Daily Markets: Cyber Monday on Tap, 2024 Questions Start to Appear

Asia-Pacific equity markets finished the day down across the board: South Korea’s KOSPI ended the day flat but still lower by 0.04% while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.20%, China’s Shanghai Composite declined 0.30%, Japan’s Nikkei 0.53%, Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries 0.71%, and Taiwan’s TAIEX 0.87% in a mixed day that saw losses in Consumer Services lead that market lower. India’s markets are closed as the country celebrates the birthday of the founder of Sikhism with the Guru Nanak Jayanti holiday. European markets are mostly down in midday trading, and U.S. equity futures point to a lower open.

We start the week off with Cyber Monday, which concludes the holiday shopping spree that began on Black Friday. Initial findings point to consumers not only opening their wallets but doing more so online and with buy now, pay later options - see Stocks to Watch below for more. As we move past the Thanksgiving to Cyber Monday period and shut the books on November, the market’s focus will turn to 2024. Traders and investors alike continue to speculate on the timing of the first Fed rate cut, which means they will be looking for data to confirm that the economy remains on a glide path and inflationary pressures are continuing to soften. That growing focus on 2024 also means investors will be questioning 2024 earnings growth prospects for the market.

International Economy

China’s industrial profits increased 2.7% YoY in October, the third straight month of growth, supported by recent stimulus measures from Beijing. For the first 10 months of 2023, profits earned by China's industrial firms declined by 7.8% YoY to CNY 6,115.42 billion.

Domestic Economy

At 10 AM ET, October New Home Sales data will be published, and the market consensus calls for a dip to 0.723 million homes, down from 0.759 million in September.

Gold prices rose above $2,000 an ounce to start the week on Monday, hitting a six-month high, as expectations that the Federal Reserve has reached the end of its rate-hiking cycle, pushed the dollar lower, lifting the yellow metal.

Markets

Sectors closed out last week in positive territory except for Technology (-0.19%) and Communication Services (-0.34%) as five of the so-called Magnificent Seven closed lower. The remaining sectors weren’t exactly screaming higher but still managed to produce returns between 0.10% (Consumer Discretionary) and 0.54% (Healthcare) at the close on Friday. Given the sector results, it should come as no surprise that the Nasdaq Composite was the only broad equity index to close lower on Friday, down 0.11% while the S&P 500 (0.06%) came close to flat the Dow rose 0.33% and the Russell 2000 gained 0.67%.

Not everyone had a tepid Friday as shares of Best Buy (BBY) were bid up 2.18% as traders had high hopes for Black Friday results. Here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: 6.77%

S&P 500: 18.75%

Nasdaq Composite: 36.16%

Russell 2000: 2.63%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): 127.24%

Ether (ETH-USD): 73.61%

Stocks to Watch

Before U.S. equity markets begin trading today, no market-moving earnings reports are expected to be published.

Pre-market breadth is healthy as 254 of the SP 500’s 503 names have traded hands so far this morning with 90 gainers and 164 decliners. Shares of Crown Castle (CCI) are moving higher in pre-market trading following activist investor Elliott Investment Management's acquisition of a stake worth more than $2 billion. GE Healthcare (GEHC) is coming under some pressure after analysts at UBS downgraded the name to “Sell” from “Neutral” and revised the target price from $86 to $60, sending shares lower.

Shoppers spent more than $5.5bn online on Thanksgiving Day, an all-time high, according to Adobe Analytics (ADBE). The company also found Black Friday e-commerce spending popped 7.5% from a year earlier, reaching a record $9.8 billion in the U.S., with $5.3 billion from mobile shopping. According to the Adobe survey, $79 million of the sales came from consumers who opted for Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) payments, up 47% from last year, a positive for BNPL firms like Affirm (AFRM), PayPal (PYPL), and Block (SQ). Adobe Analytics expects Cyber Monday to be this year's biggest online shopping day at $12 billion, up 6.1% Y/Y. However, Pandya said spending will likely taper off deeper into the holiday season as discounts fade.

Spending Pulse data from Mastercard (MA) found U.S. Black Friday sales rose 2.5% YoY, led by the 8.5% jump in e-commerce sales. In-store sales rose 1.1% YoY. Per the company’s findings, jewelry and apparel were the top gift sectors of the day, while department store sales as well as furniture and furnishings continued to lag other sectors compared to 2022.

Defense stocks such as Lockheed Martin (LMT), Raytheon (RTX), and Northrop Grumman (NOC), could move lower following comments from House Intelligence Committee Chairman Mike Turner that Congress isn’t likely to pass new aid for Ukraine and Israel before the end of 2023.

China property stocks slid as Beijing police launched an investigation into the debt-laden Chinese shadow bank Zhongzhi Enterprise Group.

IPOs

After Today’s Market Close

Zscaler (ZS) is set to report its quarterly results after equities stop trading. Those looking for more on upcoming quarterly earnings reports should head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Tuesday, November 28

Germany: GfK Consumer Confidence – December

Eurozone: Loans to Companies, Consumers and Households – October

US: FHFA Housing Price Index -September

S&P Case-Shiller Home Price Index – September

Consumer Confidence – November (10:00 AM ET)

Wednesday, November 29

UK: Bank of England Consumer Credit - October

Eurozone: Economic Sentiment, Consumer Confidence, Consumer Inflation Expectations – November

US: Weekly MBA Mortgage Applications

US: GDP (Second Estimate) – 3Q 2023

US: Weekly EIA Crude Oil Inventories

US: Fed Beige Book

Thursday, November 30

China: NBS Manufacturing & Non-Manufacturing PMI - November

Germany: Retail Sales - October

Eurozone: Inflation Rate (Flash) – November

US: Weekly Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims

US: Chicago PMI – November

US: Personal Income & Spending – October

US: PCE Price Index – October

US: Pending Home Sales – October

US: Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories

Friday, December 1

Japan: Jibun Bank Manufacturing PMI (Final) - November

China: Caixin Manufacturing PMI - November

Eurozone: HCOB Manufacturing PMI (Final) - November

UK: S&P/CIPS Manufacturing PMI (Final) – November

US: S&P Global Manufacturing PMI (Final) – November

US: ISM Manufacturing Index – November

US: Construction Spending – October

Thought for the Day

Disclosures

