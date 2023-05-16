Daily Markets: Debt Ceiling Talks Has Markets On Edge

Today’s Big Picture

Asia-Pacific equity markets finished the day mixed. India’s SENSEX fell 0.66% on general volatility, China’s Shanghai Composite declined 0.60%, and Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries gave back 0.49%. Both Hong Kong’s Hang Seng and South Korea’s KOSPI were little changed, up a mere 0.04%, and Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.73%. Taiwan’s TAIEX had a strong 1.28% gain on a broad rally led by Electronic Technology names. European markets are mixed in midday trading and U.S. futures point to a mixed open.

Before equities begin trading later today, the April Retail Sales report will be published at 8:30 AM ET. The report will show the degree to which consumers opened their wallets during the month and were offering a baseline of comparison as retailers ranging from Home Depot (HD) and Walmart (WMT) to Farfetch (FTCH) and Foot Locker (FL) report their latest quarterly results. Retail Sales are expected to rebound in April, rising 0.8% vs. the 0.6% drop registered in March.

As the details of that report are consumed, the market focus will shift its focus back to the debt ceiling. The expectation is that debt ceiling negotiations will find common ground to avoid a default, but as we’ve suspected, hard bargaining will likely result in a last-minute agreement. Talks toward that end are expected to continue today, with market watchers hoping to see further progress compared to recent headlines. Meanwhile, the week’s parade of Fed officials kicked off yesterday and will continue today. So far, the message has been that the fight to tame inflation will be a long one and no rate cuts are likely this year, something the market has yet to factor into its outlook.

Data Download

International Economy

China's industrial production expanded by 5.6% YoY in April, missing market forecasts of 10.9%, while accelerating from a 3.9% rise in March. China's retail sales increased by 18.4% YoY in April, missing market forecasts of 21.0% but up sharply from the 10.6% gain in March. April marked the third straight month of growth in retail trade and the strongest pace since March 2021.

The Eurozone's 1Q 2023 GDP was confirmed at 1.3% YoY, down from 1.8% in the prior quarter and 5.5% in the year-ago quarter.

The ZEW Indicator of Economic Sentiment for the Euro Area slipped to -9.4 in May from 6.4 in the prior month, missing the -1 market forecast. The May reading was the lowest since December and reflects inflation is still high and growth concerns amid expectations of further tightening by the European Central Bank.

Domestic Economy

In addition to the April Retail Sales report, this morning also brings the April data for Industrial Production & Capacity Utilization before the market open as well as. Soon after stocks begin trading, March Business Inventories data will be published at 10 AM ET as will the NAHB’s May Housing Market Index.

Yesterday Atlanta Fed President Bostic said he does not expect inflation to come down quickly, adding that rate cuts in 2023 are not in his baseline forecast. Also yesterday, Richmond Fed President Barkin spoke in favor of more rate hikes. With those comments in hand, market watchers will be weighing comments today from Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester, Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr, Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic, Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan, and Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee.

The U.S. Department of Energy said it plans to buy as much as 3 million barrels of crude oil for the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) to begin refilling the emergency reserve that has fallen to its lowest level since 1983. The new purchase would be for sour crude oil, delivered to the Big Hill SPR site in Texas sometime in August.

Markets

Small Caps showed some life yesterday as the Russell 2000 gained 1.19%, the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.66%, the S&P 500 advanced 0.30%, and the Dow closed a mere 0.14% higher. Aside from Utilities declining 1.25%, and Financials, Materials and Technology all posting roughly 0.80% gains, sectors were largely muted as the recent low volatility wave continues to work its way through the major equity indexes. Names adding life to the markets include Match Group (MTCH) which was bid up 5.12% after noted hedge fund Appaloosa LP disclosed a new position in the company in its latest quarter-end 13-F filing.

Here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: 0.61%

S&P 500: 7.73%

Nasdaq Composite: 18.14%

Russell 2000: 0.02%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): 63.79%

Ether (ETH-USD): 51.71%

Stocks to Watch

Before U.S. equity markets begin trading today, Home Depot, Lightspeed (LSPD), Paysafe (PSFE), Stratasys (SSYS), and Tupperware (TUP) are expected to report their quarterly results.

Amazon (AMZN) plans to bring ChatGPT-style product search to its web store, rivaling efforts by others including Microsoft (MSFT) and Alphabet’s (GOOGL, GOOG) Google to include generative artificial intelligence into their search engines.

Yesterday, European Union regulators approved Microsoft’s proposed $69 billion acquisition of gaming firm Activision Blizzard (ATVI), sharing that Microsoft offered remedies in the developing area of cloud gaming that have staved off antitrust concerns. The EU’s decision follows the UK Competition and Markets Authority blocking the deal last month over concerns it would reduce competition in the nascent cloud gaming market. Next up is the U.S. Federal Trade Commission.

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics (HZNP) tumbled in after-hours trading on a report that the Federal Trade Commission is preparing to file a lawsuit to block the company's $28 billion sale to Amgen (AMGN).

IPOs

Near-term the calendar for such activity looks rather thin. Readers looking to dig more into the upcoming IPO calendar should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

After Today’s Market Close

Copart (CPRT), Doximity (DOCS), Keysight (KEYS), Kyndryl (KD), and NexGen Healthcare (NXGN) are slated to report their quarterly results after equities stop trading. Those looking for more on which companies are reporting when should head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Wednesday, May 17

Japan: GDP – 1Q 2023

Japan: Industrial Production & Capacity Utilization – March

UK, Italy, German, France: Car Registrations – April

Eurozone: Consumer Price Index - April

US: Weekly MBA Mortgage Applications

US: Housing Starts & Building Permits – April

US: Weekly EIA Crude Oil Inventories

Thursday, May 18

US: Weekly Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims

US: Philadelphia Fed Index – May

US: Existing Home Sales – April

US: Leading Indicators – April

US: Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories

Friday, May 19

Japan: Consumer Price Index – April

Germany: Producer Price Index – April

Thought for the Day

“It is easier to do a job right than to explain why you didn’t.” ― Martin Van Buren

Disclosures

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.