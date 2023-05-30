Daily Markets: Debt Ceiling Deal In Hand, Lawmakers Search for Votes

Today’s Big Picture

Asia-Pacific equity markets finished the day mixed and generally muted. Taiwan’s TAIEX declined a mere 0.08%, and Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries was 0.11% lower while China’s Shanghai Composite gained 0.09%, India’s SENSEX rose 0.20%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 0.24%, and Japan’s Nikkei advanced 0.30%. South Korea’s KOSPI closed 1.04% higher on a mixed day that saw Electronic Technology, and Communications names lead that market. European markets are mixed in midday trading and U.S. futures point to a positive open.

Spurring futures higher is the agreement to raise the debt ceiling for two years, cap spending and avoid a default. The House Rules Committee will vote tonight to advance the bill to a full House vote on Wednesday night. The Senate is expected to vote over the weekend. Despite some likely blustering about the agreement, both sides in Washington are confident the bill will pass with sufficient time to avoid the latest June 5 “X date” offered by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. Thankfully, the two-year deal would push the next fight over raising the debt ceiling until after the 2024 elections.

As the market enjoys what looks to be a relief rally today, in relatively short order its focus will return to prospects for monetary policy and the overall economy. This means several pieces of data this week, including May PMIs and the May Employment Report, are likely to be drivers of the market later this week. Setting the stage for that data is the April core PCE Price Index, which we learned ahead of the holiday weekend rose to 4.7% YoY as compared to March’s 4.6% figure. In response, the CME FedWatch Tool now shows a probability just over double what it was a week ago today for another 25-basis point rate hike than not at the Fed’s June meeting.

Because we have yet to enter the pre-June Fed meeting blackout period ahead of the June 13-14 policy meeting, there will be additional Fed officials making the rounds in the coming days. What it is said and how it is phrased will be of keen interest to the market, especially since the CME FedWatch Tool’s current reading is above Fed’s last forecast for the fed funds rate.

International Economy

The economic sentiment indicator in the Euro Area declined to 96.5 in May, falling from a revised 99.0 in the previous month and falling short of market expectations of 98.9. The industry confidence indicator in the Euro Area fell to -5.2 in May from a revised -2.8 in the preceding month, worse than market forecasts of -4.0. The consumer confidence indicator in the Euro Area was confirmed at -17.4 in May, the highest level since February 2022, and compared with -17.5 in April. In the European Union as a whole, consumer sentiment increased by 0.6 points to -18.3.

The consumer inflation expectations index in the Euro Area dropped to 12.2 in May, down from a revised 15.0 in the previous month and compared with market expectations of 11.9. It was the lowest reading since October 2020.

Domestic Economy

At 9 AM ET, we’ll get back-to-back looks at housing prices for March courtesy of the FHFA Housing Price Index and the S&P Case-Shiller Home Price Index. Both are expected to post modest gains in home prices vs. February.

At 10 AM ET, the Census Bureau will report its May Consumer Confidence findings and the market forecasts the headline figure dipping to 99 from 101.3 in April.

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said the U.S. “won’t tolerate” the recent decision by Chinese authorities to ban chips by Micron Technology Inc. (MU) in some critical sectors. Over the weekend, the Cyberspace Administration of China warned operators of key infrastructure against buying Micron’s chips, saying it found “relatively serious” risks after concluding a review announced in March.

Markets

Friday saw U.S. default concerns lessen slightly as the Treasury announced that it was June 5, and not June 1, which was the date of expected insolvency of the U.S. federal government. As we found out over the long weekend, there is a proposed deal and, as the saying goes, it’s “all over but the shouting” as lawmakers now have to rally votes to approve the deal. Still, on Friday markets reacted positively with the Dow up 1.00%, the Russell 2000 gaining 1.05%, the S&P 500 rising 1.30% and the Nasdaq Composite closing 2.19% higher, continuing the pattern of technology exposure-assisted outperformance in the major indexes. Top sectors included Technology (2.48%), Consumer Discretionary (2.35%), and Communication Services (2.04%). Souring Friday’s upbeat mood was Ulta Beauty’s (ULTA) Q1 earnings release which highlighted lower margin levels due to ongoing promotional sales and what they described as “growing shrink challenges” which non-analysts refer to as theft. Shares traded down 13.37% on the results and a number of analyst firms’ target price cuts.

Here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: -0.16%

S&P 500: 9.53%

Nasdaq Composite: 23.97%

Russell 2000: 0.67%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): 60.99%

Ether (ETH-USD): 52.65%

Stocks to Watch

Before U.S. equity markets begin trading today, Skyline Champion (SKY) is expected to report its quarterly results

Nvidia (NVDA) announced a new class of large-memory AI supercomputer — an NVIDIA DGX supercomputer powered by NVIDIA GH200 Grace Hopper Superchips and the NVIDIA NVLink Switch System — created to enable the development of giant, next-generation models for generative AI language applications.

IPOs

Near-term the calendar for such activity looks rather thin. Readers looking to dig deeper into the upcoming IPO calendar should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

After Today’s Market Close

Ambarella (AMBA), Box (BOX), Hewlett Packard Enterprises (HPE), Hewlett Packard (HPQ), and Sportsman’s Warehouse (SPWH) are slated to report their quarterly results after equities stop trading. Those looking for more on which companies are reporting when should head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Wednesday, May 31

Japan: Retail Sales, Construction Orders - April

Japan: Industrial Production, Household Confidence – May

China: Manufacturing and Non-Manufacturing PMIs – May

Germany: Consumer Price Index (Preliminary) - May

US: Weekly MBA Mortgage Applications

US: JOLTS Job Openings Report – April

US: Weekly EIA Crude Oil Inventories

US: Fed Beige Book

Thursday, June 1

Japan: Manufacturing PMI – May

China: Caixin Manufacturing PMI – May

Taiwan: Manufacturing PMI - May

Eurozone: Manufacturing PMI – May

Eurozone: Consumer Price Index – May

UK: Manufacturing PMI – May

US: ADP National Employment – May

US: Weekly Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims

US: 1Q 2023 Unit Labor Cost & Productivity

US: S&P Global Manufacturing PMI – May

US: ISM Manufacturing Index – May

US: Construction Spending – April

US: Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories

Friday, June 2

US: Employment Report – May

Thought for the Day

“Everything, everywhere is always moving. Forever. Get used to it." ~ Logan Roy

