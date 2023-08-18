Daily Markets: China, Treasuries Pressure Markets

Today’s Big Picture

Asia-Pacific equity markets finished the day lower except for Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries which eked out a gain of 0.02%. Wariness regarding a potential debt crisis in China after Real Estate company Evergrande’s second restructuring request in as many years has surfaced. India’s SENSEX declined 0.31%, Japan’s Nikkei was off 0.55%, South Korea’s KOSPI fell 0.61%, Taiwan’s TAIEX was 0.82% lower and China’s Shanghai Composite closed down 1.00%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gave back 2.05% on a broad decline led by Health Services names. European markets are down across the board in midday trading and U.S. equity futures point to another down day in the market, setting investors up for the worst week since March.

Despite the recent dip in 10-year Treasuries, investors are contending with a stronger-than-expected U.S. economy and indications inflation is poised to be far stickier than previously thought, leading expectations for the Fed’s “higher for longer” monetary policy to be extended. Meanwhile, 2023 growth forecasts for China are being dialed back again in response to weakening economic data and renewed property concerns. Capping it off, we also have $2.2 trillion of options contracts expiring today.

Data Download

International Economy

The annual inflation rate in Japan was unchanged at 3.3% in July but was notably higher than market forecasts of 2.5%. Prices continued to rise for food (8.8% vs 8.4% in June) while those for fuel, light, and water charges decreased for the sixth month in a row mainly due to falling electricity prices (-16.6% vs -12.4%). Core inflation fell to a 4-month low of 3.1% in July, from 3.3% in June, matching consensus but staying outside the Bank of Japan's 2% target for the 16th month.

The consumer price inflation rate in the Euro Area was confirmed at 5.3% in July, the lowest since January 2022 mainly due to a further decline in energy prices (-6.1% vs -5.6%). The core inflation rate - which excludes prices for energy, food, alcohol & tobacco - was unchanged at 5.5% and was higher than the headline rate for the first time since 2021.

Retail Sales in the UK fell 3.2% YoY in July, the steepest decline in three months and worse than the -2.1% market forecast.

Per data from S&P Global (SPGI), new home sales for the top 100 developers in China dropped by about a third in June and July vs. year-ago levels after double-digit growth earlier in 2023. Nomura Holdings lowered its growth forecast for China to 4.6% from 5.1% after weaker-than-expected data in July and an ongoing “downward spiral” in the economy. For 2024, Nomura continues to see China’s economy growing at 3.9%.

Domestic Economy

The only U.S. economic data coming out today is the Baker Hughes oil rig count and these latest weekly figures will be sized up against the prior week’s total rig count of 654.

Economists now see the U.S. economy growing 2% on average this year and 0.9% in 2024 — both above last month’s estimates.

Markets

Oil prices bounced back above $80 a barrel as traders reacted to the past few days of pessimism on China numbers, perhaps on resilient jobs figures and a strong GDP outlook. This price action saw Energy (1.20%) become the only positive sector yesterday. Leading the charge the other way was Consumer Discretionary (-1.69%), followed by Communications Services (-1.15%), and Consumer Staples (-0.97%) with Technology not far behind, down 0.95%. The S&P 500 fell 0.77%, the Dow declined 0.84% and both the Nasdaq Composite and the Russell 2000 closed about 1.15% lower. Networking names had a good day as shares of Juniper Networks (JNPR) gained 3.06% on comments by CEO Rami Rahim at the J.P. Morgan Hardware & Semis Access Forum. Cisco Systems (CSCO) also traded up 3.34% after posting an earnings beat, despite providing mixed guidance.

Here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: 4.01%

S&P 500: 13.83%

Nasdaq Composite: 27.23%

Russell 2000: 5.04%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): 60.66%

Ether (ETH-USD): 40.54%

Stocks to Watch

Before U.S. equity markets begin trading today, Buckle (BKE), Deere (DE), and Estee Lauder (EL) are expected to report their latest quarterly results.

China Evergrande Group (EGRNF), the real estate giant whose default two years ago accelerated a broader property debt crisis in the country, sought Chapter 15 bankruptcy protection in New York yesterday.

Applied Materials (AMAT) delivered better-than-expected July quarter results and guided its current quarter prospects above consensus forecasts. On its earnings call, its management shared it continues to see the semiconductor industry growing faster than the overall economy over time, reaching $1 trillion in sales by 2030.

Bill.com (BILL) also reported June quarter results that topped consensus expectations led by the 47.8% YoY increase in its top line to ~$296 million. During the period, the company processed $69.1 billion in total payment volume in the fourth quarter, an increase of 9% YoY. However, Bill issued mixed guidance for the current quarter with EPS of $0.48-0.50 vs. the $0.40 consensus but revenue in the range of $295.5-$298.5 million versus the $300.00 million consensus.

Mixed June quarter results at Farfetch (FTCH) included better-than-expected EPS but revenue for the quarter of $572.09 million, fell 1.3% YoY and widely missed the $648.69 million consensus. Gross merchandise value improved 1% YoY to $1.03 billion and the number of active customers climbed 7% YoY to 4.1 million. The online luxury fashion retailer expects 2023 revenue of approximately $2.5 billion up from $2.3 billion in 2022, but below the $2.8 billion consensus.

Ross Stores (ROST) shared climbed in after-market trading last night after reporting stronger-than-expected July quarter results and guiding its current quarter in line with expectations but boosting its outlook for the holiday shopping season. Comp sales for the July quarter rose 5%, far better than the company’s "relatively flat" forecast.

Mark your calendars! Microsoft (MSFT) is expected to hold a “special event” on September 21.

IPOs

Reports indicate U.S. online grocer-delivery company Instacart Inc. is planning an initial public offering as soon as September. Readers looking to dig deeper into the upcoming IPO calendar should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

After Today’s Market Close

Those looking for more on upcoming quarterly earnings reports should head on over to Nasdaq's Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Monday, August 21

Germany: Producer Price Index – July

Hong Kong – Consumer Price Index - July

Tuesday, August 22

UK: CBI Industrial Trends Orders - August

US: Existing Home Sales – July

Wednesday, August 23

Japan: Flash Manufacturing & Services PMIs – August

Eurozone: Flash Manufacturing & Services PMIs – August

UK: Flash Manufacturing & Services PMIs – August

Eurozone: Consumer Confidence - August

US: Weekly MBA Mortgage Applications

US: Flash Manufacturing & Services PMIs – August

US: New Home Sales – July

US: Weekly EIA Crude Oil Inventories

Thursday, August 24

US: Weekly Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims

US: Durable Orders – July

US: Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories

Friday, August 25

Japan: Consumer Price Index – August

Germany: GDP – 2Q 2023

Germany: Ifo Business Climate Index - August

US: The University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index (Final) – August

Thought for the Day

“There's wonder and awe enough in the real world. Nature's a lot better at inventing wonders than we are.” ~ Carl Sagan

