Daily Markets: Debt Limit, China Data Weighing on Markets

Today’s Big Picture

Asia-Pacific equity markets finished the day mixed. Japan’s Nikkei rose 1.01% as strong reported earnings lifted hopes for further positive results. Taiwan’s TAIEX gained 0.18% as Energy Minerals names overwhelmed all other sectors for today’s positive result. India’s SENSEX declined a mere 2.92 points, leaving the index unchanged out to 5 decimal points. South Korea’s KOSPI declined 0.13%, Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries fell 0.21%, China’s Shanghai Composite dropped 1.10%, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng closed 2.12% lower on a broad decline that saw only Utilities post gains. European markets are down in midday trading, except for Italy and Turkey, and U.S. futures point to a lower open.

Partly weighing on futures are quarterly results from last night, but also weaker-than-expected import/export data out of China. China’s Import and Export Figures (see more below) are tempering oil demand and putting a damper on overall expected activity globally. Yesterday, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen shared again that failing to raise the debt ceiling would be an “economic catastrophe” and that regulators are not close to any policies that would limit short-selling regional bank stocks. Earlier predictions that the U.S. had until July before becoming insolvent were moved up to June last week, and the clock is now ticking for some resolution, temporary or otherwise. All eyes will be on Washington when President Biden meets with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and other top congressional leaders today for talks on the nation's debt limit. While an immediate breakthrough is unlikely, today is expected to set the tone for fiscal negotiations in the coming weeks.

The market is also in a bit of limbo ahead of tomorrow’s April Consumer Price Index report, particularly the core CPI data, which the Cleveland Fed’s Inflation Nowcasting model sees coming in at 5.56% vs. 5.6% in March. Ahead of that report, we have Fed Governor Philip Jefferson and New York Fed President John Williams speaking at events today and odds are both will reiterate the Fed’s updated playbook, especially after the findings in yesterday’s Senior Loan Officer Opinion Survey.

Data Download

International Economy

Last night saw the release of Japan’s March Household Income, and Spending YoY figures. Consumption flipped to a 1.90% contraction from the previously reported 1.60% growth in February. Income growth declined an additional 4.50% from the previously reported 0.80% decrease.

Chinese YoY April Import and Export growth figures were released, with both showing declines. Exports came in at 8.5%, which surprised upward of 1.2%, but still almost half the previous 14.8% growth reported for March. Imports had an unexpected 7.9% decline, compared to the previous 1.4% decline posted in March.

Domestic Economy

The NFIB’s Small Business Optimism Index decreased by 1.1 points in April to 89.0. This marks the 16th consecutive month below the survey’s 49-year history of 98. Labor quality was the top business problem at 24%, with inflation in second place by one point at 23%. On that inflation front, the net percent of owners raising average selling prices decreased four points from March to a net 33% (seasonally adjusted), the lowest since March 2021.

Markets

Yesterday’s Senior Loan Officer Opinion Survey (SLOOS) report didn’t go as far as to declare we are in the middle of a credit crunch but it did point to tighter lending standards and lower loan volumes for both commercial and retail borrowers alike. In response, major equity indexes ended the day mixed but fairly neutral with the Nasdaq Composite up 0.18%, the S&P 500 essentially flat, eking out a 0.05% gain, The Dow down 0.17%, and the Russell 2000 off 0.31%. Sectors had a similarly muted day except for Real Estate (-0.69%), Consumer Discretionary (0.34%), and Communication Services, which gained 1.01% on a bump in entertainment names like Walt Disney Company (DIS) [2.44%], Warner Brothers Discovery (WBD) [4.42%], and Netflix (NFLX) [2.62%] after a strong opening weekend for the latest Marvel movie.

