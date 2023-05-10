Daily Markets: CPI Update, Debt Ceiling Negotiations Have Markets Paying Attention

Today’s Big Picture

Asia-Pacific equity markets finished the day lower except for India’s SENSEX, which gained 0.29%. Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries ended the day essentially flat, down a mere 0.06%. Japan’s Nikkei closed 0.41% lower, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng, South Korea’s KOSPI, and Taiwan’s TAIEX moved almost in lockstep, with all three declining between 0.53% and 0.55%. China’s Shanghai Composite fell 1.15% in advance of today’s April CPI update. European markets are lower in midday trading and U.S. futures point to a lower open.

With the Q1 earnings cycle winding down, markets are turning to the overall economic picture for guidance. That means paying attention to the debt ceiling talks and any insight that can be gleaned from today’s CPI update.

The White House and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy both say they are against a short-term debt ceiling extension, according to Bloomberg. While it is good news that there is at least agreement that a more permanent solution, there still seems to be a fair bit of daylight between what each group sees as appropriate steps to resolving the current issue. The parties have agreed to meet again on Friday to continue to work towards a solution.

As the debt ceiling drama plays out, markets are waiting for the latest CPI update (see more below). With Energy prices in flux during April, expectations are for a slight bump in MoM inflation in top-line CPI and a modest reduction in Core CPI (ex-Food & Energy). With inflation at or above 5%, there is clearly more work that needs to be done. New York Fed President Williams indicated in comments that inflation remains too high, adding that the Fed has not said that it is done raising rates.

In other regulatory news, tomorrow sees Congress has set a hearing for tomorrow to review the SAFE Banking Act. If passed, the bill would lift prohibitions against banks from accepting deposits from legally established cannabis-related businesses. This would also effectively allow businesses to move away from operating as cash only and permit credit card sales.

International Economy

Ahead of the U.S. CPI update, a number of European countries saw updates this morning including bellwether Germany which saw April YoY EU Harmonized CPI unchanged at 7.6%. Denmark posted CPI at 5.3%, 1.4% lower than the previously reported 6.7% while Norway reported in at 6.3%, only a 0.10% difference from March. Hungary saw a 1.2% decline from the March figure but is still showing a 24% YoY increase as the country continues to suffer, inflation-wise.

Domestic Economy

8:30 AM ET sees the release of the April update for the Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Core-CPI (CPI ex-Food and Energy). Expectations are for topline CPI to remain static at 5.0% and Core CPI to drop slightly to 5.4% from 5.6% on lower energy costs.

Markets

Markets took yesterday’s debt ceiling discussions relatively in stride as they geared up for today’s CPI print. The Dow declined 0.17%, Russell 2000 fell 0.27%, the S&P 500 gave back 0.46%, and the Nasdaq Composite closed 0.63% lower. Sectors traded off except for Industrials (0.22%), Energy (0.04%), and Consumer Discretionary, which closed essentially flat, down a mere 0.03%. The largest declines were in Materials (-0.91%) and Technology (-0.77%). In individual names, Dish Network traded off 11.14% after the company reported an earnings and revenue miss which prompted downward price target revisions from several analyst firms.

Here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: 1.25%

S&P 500: 7.28%

Nasdaq Composite: 16.37%

Russell 2000: -0.66%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): 66.64%

Ether (ETH-USD): 54.33%

Stocks to Watch

Before U.S. equity markets begin trading today, Ceva (CEVA), Choerant (COHR), Ebix (EBIX), GoodRx (GDRX), New York Times (NYT), Performance Food Group (PFGC), Roblox (RBLX), The Beauty Health Company (SKIN), and Wendy’s (WEN) are expected to report their quarterly results

Airbnb (ABNB) posted a 20% increase in YoY Q1 revenue to $1.8 billion, landing squarely in the middle of the company’s guided range. Free cash flow increased 32% to $1.6 billion and on a GAAP-adjusted basis, the company earned $0.10 per share beating consensus estimates by $0.02. The company guided that it expects to see slower growth in the second quarter as compared to Q2 2022 due to “pent-up 2022 demand following the Covid Omicron variant."

Blink Charging (BLNK) announced strong Q1 2023 top-line figures with total revenues posting a 121% increase to $21.7 million as compared to $9.8 million in Q1 2022. The overall increase was broken out into a 216% increase in service revenues, and a 911% increase in network fee revenue. While top-line figures were impressive, the company posted adjusted earnings per share of (-$0.49) as compared to a loss of $0.34 in Q1 of 2022. CEO Brendan Jones stated, "for the full year 2023, we continue to target revenues in the range of $100 million to $110 and gross margins in excess of 30%."

Rivian Automotive (RIVN) announced Q1 earnings that were in line with company guidance as management reconfirmed the 2023 50,000 unit production target. Q1 revenues were $661 million which generated a $1.35 billion loss, driven by inventory write-downs and existing purchase commitments as compared to the previous year’s Q1 net loss of $1.59 billion. Operating expenses came in at $898 million as compared to $1.08 billion as compared to Q1 2022. The company stated it “remain[s] focused on ramping production and implementing core technologies designed to drive cost down.”

After Today’s Market Close

Alarm.com (ALRM), Amdocs (DOX), Beyond Meat (BYND), Cheesecake Factory (CAKE), Corsair Gaming (CRSR), Crane (CR), Groupon (GRPN), Paycor (PYCR), Robinhood Markets (HOOD), SunOpta (STKL), Tetra Tech (TTKE), The Trade Desk (TTD), and Walt Disney (DIS) are slated to report their quarterly results after equities stop trading. Those looking for more on which companies are reporting when should head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Thursday, May 11

China: Consumer Price Index, Producer Price Index – April

Japan: Economy Watchers Current Index – April

UK: Bank of England Interest Rate Decision

US: Producer Price Index – April

Friday, May 12

UK: GDP – 1Q 2023

UK: Industrial Production, Manufacturing Production - March

US: Import/Export Prices – April

US: The University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index – Preliminary May

Disclosures

Blink Charging (BLNK), Rivian Automotive (RIVN), SunOpta (STKL), Beyond Meat (BYND) are constituents of the Tematica BITA Cleaner Living Sustainability Screened Index

