Daily Markets: Crucial Jobs Report Closes Out Trading Week

Today’s Big Picture

Asia-Pacific equity markets finished the day down across the board as yesterday’s U.S. market action ricocheted around the region. South Korea’s KOSPI declined 1.01%, India’s SENSEX fell over 1%, Taiwan’s TAIEX fell 1.55%, China’s Shanghai Composite dropped 1.40%, Japan’s Nikkei shed 1.67%, Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries -2.21%, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng closed approximately 3% lower. By mid-day trading, European equity indices are down across the board, and U.S. futures, as we write this morning’s note, are mixed.

The February Employment Report is expected to show 205,000 nonfarm jobs created during the month, sharply lower than what we saw in January, which was much hotter than expected month at 517,000 jobs. However, the consensus view does see year-over-year average hourly earnings rising to 4.7% in February, which would mean coming in ahead of January's 4.4% print as well as December's 4.6% figure.

Should the February report resemble those expectations or something a bit warmer, we are likely to see the market brace even further for a half-percentage point rate hike at the Fed’s next policy meeting later this month. But readers should remember, we have more inflation data coming next week, and we continue to see the market trading data point to data point, at least for the next several trading days until a much clearer picture of inflation and the Fed’s likely reaction emerges. If the February wage data is somewhat softer than expected, we could see the market try to finish the week on a positive note even though the S&P 500 is so far tracking to close lower week-over-week. One way or another, equity futures are likely to change meaningfully soon after the 8:30 AM ET February Employment Report is in hand.

As readers contend with that data and its implications, we will also have to see what unfolds next with SVB Financial Group (SIVB) after sharing it lost nearly $2 billion selling assets following a larger-than-expected decline in deposits. To say that spooked investors over potentially greater risks to the economy as the Fed raises interest rates further is something of an understatement as evidenced by the KBW Nasdaq Bank Index making its biggest decline since the pandemic. We’d note this comes on the heels of the collapse of Silvergate Capital Corp. (SI), a bank steeped in the crypto market, understandably making investors even more uneasy when it comes to the banking sector. Now for the February Employment Report...

Data Download

International Economy

Producer prices in Japan increased by 8.2% YoY in February slowing from a 9.5% increase the prior month and coming in softer that the market consensus for +8.4%. We’d note the February reading marked the lowest producer inflation since October 2021.

The annual inflation rate in Germany was confirmed at 8.7% in February, not far from a peak of 8.8% seen in October and November and remaining well above the European Central Bank's target of about 2%.

Industrial production in the UK fell 0.3% MoM in January vs. +0.3% in December and the market expectation for a 0.1% decline. Taking a closer look at manufacturing, production activity in the UK dropped 0.4% MoM after stalling the previous period and here too fell more than was expected in January.

Domestic Economy

As we mentioned above, the February Employment Report will be out at 8:30 PM ET, and what we learn will likely shape how equities finish the week.

Markets

The Dow fell 1.66%, the S&P 500 dropped 1.85%, the Nasdaq Composite shed 2.01% and the Russell 2000 closed 2.81% lower. Sectors were down across the board, but as we discussed above Financials gave shareholders the most pain, down just over 4%. Consumer Discretionary names followed, losing 2.38%, and Real Estate and Communications Services both fell over 2% on the day. Bucking yesterday’s “sell everything” mode was General Electric (GE) which gained 5.27% after the company announced strong forward guidance and went on to state a recession was the last thing on his mind.

Here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: -2.69%

S&P 500: 2.05%

Nasdaq Composite: 8.33%

Russell 2000: 3.71%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): 22.54%

Ether (ETH-USD): 19.93%

Stocks to Watch

Before trading kicks off for U.S.-listed equities, Buckle (BKE) and Genius Sports (GENI) are expected to report their latest quarterly results.

Oracle (ORCL) reported better than expected February quarter EPS while revenue for the period came in at $12.4 billion, essentially matching the consensus forecast. Cloud was a key driver of the company’s revenue during the quarter with its segments each posting strong double-digit gains vs. the year-ago quarter even after adjusting for currency headwinds. For its May quarter, the company sees EPS of $1.56-$1.60 vs. the $1.46 consensus with revenue climbing 15%-17% YoY.

Ulta Beauty (ULTA) crushed January quarter expectations with revenue that soared 18.2% YoY $3.23 billion vs. the $2.99 billion consensus and EPS of $6.68 vs. the $5.60 consensus. Same-store sales growth was 15.6% YoY, which was on top of +21.4% comps in the year-ago period. For its fiscal 2024, Ulta sees EPS of $24.70-$25.40 vs. the $24.26 consensus with revenue of $10.95-$11.05 billion vs. the $10.75 billion consensus. Baked inside that guidance is same-store sales growth of +4%-5% which is on top of +15.6% for fiscal 2023.

January quarter results and guidance at the Gap (GPS) came up short relative to Wall Street expectations. EPS for the January quarter was -$0.75 vs. the -$0.46 consensus and revenue fell 6.2% YoY during the quarter to $4.24 billion vs. the $4.37 billion consensus. Total comps across the company’s portfolio fell 5% YoY in the quarter with Old Navy down 7%, Gap down 4%, Banana Republic down 3%, and Athleta down 5%. For the current quarter, Gap sees revenue down mid-single digits YoY vs. the consensus view that was calling for +1% YoY. On a positive note, the company’s inventory stood at $2.4 billion exiting the January quarter, down sharply from just over $3 billion at the end of October.

DocuSign (DOCU) reported better-than-expected January quarter results for both its top and bottom lines. Billings for the quarter rose 10% YoY to $739 million, topping the company’s guidance of $705-$715 million. For the current quarter, DocuSign sees revenue of $639-$643 million vs. the $639.77 million consensus. However, it went on to share that customer sentiment continues to be cautious and that it is leveraging AI into its products. It also expects to release web forms in April to help customers move from legacy contract forms to a modern web and app experience.

Data from the Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) found global semiconductor industry revenue was $41.3 billion in January, down 5.2% vs. December and 18.5% YoY. However, this morning Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) reported its February revenue rose 11.1% YoY but fell 18.4% vs. January. For the first two months of 2023, TSM’s revenue was up 13.8%.

IPOs

As we close out the week, there are no pending IPO transactions left to price. Near-term the calendar for such activity looks rather thin. Readers looking to dig more into the upcoming IPO calendar should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

After Today’s Market Close

Once again, friends, we have made it to the end of the week, and we have no companies slated to report their quarterly results after equities markets close for the day and the week. Those looking for more on which companies are reporting when, head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Tuesday, March 14

UK: Employment Change, Average Earnings - January

OPEC Monthly Report

US: Consumer Price Index – February

Wednesday, March 15

China: Industrial Production, Retail Sales – February

Eurozone: Industrial Production - January

US: Empire State Manufacturing Index – March

US: Retail Sales – February

US: Producer Price Index – February

US: Business Inventories – January

US: NAHB Housing Market Index – March

Thursday, March 16

Japan: Core Machinery Orders, Industrial Production & Capacity Utilization – January

Eurozone: European Central Bank Interest Rate Decision

US: Housing Starts & Building Permits – February

US: Philadelphia Fed Index – March

US: Import/Export Prices – February

Friday, March 17

Eurozone: Consumer Price Index – February

Eurozone: Labor Cost Index – 4Q 2022

US: Industrial Production & Capacity Utilization – February

US: Leading Indicators – February

US: University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index (Preliminary) – March