Here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: 1.42%

S&P 500: 7.78%

Nasdaq Composite: 17.11%

Russell 2000: -0.38%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): 66.67%

Ether (ETH-USD): 54.18%

Stocks to Watch

Before U.S. equity markets begin trading today, Air Products (APD), Apollo Global Management (APO), Clear Secure (YOU), Coty (COTY), DigitalOcean (DOCN), Duke Energy (DUK), eHealth (EHTH), EVgo (EVGO), Fox Corp. (FOXA), Lumentum (LITE), Nikola Corp. (NKLA), Oatly Group (OTLY), Payoneer (PAYO), Steve Madden (SHOO), Under Armour (UAA), Warby Parker (WRBY), and WeWork (WE) are expected to report their quarterly results

March quarter revenue and EPS at PayPal (PYPL) topped consensus expectations with total payment volume (TPV) rising 10% YoY to $354.5 billion. Payment transactions rose 13% to 5.8 billion and the number of total active accounts inched higher by 1% to 433 million. For the current quarter, PayPal sees EPS of $1.15-1.17 vs. the $1.17 consensus, and for 2023 EPS of ~$4.95 vs. the $4.89 consensus. The company shared that over 32 million consumers used Buy Now, Pay Later since inception and Venmo continues to grow revenues by double digits

Shares of Skyworks (SWKS) are off in pre-market trading following the company slightly missing bottom line expectations for its March quarter and issuing downside guidance for its current quarter. Taking into account the ongoing challenging macroeconomic environment and a slower than expected recovery and inventory destocking, especially in the Android ecosystem, the company sees June quarter revenue of $1.05-$1.09 billion vs. the $1.16 billion consensus. EPS for the current quarter is targeted at $1.67 vs. the $2.07 consensus. On its earnings call, Skyworks shared it sees “some signs of recovery” but “later and slower than initially anticipated.”

Software company Palantir Technologies (PLTR) soared in after-hours trading last night after it reported first-quarter results that topped expectations and raised its full-year outlook. During the March quarter, the company’s customer count grew 41% YoY and 7% QoQ with its US commercial customer count up 50% YoY to 155 customers. While Palantir issued modest downside guidance for the current quarter of 2023 it now sees revenue of $2.185-$2.235 billion, up from its prior outlook of $2.18-$2.23 billion, and the $2.2 billion consensus.

Lucid Motors (LCID) reported a wider than expected bottom line loss for its March quarter as revenue for the period of $149.3 million came up woefully short of the $211.53 million consensus. During the quarter, the company produced 2,314 vehicles at its manufacturing facility in Arizona and delivered 1,406 vehicles during the same period. Lucid continues to expect to manufacture more than 10,000 vehicles in 2023. Exiting the quarter, the company had about $4.1 billion in total liquidity, which is expected to fund it at least into 2Q24.

IPOs

Near-term the calendar for such activity looks rather thin. Readers looking to dig more into the upcoming IPO calendar should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

After Today’s Market Close

Airbnb (ABNB), Akami (AKAM) Allbirds (BIRD), Axon (AXON), Blink Charging (BLNK), Cutera (CUTR), Dutch Bros (BROS), Electronic Arts (EA), IAC Inc. (IAC), iRobot (IRBT), Rackspace Technology (RXT), Rapid7 (RPD), Rivian Automotive (RIVN), Toast (TOST), Twilio (TWLO), and Wynn Resorts (WYNN) are slated to report their quarterly results after equities stop trading. Those looking for more on which companies are reporting when should head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Wednesday, May 10

Germany: Consumer Price Index – April

US: Consumer Price Index – April

Thursday, May 11

China: Consumer Price Index, Producer Price Index – April

Japan: Economy Watchers Current Index – April

UK: Bank of England Interest Rate Decision

US: Producer Price Index – April

Friday, May 12

UK: GDP – 1Q 2023

UK: Industrial Production, Manufacturing Production - March

US: Import/Export Prices – April

US: The University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index – Preliminary May

Thought for the Day

“The first principle is that you must not fool yourself and you are the easiest person to fool.”

― Richard P. Feynman

Disclosures

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.