Therapeutics (KYTC), and the Fortega Group (TFG). Readers who want to dig deeper into the upcoming IPO calendar should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

After Today’s Market Close

Amgen (AMGN), Cava Group (CAVA), Chipotle (CMG), Cirrus Logic (CRUS), e.l.f. Beauty (ELF), Ford (F), Fortinet (FTNT), Snap (SNAP), VF Corp. (VFC), and Yum China (YUMC) are expected to report quarterly results after equities stop trading today. Those looking for more on upcoming quarterly earnings reports should head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Wednesday, February 7

Eurozone: Consumer Inflation Expectations - December

US: Consumer Credit – December

Thursday, February 8

China: Inflation Rate, Producer Price Index - January

Thought for the Day

“He who laughs at himself never runs out of things to laugh at.” ~Epictetus

Disclosures

Check Point Software (CHKP) , Fortinet (FTNT) is a constituent of the Foxberry Tematica Research Cybersecurity & Data Privacy Index

, is a constituent of the Foxberry Tematica Research Cybersecurity & Data Privacy Index FMC Corporation (FMC) is a constituent of the Foxberry Tematica Research Sustainable Future of Food Index

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.