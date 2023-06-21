Daily Markets: Congress and Markets Ready for Powell's Testimony

Today’s Big Picture

Asia-Pacific equity markets finished the day mixed. Taiwan’s TAIEX advanced 0.10%, India’s SENSEX gained 0.31%, and Japan’s Nikkei closed 0.56% higher as traders took advantage of a recent dip to acquire more shares. Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries declined 0.57%, South Korea’s KOSPI gave back 0.86%, and China’s Shanghai Composite fell 1.31%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng closed 1.98% lower on a broad decline led by Health Services. European markets are mixed in midday trading and U.S. futures point to a flattish open.

At 10 AM ET, Fed Chair Powell begins his latest round of back-to-back testimony in Washington, squaring off with the House Financial Services Committee. Following last week’s monetary policy meeting that surprised the market with the Fed’s sharing that we could see two more rate hikes this year, Powell’s comments over what could see the Fed pull those triggers will be of interest to economists and investors. Odds are Powell will not deviate much from his prepared remarks and presser comments from last week, but how he frames the decision points and explains the Fed’s upwardly revised 2023 inflation and GDP forecasts should be insightful. Ahead of today’s meeting, the CME FedWatch Tool sees a 79.4% chance of another 25 basis point rate hike exiting the Fed’s July 25-26 policy meeting. We expect market watchers will revisit that probability during and after Powell’s testimony, and that Powell’s comments will be a driving force of today’s results.

Passenger car registrations in the European Union advanced 18.5% YoY to nearly 1 million units in May 2023, marking the 10th consecutive month of increase.

The consumer price inflation in the UK held steady at 8.7% in May, unchanged from the previous month's 13-month low and above market expectations of 8.4%. The core inflation rate in the UK, which excludes volatile items such as energy, food, alcohol, and tobacco, rose to 7.1% in May from 6.8% in April. This marked the highest level since March 1992 and topped the market forecast of 6.8%.

We have a rather thin day for economic data with only the weekly MBA Mortgage Application Index and oil inventory data from the American Petroleum Institute. However, as we discussed above, the market’s attention will be on Fed Chair Powell’s testimony today as well as a chorus of Fed officials making the rounds.

Yesterday saw more selling across all sectors except for Consumer Discretionary (0.55%). The sector was boosted by a 5.34% gain in shares of Tesla (TSLA), which contributed to just over 180% of the day's result on news that Rivian (RIVN) will begin work to incorporate Tesla’s charging standard into their vehicles. Markets overall were down with the Nasdaq Composite declining 0.16%, both the S&P 500 and Russell 2000 falling 0.47%, and the Dow closing 0.72% lower. In individual names, shares of PayPal (PYPL) were bid up 3.70% after it was announced that investing firm KKR had entered into an agreement to purchase up to EUR40 billion of Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) loans from PayPal, providing a boost to that business line and freeing up other cash for the company to boost its share buyback program 25% to $5 billion.

Here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: 2.74%

S&P 500: 14.30%

Nasdaq Composite: 30.58%

Russell 2000: 5.99%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): 70.80%

Ether (ETH-USD): 49.58%

Before U.S. equity markets begin trading today, Patterson Companies (PDCO) and Winnebago (WGO) are expected to report their quarterly results.

FedEx (FDX) reported mixed results for its May quarter that was overshadowed by weaker-than-expected revenue for the quarter and EPS guidance of $16.50-$18.50 for its fiscal year vs. the $18.31 consensus. While the company demonstrated strong expense management, the quarter's results were negatively affected by continued demand weakness and cost inflation. Management sees the demand backdrop in the coming quarters continuing to pressure revenue growth, particularly in the near term.

Ahead of its 2023 Investor Day being held today, Dollar Tree (DLTR) reaffirmed its guidance for both the current quarter and fiscal year. For the June quarter, the company sees EPS of $0.79-$0.89 vs. the $0.88 consensus with revenue of $7.0-$7.2 billion vs. the $7.16 billion consensus. Underlying that outlook, Dollar Tree calls for mid-single-digit increases in same-store sales for the enterprise and for the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments.

Reports indicate Alphabet’s (GOOGL) YouTube will launch its first official shopping channel for live commerce in South Korea on June 30. The channel is expected to provide a live commerce platform to companies and intends to livestream shopping content with about 30 brands at launch.

Alibaba's (BABA) Ant Group is developing its own large-language model, or LLM, known as Zhenyi.

Cisco Systems (CSCO) has launched networking chips for AI supercomputers that would compete with offerings from Broadcom (AVGO) and Marvell Technology (MRVL).

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) shared it will invest up to $135M over four years to expand adaptive computing research, development, and engineering operations in Ireland.

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's state visit to the U.S., India's cabinet has approved Micron Technology's (MU) $2.7 billion plan for a new semiconductor testing and packaging facility.

Texas will be the first US state to mandate Tesla's electric vehicle charging standard. To qualify for a state program to electrify highways with federal funds, Texas will require EV charging companies to include Tesla's North American Charging Standard (NACS) and the nationally recognized Combined Charging System (CCS).

Near-term the calendar for such activity looks rather thin. Readers looking to dig deeper into the upcoming IPO calendar should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

After Today’s Market Close

KB Home (KBH) and Steelcase (SCS) are slated to report their quarterly results after equities stop trading. Those looking for more on upcoming quarterly earnings reports should head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

Thursday, June 22

UK: Bank of England Inflation Letter

Eurozone: Consumer Confidence – June

UK: GfK Consumer Confidence - June

US: Existing Home Sales – May

Leading Indicators – May

Friday, June 23

Japan: Consumer Price Index – May

Japan: Flash PMIs - June

UK: Retail Sales – May

Eurozone: S&P Global Flash PMIs - June

US: S&P Global Flash PMIs – June

“All economic forecasts are subject to considerable uncertainty.” ~ Jerome Powell

