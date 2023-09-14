Daily Markets: Consumer Concerns Have Investors Picking Over Retail Sales Report

Today’s Big Picture

Asia-Pacific equity markets finished the day ahead. India’s SENSEX ended the day essentially flat with a 0.08% gain, China’s Shanghai Composite rose 0.11%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng advanced 0.21% and Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries added 0.50% while Taiwan’s TAIEX closed up 1.36% and Japan’s Nikkei ended the day 1.41% higher. Despite weakness in Consumer Services and Consumer Durables names, South Korea’s KOSPI posted a 1.51% gain led by Transportation and Industrial Services companies. European markets are mostly higher in midday trading and U.S. equity futures point to a positive open.

Readers will want to revisit futures once the August Producer Price (PPI) Index and August Retail Sales are published, both at 8:30 AM ET. Following yesterday’s mixed August Consumer Price Index, market participants are now looking ahead to September and October inflation data, and August’s PPI report will give an indication of what we could see in the coming months. The report showed that August wholesale inflation rose 0.7%, much higher than the 0.4% forecast; however, excluding food and energy, core PPI increased 0.2%, in line with expectations.

Renewed concerns over the consumer fueled by rising credit card debt and the pending return of student debt payments will have investors poking around today’s August Retail Sales report to see if consumers continued to open their wallets, and if so where. Headline Retail Sales are expected to grow just 0.2% MoM after July’s 0.7%, but we have to remember July contained Amazon’s (AMZN) 2023 Prime Day, and competing efforts by Walmart (WMT), Target (TGT), Best Buy (BBY) and others. That pull forward in spending should lead to softer comparisons in today’s report, but the data will show the magnitude of that decline and where.

International Economy

We have no market-moving economic data points for the global stage today, we do have the latest interest rate decision at the European Central Bank at 8:15 AM ET. The market consensus sees the central bank leaving interest rates unchanged at 4.25%.

Domestic Economy

In addition to the August reports for the Producer Price Index and Retail Sales out later this morning we also have the usual Thursday fare which are the weekly and continuing jobless claims data and natural gas inventories courtesy of the Energy Information Administration.

The 3Q 2023 CEO Economic Outlook Survey conducted by the Business Roundtable found that 27% of corporate leaders intend to add workers over the next six months, down from 33% in June and 47% from the same time last year. By contrast, 32% foresee a lower head count at their companies. The survey also found expectations for sales and capital spending unchanged, suggesting business conditions remain stable. In terms of GDP, the survey found CEOs project 2.1% growth for the year.

Today also brings the next update for the Atlanta Fed’s GDPNow Model, which last stood at 5.6% as of September 8.

Markets

Yesterday’s August CPI results were enough to put to rest any thoughts of a September rate hike from the Fed but kept alive the possibility of the Fed taking action in November. It wasn’t entirely a risk-off day but the so-called Magnificent Seven did lead their respective sectors to gains as Technology (0.25%), Communication Services (0.33%), and Consumer Discretionary (0.79%) were all higher as the Seven contributed to over 100% of their respective sector results. We say not entirely risk off because the top performing sector yesterday was the traditionally defensive sector, Utilities, which added 1.20%. Broad Indexes were mixed, with the Dow declining 0.20% and the Russell 2000 giving back 0.78% while the S&P 500 rose 0.12% and the Nasdaq Composite closed 0.29% higher. In individual names, shares of Netflix (NFLX) were bid down 5.16% after the company provided weaker operating margin guidance.

Here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: 4.31%

S&P 500: 16.35%

Nasdaq Composite: 31.98%

Russell 2000: 4.52%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): 57.99%

Ether (ETH-USD): 34.14%

Stocks to Watch

With the current four-year labor deal set to expire today, United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain said yesterday the union is still seeking significant pay hikes as talks continue with the Detroit Three automakers, better known as Ford Motor (F), General Motors (GM), and Chrysler parent company Stellantis (STLA). According to an August report from the Anderson Economic Group, a 10-day strike against all three automakers would result in total economic losses of $5.6 billion.

Citigroup (C) announced a restructuring plan that CEO Jane Fraser said will "cut down management layers," speed up decisions, and result in "a number of job cuts.” The company plans to operate from five main businesses, shedding two core units focused on institutional clients and consumer offerings.

At its 2023 Investor Day, Yum China (YUMC) shared it targets 20,000 locations by 2026 and a high-single-to-double-digit CAGR for system sales and operating profit as well as double-digit EPS CAGR from 2024 to 2026 compared to base year 2023. The company increased its net new stores target for 2023 to 1,400-1,600, compared with its previous target of 1,100-1,300.

Starbucks (SBUX) announced that Howard Schultz, the company's modern-day founder and chairman emeritus, will step down from the Board of Directors effective today as part of a planned transition.

Cantaloupe (CTLP) delayed its 10K filing as it evaluates its business combination accounting related to the acquisition of Three Square Market, and management's overall assessment of the effectiveness of internal controls over financial reporting as of June 30, 2023.

As hiring slows, reports indicate Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) is laying off hundreds of people from its recruiting team.

France's Agence Nationale des Frequences asked Apple (AAPL) to stop selling its iPhone 12 model in the country due to high radiation levels.

IPOs

ARM Holdings (ARM) priced its IPO, which was 10 times oversubscribed, at $51, the high end of the recent $47-$51 range. Shares are expected to debut later today on Nasdaq.

After Today’s Market Close

Adobe (ADBE), Copart (CPRT), and Lennar (LEN) are slated to report quarterly results after equities stop trading. Those looking for more on upcoming quarterly earnings reports should head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Friday, September 15

China: Industrial Production, Unemployment Rate, Retail Sales – August

Eurozone: Labor Cost Index, Wage Growth – 2Q 2023

US: Import/Export Prices – August

US: Empire Manufacturing Index – September

US: Industrial Production & Capacity Utilization – August

US: University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index (Preliminary) – September

Thought for the Day

“The most difficult thing is the decision to act, the rest is merely tenacity.” — Amelia Earhart

