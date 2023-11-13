Daily Markets: Confluence of Events Makes For a Busy Week Ahead

Today’s Big Picture

Asia-Pacific equity markets finished the day mixed: India’s SENSEX fell 0.50% led by Technology names after posting gains in a special Diwali Sunday trading session. Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries gave back 0.44%, South Korea’s KOSPI declined 0.24% and Japan’s Nikkei ended the day flat, gaining 0.05% as the index met some technical resistance at the 33,000 level. China’s Shanghai Composite rose 0.25%, Taiwan’s TAIEX gained 0.94% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng closed 1.30% higher in a broad rally led by Electronic Technology names. European markets are ahead in midday trading except for Italy, and U.S. equity futures point to a lower open although pre-market action in Boeing (BA) (more below) is trying to nudge Dow futures toward even.

A confluence of events makes for a busy week, one that could have big implications for the stock market, especially after its strong run so far this month. October inflation data will provide heavy signaling regarding the path of monetary policy in the U.S., while October Retail Sales and retailer earnings will set the early tone for the holiday shopping season. Following those economic data points, investors will be looking to see if the next wave of Fed officials adopt a more dovish tone, something that could signal the Fed is done hiking rates.

On Friday and just ahead of the November 17 federal funding deadline, Moody’s lowered its outlook for the U.S. to negative, citing deficits and political polarization. While the House is slated to vote on a proposal to fund the government on Tuesday, the lack of meaningful progress and risk of a government shutdown are issues Fed officials will cite this week as a potential disruption for the economy. Midweek, President Biden meets with China’s leader Xi Jinping, and few expect a dramatic improvement in relations between the two countries.

Data Download

International Economy

Producer prices in Japan rose by 0.8% YoY in October, slowing from an upwardly revised 2.2% gain in September and slightly less than market forecasts of 0.9%. This was the lowest producer inflation since a deflation in February 2021, marking the tenth straight month of a slowdown in the reading.

Domestic Economy

At noon ET, October Consumer Inflation Expectations for the year ahead will be published and the market forecasts a tick lower to 3.6% from 3.7% in September.

On Friday, Moody's lowered its outlook on the U.S. credit rating to "negative" from "stable" citing large fiscal deficits and a decline in debt affordability. The ratings agency shared that "continued political polarization" in Congress raises the risk that lawmakers will not be able to reach consensus on a fiscal plan to slow the decline in debt affordability. Despite the lowered outlook, Moody’s affirmed its long-term issuer and senior unsecured ratings at 'Aaa' citing U.S. credit and economic strengths.

House Republicans are pursuing a two-step plan for funding the government. The first bill would extend funding until January 19 and include funding for military construction, Veterans Affairs, transportation, housing, and the Energy Department. The second part of the bill, which would extend funding until February 2, would include funding for the rest of the government. The package does not include the deep spending cuts his right flank pushed for but instead extends funding at its current levels. The House plans to vote on the plan on Tuesday, but in the White House’s view, the plan would only lead to future shutdowns.

Markets

Friday saw equities swagger into the weekend as all the major indexes shrugged off any issues they had, including the Russell 2000 which gained 1.07% after lagging most of the week. The Dow rose 1.15%, the S&P 500 added 1.56% and the Nasdaq Composite closed 2.05% higher. What was a little surprising is that markets rallied even in the face of Moody’s US credit rating outlook being changed to negative. Moody’s is the second of the three major rating agencies to take this step after Fitch Ratings made the shift in August, leaving S&P Global Ratings as the last holdout with apparently no worries about U.S. credit quality.

Leading sectors included Technology (2.61%) as Microsoft (MSFT) and Apple (AAPL) combined to contribute to just under 45% of the sector’s move, followed by Consumer Discretionary, which gained 1.66% on Amazon (AMZN) and Tesla’s (TSLA) combined 55% contribution to Friday’s results. In case you are wondering Meta Platforms (META) and Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) pushed the third place Communications Services Sector to its 1.59% result. Nvidia (NVDA) was the only Magnificent Seven name not in the top two slots in its sector, coming in as the fourth largest contributor to the Technology sector’s result.

Despite Friday’s euphoria, fundamentals still mattered as shares of Illumina (ILMN) sold off 8.05% after the company took down forward guidance during its Thursday post-market earnings call. Here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: 3.43%

S&P 500: 15.00%

Nasdaq Composite: 31.83%

Russell 2000: -3.18%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): 125.24%

Ether (ETH-USD): 73.61%

Stocks to Watch

Before U.S. equity markets begin trading today, Genius Sports (GENI), Henry Schein (HSIC), Monday.com (MNDY), The Beauty Health Company (SKIN), Tower Semi (TSEM), and Tyson Foods (TSN) will report their latest quarterly results.

Pre-market breadth has picked up from Friday, as shares of 226 companies in the S&P 500 index have traded hands so far this morning with 133 decliners and 93 gainers. Companies seeing a boost this morning include Boeing (more below) and PDD Holding (PDD) while Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) and Autodesk (ADSK) are coming under some pressure.

Boeing and Emirates announced that the world's largest 777 operator placed an order for 90 777X airplanes, including 55 777-9 and 35 777-8 jets. The new order, which increases Emirates' 777X family backlog to 205 planes, was announced during the Dubai Airshow. Reports suggest the Chinese government is considering unveiling a commitment for Boeing’s 737 jetliner during the APEC Summit in San Francisco, as a signal of a recent thaw between the two nations.

India is considering a request from Tesla to lower tariffs for imported electric vehicles as the company explores setting up a plant in the country.

Exxon Mobil (XOM) is expected to unveil its long-awaited lithium strategy today, announcing it aims to start production of the electric vehicle (EV) battery metal in Arkansas by 2026.

United Auto Workers (UAW) production workers at Ford's (F) Louisville assembly and Kentucky truck plants have voted against a proposed four-and-a-half-year contract, while the skilled trades workers voted in favor of the deal.

IPOs

Readers who want to dig deeper into the upcoming IPO calendar should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

After Today’s Market Close

Aecon Tech (ACM), Fisker (FSR), Harrow (HROW), and Sun Life (SLF) will report their quarterly results after equities stop trading. Those looking for more on upcoming quarterly earnings reports should head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Tuesday, November 14

UK: Employment Change, Unemployment Rate – September

Eurozone: GDP, Employment Change – 3Q 2023

Eurozone: ZEW Economic Sentiment Index - November

US: NFIB Small Business Optimism Index – October

US: Consumer Price Index – October

Wednesday, November 15

Japan: GDP – 3Q 2023

China: Industrial Production, Retail Sales, Unemployment Rate – October

UK: Inflation Rate, Producer Price Index – October

Eurozone: Industrial Production - September

US: Weekly MBA Mortgage Applications

US: Retail Sales – October

US: Producer Price Index – October

US: Empire Manufacturing Index – November

US: Business Inventories – September

US: Weekly EIA Crude Oil Inventories

Thursday, November 16

Japan: Machinery Orders – September

Japan: Exports – October

China: House Price Index – October

US: Weekly Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims

US: Philadelphia Fed Index – November

US; Import/Export Prices – October

US: Industrial Production & Capacity Utilization

US: NAHB Housing Market Index – November

US: Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories

Friday, November 17

UK: Retail Sales – October

Eurozone: Inflation Rate, Consumer Price Index - October

US: Housing Starts & Building Permits – October

Thought for the Day

“Never interrupt your enemy when he is making a mistake.” ~ Napoleon Bonaparte

Disclosures

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.