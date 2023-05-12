Daily Markets: Debt Ceiling Negotiations Keeps Market in Limbo

Today’s Big Picture

Asia-Pacific equity markets finished the day mixed. Japan’s Nikkei gained 0.90% on strong overall earnings, India’s SENSEX rose 0.20%, and Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries and Taiwan’s TAIEX both came in close to flat, up 0.05% and down 0.08%, respectively. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng declined 0.59%, South Korea’s KOSPI fell 0.63%, and China’s Shanghai Composite closed 1.12% lower on bank share weakness. Major European markets are higher in midday trading and U.S. futures point to a higher open due in part to better than expected results from luxury goods manufacturer Compagnie FinanciereRichemont that is lifting the sector. We’d note those results follow lifted guidance from Tapestry (TPR) yesterday (see more below).

With news that the expected meeting on U.S. debt ceiling negotiations for today has been pushed to next week, and the market is in limbo until meatier developments come to light. Amid a pause in quarterly earnings, helping fill that void are various Fed officials making the rounds. Market watchers will be looking for clues on monetary policy as well as thoughts on inflation, the economy, and the debt ceiling. The list of Fed heads includes San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly, Federal Reserve Board Governor Philip Jefferson, and Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard.

Setting the stage for their comments were remarks earlier today from Fed Governor Michelle Bowman (voting FOMC member), who spoke at a conference and said that “should inflation remain high and the labor market remains tight, additional monetary policy tightening will likely be appropriate to attain a sufficiently restrictive stance of monetary policy to lower inflation over time. I also expect that our policy rate will need to remain sufficiently restrictive for some time to bring inflation down and create conditions that will support a sustainably strong labor market.”

Data Download

International Economy

The UK economy expanded 0.2% YoY in 1Q 2023, the smallest annual growth rate since 2021 and meaningfully slower compared to 0.6% in the previous period. Industrial production in the UK increased more than expected in March, coming in at +0.7% MoM, recovering from two consecutive declines in January and February.

Domestic Economy

At 8:30 AM ET, April Import and Export Pricing data will be published. The consensus view calls for Import prices to climb 0.3% MoM while Export prices inch higher by 0.2%.

At 10 AM ET, the preliminary May reading for the University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index is expected to dip to 63 from 63.5 the prior month.

President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy postponed their meeting on the debt ceiling set for Friday to next week as their aides continue negotiations toward avoiding a catastrophic U.S. default. Points driving the conversation include finding common ground on energy project permitting reforms, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) qualification requirements, overall Federal Government Spending Caps, and a push to reclaim unspent Covid-19 relief funds. While there seems to still be a fair bit of daylight between the two sides, the projected insolvency deadline of June 1 continues to get closer.

Markets

Communications Services (1.00%) continued to carry sector returns yesterday although Consumer Staples (0.30%) and Consumer Discretionary (0.46%) names ended the day ahead as well. All other sectors were lower with Energy (-1.20%) leading that charge. The lone index to post gains yesterday was the Nasdaq Composite, up 0.18% while the S&P 500 (-0.17%), the Dow (-0.66%), and the Russell 2000 (-0.84%) all closed lower. Tapestry shares were bid up 8.27% after the company posted a strong quarter, citing strong sales in China despite a strong US dollar and lifting 2023 guidance.

Here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: 0.49%

S&P 500: 7.58%

Nasdaq Composite: 17.79%

Russell 2000: -0.94%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): 62.87%

Ether (ETH-USD): 50.06%

Stocks to Watch

Before U.S. equity markets begin trading today, Spectrum Brands (SPB) is expected to report its quarterly results.

Meta Platforms (META) announced its AI Sandbox, which will be a testing playground for early versions of new tools and features, including generative AI-powered ad tools.

indie Semiconductor (INDI) reported a smaller than expected bottom-line loss for its March quarter while its revenue soared 83.9% YoY to $40.45 million, edging out the $40.0 million consensus. For the current quarter, the company plans to scale to a $205-$210 million annualized revenue run rate and is on track to reach profitability in the second half of this year.

Shares of Tesla (TSLA) moved higher in aftermarket trading last night after Elon Musk tweeted he’s hired a new CEO to lead Twitter and that “she will be starting in ~6 weeks.” Bloomberg reports NBCUniversal executive Linda Yaccarino is in talks to become Twitter’s chief executive officer. On another note, Tesla increased U.S. prices of its Model S, X, and Y electric vehicles by low single-digit percentages yesterday, but those prices were still considerably lower than at the beginning of the year.

Pilots with Southwest Airlines (LUV) approved strike authorization for the union after a period of eleven days of voting. The Southwest Pilots Association’s announced a 98% participation rate with 99% of pilots voting to authorize a strike.

NetJets signed a new deal with Embraer (ERJ) for up to 250 Praetor 500 jet options in a deal valued in excess of $5 billion, with deliveries expected to begin in 2025.

IPOs

Near-term the calendar for such activity looks rather thin. Readers looking to dig more into the upcoming IPO calendar should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

After Today’s Market Close

Folks, once again we made it to the end of the week and there are no companies slated to report their quarterly results after equities stop trading. Those looking for more on which companies are reporting when should head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Monday, May 15

Eurozone: Industrial Production - March

US: Empire Manufacturing Index – May

Tuesday, May 16

China: Industrial Production, Retail Sales – April

UK: Employment Change report – March

Eurozone: GDP, Employment – 1Q 2023

Eurozone: ZEW Economic Sentiment - May

US: Retail Sales – April

US: Industrial Production & Capacity Utilization – April

US: Business Inventories – March

US: NAHB Housing Market Index – May

Wednesday, May 17

Japan: GDP – 1Q 2023

Japan: Industrial Production & Capacity Utilization – March

UK, Italy, German, France: Car Registrations – April

Eurozone: Consumer Price Index - April

US: Weekly MBA Mortgage Applications

US: Housing Starts & Building Permits – April

US: Weekly EIA Crude Oil Inventories

Thursday, May 19

US: Weekly Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims

US: Philadelphia Fed Index – May

US: Existing Home Sales – April

US: Leading Indicators – April

US: Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories

Friday, May 19

Japan: Consumer Price Index – April

Germany: Producer Price Index – April

Thought for the Day

“I would rather have questions that can't be answered than answers that can't be questioned.” ~ Richard Feynman

Disclosures

