Daily Markets: Congress Works to Stay Open

Asia-Pacific equity markets finished the day modestly higher after yesterday's drawdown except for Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries which declined 0.12%. South Korea’s KOSPI ended the day flattish advancing a mere 0.09% while China’s Shanghai Composite, Japan’s Nikkei, Taiwan’s TAIEX, and India’s SENSEX all posted gains between 0.16% and 0.26%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng closed 0.83% higher led by Health Technology, and Electronic Technology Names. European markets are mixed in midday trading, and U.S. equity futures point to a positive open.

The past week’s market action was kicked off by Fed posturing concerning the duration of the interest rate squeeze currently affecting the economy. Overall, there has been pressure on equities but even as we’ve seen markets trade lower, traders are still reacting to individual company news, which tells us that we haven’t reached the babies-being-thrown-out-with-the-bathwater stage of the market cycle yet. Still, as they say, the hits keep coming as Congress continues to work towards avoiding a shutdown of the Federal Government prior to the September 30 deadline, Amazon (AMZN) is served with an anticompetitive business practices lawsuit from the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and we continue to receive mixed signals from the data we have become dependent on. While these are turbulent times, tomorrow’s employment data and Friday’s PCE update will give us more insight into the overall direction of the economy.

Data Download

International Economy

October’s GfK Consumer Confidence was released this morning and came in at -26.5, 0.50 lower than expectations as well as almost a full point lower than the previously reported figure. This metric is the result of a survey of roughly 2,000 consumers about the overall economy, their income and their propensity to spend. Results hit a 10-year low of -42.80 in late 2022 and have been climbing since but have a ways to go before returning to high single-digit pre-covid levels.

Domestic Economy

Preliminary Durable Goods Orders for August will be released at 8:30 am ET with the MoM estimate coming in at -0.20%, still negative but much improved from the previously reported -5.20%. Outside of 2014 and 2020, these figures are well within historical ranges. Durable orders ex-transportation is estimated to show 0.20% growth, slightly below the previously reported 0.39% figure. After spiking in the back half of 2020 this figure has been trending lower and has been rangebound since mid-2022.

11:00 am ET brings us the latest MBA 30-Year Mortgage Rate update. After peaking in Q4 last year at just below 7.20%, 30-year mortgage rates fell to 6.20% in February of 2023 and have marched steadily upward since. August saw this rate hit 7.31% before it backed off slightly to reach this over 20-year high at the last reading.

Markets

Equities resumed their slide as all sectors except for Consumer Staples and Healthcare fell over 1% yesterday, the largest decline coming from Utilities, which fell 2.99%. On top of the current slate of issues, Amazon was hit with a lawsuit from the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) which alleges anticompetitive business practices. This news led to shares trading off 4.03% and contributing to just over half of the Consumer Discretionary sector’s 1.82% decline. Broad indexes were all down over 1% with the Dow falling 1.14%, the Russell 2000 losing 1.27%, the S&P 500 giving back 1.47% and the Nasdaq Composite closing 1.57% lower. Not everyone got the sell memo as Ceridian HCM Holdings (CDAY) rose 1.91% on no apparent news.

Here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: 1.42%

S&P 500: 11.30%

Nasdaq Composite: 24.81%

Russell 2000: 0.02%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): 57.94%

Ether (ETH-USD): 32.99%

Stocks to Watch

Before U.S. equity markets begin trading today, Paychex (PAYX) is among the names scheduled to report their latest quarterly results.

Names seeing pre-market activity this morning include Brown Forman (BF.B), up 2.93%, ResMed Inc (RMD), gaining 2.65% GE Healthcare Technologies (GEHC) up 1.95% and Lucid Group (LCID) gaining 1.69% at the point of writing.

Costco Corporation (COST) reported quarterly sales of $77.43 billion, with fiscal year net sales coming in at $237.71 billion, increases of 9.4% and 6.7%, respectively. EPS for the quarter was reported at $4.86 while the full year saw $14.16 per share. Comparable sales rose 1.1% with 0.20% growth in U.S. markets and 1.80% in Canadian stores, and e-commerce slipping 0.80%. One note that was made is that the company has not seen significant increases in “shrink,” the industry term for theft, with levels reported to be in the low hundredths of percentage points. CFO Richard Galanti was quoted on the earnings call stating “traffic or shopper frequency increased 5.2% worldwide and 5.0% in the United States. Our average transaction or ticket was down 3.9% worldwide and down 4.5% in the U.S. impacted in large part from weakness in bigger-ticket non-foods discretionary items as well as the gas price deflation.” The stock is seeing some pressure this morning, down 1.88% in pre-market trading.

Miller Knoll (MLKN) announced recent quarter EPS results of $0.37, beating estimates by $0.11 on revenues of $917.7 million, which while down 15% YoY, also beat estimates by $21.8 million. Margins were reported to have increased by 4.50% and were seen across all segments. The company reported organic order growth of 2.10% in the Americas Contract segment over the prior year and set full-year EPS guidance at between $1.85 to $2.15 per share. CEO Andi Owen comments on the earnings call that while she does see opportunity in the coming year “we remain pragmatic about the next few months. We're still in the early period of recovery, and our business segments reflect varied economic conditions around the globe. Right now, we have cause for both enthusiasm and vigilance.”

IPOs

After Today’s Market Close

Micron Technology (MU), Jefferies Financial Group (JEF), and Worthington Industries (WOR) are slated to report quarterly results after equities stop trading. Those looking for more on upcoming quarterly earnings reports should head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Thursday, September 28

Germany: Inflation Rate – September

US: GDP Growth Rate (Final) - Q2

US: GDP Price Index (Final) - Q2

Initial Jobless Claims - September 23

US: Pending Home Sales - August

Japan: Unemployment Rate - August

Japan: Industrial Production (Preliminary) - August

Friday, September 29

France: Inflation Rate – September

UK: BoE Consumer Credit - August

Eurozone: Inflation Rate (Flash) – September

Eurozone: Core Inflation Rate (Flash) – September

US: Core PCE Price Index - August

US: PCE Price Index - August

US: Personal Spending - August

US: Personal Income - August

US: Retail Inventories Ex Autos - August

US: Wholesale Inventories - August

US: Chicago PMI - September

US: Michigan Consumer Sentiment (Final) - September

Thought for the Day

“If most traders would learn to sit on their hands 50 percent of the time, they would make a lot of money” ~ Bill Lipschutz

